New York Jets confirm Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 season officially over: 6 replacement options, including Tom Brady

The New York Jets nightmare scenario has been confirmed and the team will be without future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers for the rest of their 2023 NFL season.

There was so much optimism heading into this season for all New York Jets fans. While their 2022 campaign ended in a frustrating and disappointing fashion, they had a strong core led by a top-10 group in our NFL defense rankings. However, with the addition of Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, there was real belief the team was elevated from a playoff contender to a group with legitimate Super Bowl potential.

Unfortunately, their potential to be a top-10 unit in our latest NFL offense rankings and compete for an NFL championship this season was likely dashed on Monday night after the four-time MVP suffered what many assumed was a torn Achilles tendon on his fourth snap of the regular season.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that the 39-year-old has suffered a complete tear of his Achilles and will miss the rest of their 2023 campaign. The recovery time for such an injury can be as long as a year, so Rodgers’ availability for Week 1 of next season isn’t necessarily a guarantee considering his age.

What are the New York Jets’ options to replace Aaron Rodgers

Credit: USA Today Network

As of now, 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson has been elevated back to the role he had the last two seasons and will be the Jets’ new starting quarterback. However, that isn’t an option most New York fans — and even some teammates — will be thrilled with after he regressed in 2022 following a rocky rookie season two years ago.

If the organization wanted to bring in a veteran QB to serve as a safety valve if Wilson proves he still is a first-round bust, the best options on the market would be Jets veteran Joe Flacco, long-time backup Nick Foles, one-time Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, and former Washington Commanders starter Carson Wentz.

All of these players at the very least would be major upgrades at the QB2 slot. While Winston and Wentz have had success in the league previously and could be competent leading an offense that has talented skills players like Dalvin Cook, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall to help carry the load.

Another option would be one-time NFL MVP Matt Ryan who despite now being an analyst for FOX has publicly stated he would return to the sport if the right opportunity came up. Playing with a team that has talented young weapons on offense and an elite defense certainly would pique his interest.

Since the Aaron Rodgers injury, many in the media have also speculated New York should reach out to recently retired NFL icon Tom Brady. The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers great has a son that lives in New York City and it could mean the best of both worlds as he stated the reason he chose to finally retire was to spend more time with his family.