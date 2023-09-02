Week 1 fantasy rankings: Evaluating the best QB, RB, WR, TE for fantasy football

The 2023 NFL season has arrived and that means it’s time for fantasy football. It’s the start of a long season and while a single week might not sound too important, the Week 1 fantasy rankings could prove crucial to winning a fantasy championship.

As always, our weekly fantasy rankings evaluate and rank players based on a variety of factors. Injuries and absences – such as Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor – have a significant influence on positional rankings. Likewise, matchups and recent trends will also help shape our order of players. Of course, we’ll gain more information as the season goes on to better inform our fantasy football rankings each week.

Let’s dive into our Week 1 fantasy rankings.

Week 1 fantasy QB rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Patrick Mahomes vs DET 2 Lamar Jackson vs HOU 3 Trevor Lawrence @ IND 4 Justin Herbert vs MIA 5 Jalen Hurts @ NE 6 Josh Allen @ NYJ 7 Justin Fields vs GB 8 Tua Tagovailoa @ LAC 9 Dak Prescott @ NYG 10 Geno Smith vs LAR 11 Aaron Rodgers vs BUF 12 Anthony Richardson vs JAX 13 Kirk Cousins vs TB 14 Daniel Jones vs DAL 15 Deshaun Watson vs CIN 16 Jared Goff @ KC 17 Derek Carr vs TEN 18 Sam Howell vs ARZ 19 Matthew Stafford @ SEA 20 Jordan Love @ CHI

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – While we do expect the Detroit Lions’ defense to be better in 2023, this still isn’t anything close to a top-15 defense. This is a matchup between two of the highest-scoring NFL teams last season and a potential explosive battle is a goldmine for fantasy. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – While there will be growing pains with the new-look Ravens’ offense, Lamar Jackson is now in the best situation of his career. Facing a bottom-12 defense, Jackson is a safe bet to reach his high ceiling and there’s a strong possibility he finishes as QB1 in Week 1. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars – Even when the Indianapolis Colts had a good defense, Trevor Lawrence posted a 102.4 quarterback rating against them. In 2023, the Colts’ secondary is inexperienced and that could lead to Lawrence having a field day. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – We’re expecting a shootout between the Dolphins and Chargers, with both teams having far too many offensive weapons to be contained. It wouldn’t be a surprise if both offenses delivered 30-plus points and we love Justin Herbert in Kellen Moore’s aggressive scheme. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – Bill Belichick is well-known for taking away the one thing the opposition does best and the New England Patriots have one of the best defenses in the league. Jalen Hurts will be an elite fantasy quarterback all year, but the tough matchup drops him in our Week 1 fantasy rankings. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – We’re not concerned about Josh Allen’s poor second-half in 2022, which was tied to an elbow injury that is fully healed. Instead, Allen drops to sixth in our Week 1 fantasy rankings because he’s facing an elite defense with an All-Pro corner to shadow Stefon Diggs and a pass rush that can create havoc in Buffalo’s backfield. You start Allen if you have him, but lower expectations. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears – The Green Bay Packers struggled to stop Justin Fields in 2022, now he has a No. 1 receiver in DJ Moore. Green Bay’s secondary should play well enough to prevent Fields from having a top-five performance, but his rushing ability gives him a top-10 floor. Tua Tagovaloa, Miami Dolphins – As previously mentioned, we’re expecting a lot of points from Miami and Los Angeles. In this offense, as long as Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, he’s going to be a top 10 quarterback quite often in our fantasy QB rankings. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – The Dallas Cowboys added wide receiver Brandin Cooks and changed their scheme to make it more friendly for Dak Prescott. This is a favorable matchup for Dallas and 220-plus yards and two touchdowns from Prescott is certainly doable against the New York Giants. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks – Geno Smith was one of the best quarterbacks in football last season. Now, he opens the year against one of the worst defenses in the league. Don’t make this complicated, Smith can deliver excellent production as a QB1 for fantasy managers. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets – Officially making his debut as the Jets’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers has proven during his Hall of Fame career that he thrives when playing with a chip on his shoulder. On Monday Night Football, against a Bills’ defense without Von Miller, we expect Rodgers to have a statement game. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – There are going to be a lot of growing pains for Anthony Richardson and the absence of Jonathan Taylor only makes things worse. However, Richardson’s elite rushing ability gives him an extremely high floor and the Jaguars’ defense can be exploited. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings – In his final seven games last season, Kirk Cousins posted a 15-6 TD-INT ratio with a 102.1 quarterback rating and he completed 69.5 percent of his passes. He might not be the most exciting quarterback, but Cousins is consistent and gets the football in his playmakers’ hands. Daniel Jones, New York Giants – Last season against the Cowboys’ defense, Daniel Jones completed 56.9 percent of his passes with a 72.9 passer rating and a 1-1 TD-INT ratio. Dallas looks even better defensively on paper this year, with Jones’ rushing ability keeping him from dropping even further down in the Week 1 fantasy rankings. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns – Deshaun Watson can be one of the fastest risers in weekly fantasy football rankings if he returns to being the player we saw in Houston. For now, we have to base projections on the influence of Watson’s numbers (58.2 percent completion rate, 59.1 QB rating) last season.

Week 1 fantasy RB rankings

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Bijan Robinson vs CAR 2 Nick Chubb vs CIN 3 Christian McCaffrey @ {OT 4 Austin Ekeler vs MIA 5 Tony Pollard @ NYG 6 Derrick Henry @ NO 7 Saquon Barkley vs DAL 8 Travis Etienne Jr @ IND 9 Aaron Jones @ CHI 10 Joe Mixon @ CLE 11 Rhamondre Stevenson vs PHI 12 Josh Jacobs @ DEN 13 Miles Sanders @ ATL 14 Kenneth Walker III vs LAR 15 Isiah Pacheco vs DET 16 Jahmyr Gibbs @ KC 17 Dameon Pierce @ BAL 18 Cam Akers @ SEA 19 Alexander Mattison vs TB 20 James Cook @ NYJ 21 Breece Hall vs BUF 22 J.K. Dobbins vs HOU 23 Najee Harris vs SF 24 Khalil Herbert vs GB 25 Javonte Williams vs LV 26 David Montgomery @ KC 27 James Conner @ WAS 28 Dalvin Cook vs BUF 29 Rachaad White @ MIN 30 Brian Robinson Jr vs ARZ Week 1 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring format

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – It’s the rookie atop our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings heading into the 2023 season. Bijan Robinson is in an offense built for him and he’s destined for 20-plus touches per game. In what figures to be a wire-to-wire matchup, Robinson should have ample scoring opportunities and his pass-catching involvement further inflates his fantasy floor. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns – With Jerome Ford just returning from a hamstring injury, the Cleveland Browns figure to make Nick Chubb the centerpiece of their entire offense in Week 1. While Cincinnati allowed just 106.6 rush ypg last season (7th in NFL), it did surrender 4.2 yards per carry and this matchup offers a very favorable game script, especially if Chubb gets involved as a pass-catcher. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – The Pittsburgh Steelers defense should be much more formidable than it was in 2022, which pushes Christian McCaffrey down just a few spots in our Week 1 fantasy rankings. He’s still an elite option with a very high ceiling, it’s just not as great as it will be in many other weeks. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers – While we’re a slightly bit lower on Austin Ekeler’s fantasy value season-long, this is an ideal matchup. The Miami Dolphins have an excellent pass rush, so quick passes to the running back out of the backfield are a great way to slow things down. Ekeler will get plenty of volume and a high-scoring game would also likely give him at least one score. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys – The Dallas Cowboys didn’t sign a proven RB2, even after Dak Prescott pushed for it. That’s a sign of the coaching staff’s confidence in Tony Pollard. He’s the featured runner now in Dallas and the New York Giants defense (5.2 ypc allowed) needs to prove its a lot better in 2023. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans – The New Orleans Saints have historically had one of the best run defenses in the NFL, nit that wasn’t true in 2022 (130.5 rush ypg allowed) and this defensive line is even worse a year later. Derrick Henry is an excellent option, but he gets pushed down in our fantasy RB rankings for Week 1 because the Titans have one of the worst offensive lines around. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants – The Giants got a full training camp out of Saquon Barkley, now it’s on him to prove he deserves a long-term contract. Darren Waller will get some of Barkley’s target volume, hurting his value slightly, but you can bet on Brian Daboll still making his RB1 a focal point of the offense in a critical season opener. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars – Travis Etienne is going to be a riskier fantasy option this season because of rookie Tank Bigsby. We don’t anticipate Etienne getting a lot of short-yardage work, cutting one avenue to touchdowns. Still, this is a very favorable matchup and the Jacksonville Jaguars should have a big enough lead to keep feeding Etienne regularly. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers – The Packers’ offense will look a lot different this season and that’s a very good thing. Speed, movement and confusion for the defense, that’s what will stand out when watching Green Bay in Week 1. Expect Aaron Jones to be even more involved than previous years, offering him a path to more top-10 finishes and that’s especially likely against a bad Chicago Bears defense. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals – The Bengals seemingly don’t intend to use Joe Mixon as much as a pass-catcher as they did before, but that shouldn’t be as much of an issue in the season opener. While Cleveland upgraded at defensive tackle this spring, run defense is still projected to be a major weakness. With the Browns’ attention focused on Cincinnati’s receivers, Mixon can feast. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots – As of now, we’re not overly concerned about an aging Ezekiel Elliott dramatically cutting into Rhamondre Stevenson’s fantasy value. New England remains a run-first team and Stevenson is also arguably the Patriots’ third-best receiving option. That alone should sustain his value, especially in a solid matchup. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders – The long layoff and the Las Vegas Raiders’ interest in easing Josh Jacobs back into a full workload temporarily hurts his fantasy value. It’s also worth noting that Denver allowed a modest 109.8 rush ypg last season. What does help Jacobs is the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo will throw a lot of underneath passes. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers – There’s a slight bit of hesitation with Miles Sanders due to the Carolina Panthers offensive line, but he still projects to be the workhorse running back. As long as Sanders maintains that role, especially if he’s more involved on passing downs, he can consistently be a top-15 running back in fantasy football. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks – The presence of Zach Charbonnet will likely prevent Kenneth Walker from being a top-10 fantasy option this season, but he’s still the 1a in the Seattle Seahawks backfield. Plus, the Los Angeles Rams are almost certain to have a bottom-5 defense this fall. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs – Isiah Pacheco is finally healthy and he draws an opening-night matchup against a Detroit Lions run defense that was awful (5.2 ypc allowed) a year ago. Even with improvement, Pacheco can find the end zone and give you 70-plus scrimmage yards.

Week 1 fantasy wide receiver rankings

Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Tyreek Hill @ LAC 2 Cooper Kupp vs SEA 3 CeeDee Lamb @ NYG 4 Justin Jefferson vs TB 5 Ja’Marr Chase @ CLE 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ KC 7 Davante Adams @ DEN 8 Garrett Wilson vs BUF 9 Jaylen Waddle @ LAC 10 Chris Olave vs TEN 11 Amari Cooper vs CIN 12 A.J. Brown @ NE 13 Stefon Diggs @ NYJ 14 DK Metcalf vs LAR 15 Christian Watson @ GB 16 DeVonta Smith @ NE 17 Tee Higgins @ CLE 18 Keenan Allen vs MIA 19 DJ Moore vs GB 20 Drake London vs CAR 21 Calvin Ridley @ IND 22 Jahan Dotson vs ARZ 23 Tyler Lockett vs LAR 24 Chris Godwin @ MIN 25 Deebo Samuel @ PIT 26 George Pickens vs SF 27 Mike Williams vs MIA 28 DeAndre Hopkins @ NO 29 Brandon Aiyuk @ PIT 30 Michael Pittman Jr vs JAX Week 1 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins – Tyreek Hill is aiming for a 2,000-yard season and while he might not get there, this game is made for him. In Week 1, Miami and Los Angeles are lined up for a potentially explosive affair, with neither secondary at its best right now. That means prime real estate for Hill to burn the Chargers deep and this game script means even more chances, too. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – The Rams might be one of the worst NFL teams in 2023, but Cooper Kupp is going to eat. Before his season-ending injury a year ago, his per-game averages were similar to a season prior. Start Kupp with extreme confidence that he’ll deliver elite production. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys – Against the New York Giants in 2022, CeeDee Lamb combined for 204 scrimmage yards with 14 receptions on 19 targets. Even with the arrival of Brandin Cooks, Lamb projects to be a target monster in 2023. Against a softer New York Giants secondary, he’s got a shot at 100 yards and eight-plus receptions. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is likely a bit underrated this season and they have some quality talent at corner. It’s enough to push Jefferson down a few spots over wideouts with more favorable matchups, but the player who had 10 100-yard games last season will always be close to the top of our fantasy WR rankings. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals – There’s a slight hesitation with Ja’Marr Chase in Week 1 because Joe Burrow just returned to the practice field after missing the preseason with a calf injury. It’s not a long-term concern, but Cincinnati’s passing attack could need a week or two to shake off some rust. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions – We might see Amon-Ra St. Brown’s best performance in 2023 in the NFL Kickoff Game. Kansas City is likely without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, meaning this pass rush is in for a long night. If both teams are exchanging body blows back and forth or Detroit has to play catch-up, St. Brown will draw 15-plus targets in a favorable matchup. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders – While we’d typically bump a receiver down when they face Pat Surtain, Davante Adams combined for 242 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season against the Denver Broncos. Garoppolo won’t throw it deep much, but he can pepper Adams with a lot of accurate throws on underneath and intermediate throws. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets – Facing a Buffalo Bills defense without Von Miller means more time for Aaron Rodgers to throw. He’s already compared Wilson to a younger Davante Adams and with what New York has planned on Monday Night Football, we’re fully riding with the Jets’ passing offense. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins – It’s the same situation with Waddle as Tyreek Hill. We’re projecting the Dolphins @ Chargers to be one of the highest-scoring games in Week 1. Waddle can evade tackles, work deep and has a bonafide shot at a 100-yard game vs Los Angeles. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints – Chris Olave is the WR1 in New Orleans and he has a Pro Bowl quarterback delivering him the football. Not only is Derek Carr a ceiling-raiser for Olave’s fantasy floor, but Olave also draws a great matchup on Sunday against the Titans’ secondary. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns – After being sidelined a bit in training camp, Amari Cooper will head into the regular season healthy. He proved he’s an excellent No. 1 option last season with Jacoby Brissett and there’s no reason to think he can’t replicate that success in 2023 even if Deshaun Watson never returns to his MVP form. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles – The New England Patriots have one of the best secondaries in the NFL and Bill Belichick has had weeks to prepare for this matchup against the Eagles’ offense. A.J. Brown will be a top-6 options in fantasy WR rankings most weeks, but not against New England. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills – Stefon Diggs had a 93-yard performance and a 37-yard performance against the New York Jets last season. While the former is more likely to happen than the latter, a matchup vs Sauce Gardner drops Diggs in the Week 1 fantasy WR rankings. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks – With Jaxon Smith-Njigba dealing with an injury, there’s no fear of DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett losing a significant share of their targets. So, fire up both Seahawks’ receivers as they face one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers –We’ll get a better idea for the target sharing in Green Bay after Week 1, but we’re riding with Christian Watson right now. The chemistry with Jordan Love is obvious and Chicago’s lack of pass rush combined with its sub-par secondary sets Watson up for a quality performance with a high ceiling.

Week 1 fantasy TE rankings

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Travis Kelce vs DET 2 T.J. Hockenson vs TB 3 Darren Waller vs DAL 4 Dallas Goedert @ NE 5 Mark Andrews vs HOU 6 Kyle Pitts vs CAR 7 David Njoku vs CIN 8 George Kittle @ PIT 9 Evan Engram @ IND 10 Luke Musgrave @ CHI 11 Dalton Schultz @ BAL 12 Cole Kmet vs GB 13 Sam LaPorta @ KC 14 Chigoziem Okonkwo @ NO 15 Pat Freiermuth vs SF 16 Trey McBride @ WAS 17 Juwan Johnson vs TEN 18 Tyler Higbee @ SEA 19 Mike Gesicki vs PHI 20 Dalton Kincaid @ NYJ Week 1 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring format

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football, he’s the No. 1 target of Patrick Mahomes and this is a favorable matchup. Kelce is atop the Week 1 fantasy rankings and he’ll be here every week except for Kansas City’s bye. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – In his first nine games with the Minnesota Vikings, tight end T.J. Hockenson averaged 56 receiving yards and 6.6 receptions per game. That’s already an elite floor in fantasy football and Hockenson is obviously capable of so much more. Darren Waller, New York Giants – Reports out of New York Giants training camp made it clear this summer that Darren Waller is the centerpiece of the passing attack. As long as he’s healthy, treat Waller like a must-start every week and know there should be a few Sundays when he’s TE1 overall. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – While the buzz hasn’t been quite as strong for Dallas Goedert this summer, beat writers have made it clear that Jalen Hurts relies on the Eagles’ tight end heavily. Another thing to keep in mind, Goedert averaged 65.1 receiving yards per game in his first eight starts last year before getting injured. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – We’re a tad bid concerned with the number of targets Mark Andrews will see in an offense that now features Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. With that said, Jackson loves Andrews and the possibility of 40-plus yards and a touchdown keeps Andrews fifth in our Week 1 fantasy rankings. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – All Desmond Ridder has to do is avoid being the least accurate quarterback in the NFL when throwing to Kyle Pitts. As long as that doesn’t happen, Pitts’ athleticism and his role in this offense will generate an abundance of fantasy production. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – David Njoku was described as the Offensive MVP of Cleveland Browns training camp, finally putting it all together. The chemistry with Deshaun Watson was evident this summer and a matchup against the Bengals’ linebackers could be the start of a breakout year. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – George Kittle is the second-best tight end in the NFL, but he also had eight games last season with fewer than 30 receiving yards. That’s just not a background we’re willing to bet on against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense when looking for a high floor. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – The Jacksonville Jaguars found a role for Evan Engram last season and he fit it perfectly. The target volume might not be as great this year with Calvin Ridley around, but Engram is still a top-10 tight end. Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers – Putting Luke Musgrave in this spot is definitely a risk given the low success rate of rookie tight ends. However, he’s been a standout at Green Bay Packers training camp and the coaching staff has made it clear Musgrave will be playing a majority of the snaps. With his size and athleticism, all we need is an opportunity.

Week 1 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy defenses for Week 1

Week 1 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy kickers Week 1

