Joe Burrow a full participant, on track to start Week 1

Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Joe Burrow saga appears to be over in Cincinnati and the news is all good — he’s fully practicing and on track to start the regular-season opener Sunday at the Cleveland Browns.

That outlook is according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who said he expects Burrow to be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The first injury report for Week 1 will be released later Wednesday.

The Bengals have been cagey with Burrow’s status since he sustained a strained calf during practice in late July. Taylor just Monday said Burrow was “day to day.”

Burrow, who guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl during his second NFL season in 2021-22, is the next quarterback in line for a massive payday.

The Los Angeles Chargers recently made Justin Herbert the new highest-paid player in the NFL at $52.5 million per year (five-year extension worth $262.5 million), following extensions earlier this offseason for the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ($260 million) and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ($255 million).

–Field Level Media