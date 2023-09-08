DraftKings Week 1 picks: Top value plays and most overrated

NFL Week 1 is finally here and it’s time to get those DraftKings lineups in place. So, let’s take a look at some DraftKings value plays as well as some overrated picks that simply are not worth the splurge this week.

From a young quarterback in Green Bay to a more proven veteran in Cincinnati, you might be a bit surprised about our best DraftKings Week 1 picks

The same thing can be said at running back with a backup in the AFC West representing solid value while a RB1 option for a Super Bowl contender is overvalued.

DraftKings Week 1 picks

DraftKings Week 1 picks: Quarterbacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, $6,900

Those passing at the very top DFS quarterbacks in Week 1 should start Herbert at home against the Miami Dolphins. Last season, the Dolphins were dreadful against opposing QBs, and allowed the second-most DFS points to the position. He’ll be worth his price tag.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints, $5,300

This sounds a bit scary, but this home matchup for Carr versus the Titans is a tremendous Week 1 DFS value play. Last season saw the Titans give up an average of 21.1 DraftKings points per game, which was the fourth-most to quarterbacks.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, $5,000

Dirt cheap at QB and off the grid, Love makes an appealing DFS lineup choice for Week 1. The Packers head to Chicago to face a Bears defense that was the sixth-most generous to opposing QBs in 2022. At this price, one could really load up Week 1 DFS lineups with some big-name players.

DraftKings Week 1 picks: Running backs

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, $7,700

Jacobs is a wise value play in DraftKings in Week 1 against the Broncos. In his seven-game history facing Denver, he has owned this team by averaging 126 total yards per game. With Jimmy Garoppolo handing off the ball left and right, Jacobs is going to cash in.

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens, $6,600

Take advantage of those leery to roll with Dobbins in DFS in Week 1 and reap the rewards. Start Dobbins at home against a Houston Texans defense that surrendered the most DraftKings points to running backs in 2022. That would be a criminal 33 points on average per clash.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers, $6,300

Jones is a fantastic Week 1 value play at this price. He’s a starting RB and one playing a Bears defense that last allowed 23 combined TDs and the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. The aforementioned Love is going to be pitching the rock to Jones all day in Week 1.

Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos, $5,100

An extreme DraftKings value in Week 1, Perine could offer plenty of bang for the buck. His matchup against a Raiders defense that yielded 28.2 DraftKings points per game in 2022 is too easy to ignore. Bound to get some touches to keep Javonte Williams fresh and healthy, Perine is a sweet play in the flex spot.

DraftKings Week 1 picks: Wide receiver

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, $7,300

We love stacks in DFS, so pairing Allen and Justin Herbert together could pay off. With Herbert primed to shred Miami’s passing defense, he’ll be throwing all game long to his favorite target in Allen.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints, $5,100

Many won’t want to touch Thomas with a 10-foot pole this game. However, Thomas is a great Week 1 DFS value play at this price tag. The Titans gave up 29 passing TDs and the most passing yards last season. It bodes well if Thomas can take advantage.

Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos, $3,000

Practically free, start Mims in your Week 1 DraftKings lineup against the Vegas Raiders. He’s the second wide receiver on the depth chart behind Courtland Sutton this week. Russell Wilson should target him plenty due to lack of other options. This move will free up tons of DraftKings salary space.

DraftKings Week 1 picks: Tight ends

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams, $4,800

The best DraftKings value play at TE in Week 1 is Tyler Higbee. Matthew Stafford (playing without Cooper Kupp) literally has nobody to throw the ball to other than his trusty tight end. And, it just so happens the Seahawks surrendered the most DraftKings points to their opposing tight ends in 2022.

DraftKings overrated plays Week 1

Quarterbacks

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, $7,100

Burrow is freshly back but not long removed from his calf injury. His Week 1 opponent in that of the Cincinnati Bengals defense is a tough matchup. Last year, the Browns defense allowed the fourth fewest DraftKings quarterback fantasy points. That amounted to only 14.5 averaged per game. Let’s hold off on Burrow this week.

Running backs

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, $8,700

CMC is the highest-priced RB in DraftKings this week, making him an overrated play. Week 1 in Pittsburgh, against the Steelers might be a game to avoid spending big on McCaffrey. It is worth noting that the Steelers’ defense gave up only seven rushing TDs in 2022.

Wide receivers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, $7,900

As the fifth-highest priced WR in DraftKings, Adams is an overrated DFS Week 1 play with Jimmy G behind the wheel. Plus, a road game at Denver whose defense ceded the second-fewest DraftKings fantasy points to WRs spells bad news.

Tight ends

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, $6,200

Andrews is the highest-priced tight end in DraftKings entering Week 1. With his playing status questionable, he could be restricted in snaps this Sunday against the Texans. Instead, the Ravens would be wise to lean heavily on that run game against Houston’s putrid ground defense.