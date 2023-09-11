NFL injury report Week 2: Latest on Aaron Jones, Tyler Lockett and more

Our initial NFL injury report for Week 2 of the 2023 season is now live. Unfortunately, there is not a lot of great news to report here.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is now lost for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn Achilles’ in the season opener against Houston. Where do the Ravens go from here?

In an article that will be updated throughout the 2023 NFL season, here’s our 2023 NFL injury report with up-to-the-minute updates. Bookmark. Do your thing.

NFL injury report

NFL injury report: Quarterbacks

Player Team Injury Backup Status Kyler Murray Cardinals ACL Joshua Dobbs Out indefinitely Anthony Richardson Colts Knee Gardner Minshew Questionable

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray suffered a torn ACL back in Week 14 of last season. Initially, it seemed like he’d miss a good chunk of the 2023 season. That’s no longer the case from an on-field perspective. The Cardinals are expecting their former No. 1 pick back at some point this season. But he’s out for the first four weeks while being on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

The Cards started Joshua Dobbs in Murray’s stead against the Washington Commanders last week. The veteran journeyman played decent football, completing 21-of-30 passes for 132 yards without a touchdown or an interception in the defeat.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Making his regular-season debut Sunday, Richardson played pretty well throughout despite Indianapolis falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury late in the game and did not return to action.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen noted after the game that it was a mere bruised knee, and that Richardson will be “alright” moving forward. If not, veteran Gardner Minshew will get the start in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

NFL injury report: Running backs

Player Team Injury Backup Status Jonathan Taylor Colts Ankle Evan Hull OUT Aaron Jones Packers Hamstring A.J. Dillon Questionable J.K. Dobbins Ravens Achilles Gus Edwards OUT for season Jeff Wilson Dolphins Undisclosed Raheem Mostert OUT Marlon Mack Cardinals ACL N/A OUT for season Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons Undisclosed Bijan Robinson Questionable Kendre Miller Saints Hamstring N/A Questionable Zack Moss Colts Arm N/A Questionable Devon Achane Dolphins Shoulder N/A Questionable

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

After being unable to trade him, Taylor was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List ahead of Week 1 due to an ankle injury. This means that he’ll miss the first four games of the season. It’s not yet known whether he’ll ever play for the Colts again.

With Taylor sitting out Week 1, Colts running backs did nothing of substance on the ground. Deon Jackson, Jake Funk and Evan Hull combined for 25 yards on 16 attempts. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson led the team in rushing with 40 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Jones pulled up with a hamstring injury late in Green Bay’s blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1. It came after he scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love. At least initially, there was concern that this could be a significant injury.

Jones quieted that after the game, indicating that he could have returned if the score was closer. Green Bay eventually took out Chicago, 38-20. This certainly is something worth watching on our NFL injury report moving forward in the week. If Jones can’t go, A.J. Dillon would get the start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

First off, this is just brutal news for Dobbins from a micro perspective. The former second-round pick from Ohio State suffered a torn Achilles’ in Baltimore’s season-opening win over the Texans. He’s now out for the remainder of the season. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 campaign with a torn ACL and only played in nine games last season.

With Dobbins sidelined, there is a chance that the Ravens will look to the NFL free agent market for a veteran. They currently have Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the 53-man roster with veteran Melvin Gordon on the practice squad.

NFL injury report: Tight ends

Player Team Injury Backup Status Travis Kelce Chiefs Knee Noah Gray Questionable Mark Andrews Ravens Quad Isaiah Likely Questionable Pat Freiermuth Steelers Chest Darnell Washington Questionable Greg Dulcich Broncos Leg Adam Trautman Questionable

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce was an inactive for Kansas City in its season opener last Thursday with a hyperextended knee. He suffered the injury two days earlier in practice. Typically, injuries of this ilk are of the multi-week variety. But given the fact that he tried to give it a go, there is a chance we could see Kelce on the field Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Kelce sidelined in Week 1, Patrick Mahomes struggled as the defending champs lost their season opener. Tight end Noah Gray caught three passes for 31 yards on five targets. He’ll be a fantasy-relevant option should Kelce have to sit out again.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews was a surprise inactive in Week 1 as he dealt with a quad injury. For most of the week leading in, head coach John Harbaugh and Co. seemed confident that the Pro Bowler would be able to go. His absence was felt to an extent in a 25-8 Ravens win.

Backup tight end Isaiah Likely caught just one pass for four yards on one target. Rookie receiver Zay Flowers (nine catches, 78 yards) did most of the damage catching passes from Lamar Jackson. We’ll have updates on Andrews’ status in our NFL injury report heading into Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

This stud young tight end went down in Pittsburgh’s blowout Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It came after a hit from 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga. Freiermuth, who is said to be dealing with a chest injury, did not return to action.

Pittsburgh has yet to provide an update on the tight end’s status. Catching passes from Kenny Pickett a season ago, Freiermuth hauled in 63 receptions for 732 yards. His primary backup is rookie tight end Darnell Washington.

NFL injury report: Wide receivers

Player Team Injury Backup Status Cooper Kupp Rams Hamstring Tutu Atwell OUT Christian Watson Packers Hamstring Jayden Reed Questionable Jerry Jeudy Broncos Hamstring Kendall Hinton Questionable Tyler Lockett Seahawks Head Cody Thompson Questionable Diontae Johnson Steelers Hamstring Calvin Austin Questionable Jakobi Meyers Raiders Head Deandre Carter Questionable DJ Chark Panthers Hamstring Terrace Marshall Jr. Questionable Tim Patrick Broncos Achilles N/A OUT for season

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

After missing time this summer due to a hamstring injury, Kupp has suffered a setback in his return. Rams head coach Sean McVay made that announcement 10 days before Los Angeles’ season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp now finds himself on injured reserve and is out at least the next three games after missing the opener. Though, it could very well be a longer-term injury.

With Kupp sidelined Week 1, rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua was absolutely brilliant catching passes from Matthew Stafford (10 receptions, 119 yards). Tutu Atwell (6 receptions, 119 yards) also stepped up in a stunning blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson was a surprise inactive Week 1 with a hamstring injury. The Packers have yet to provide an update on his status for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. That should come mid-week.

With Watson sidelined during a season-opening blowout win over the Chicago Bears, running back Aaron Jones stepped up in the passing game (2 receptions, 86 yards). Meanwhile, rookie receiver Jayden Reed had two catches of his own for 48 yards.

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Jeudy was carted off the field with a hamstring injury during practice leading up to Denver’s preseason finale. Initially, there was concern that he could be lost for the season. Instead, it’s being reported as a multi-week injury. At this point, we don’t envision the former first-round pick suiting up next week after missing the opener. But time will tell on that front.

With Jeudy sidelined, Broncos receivers struggled to an extent in a Week 1 loss to the Raiders. Courtland Sutton led the group with four receptions for a mere 32 yards.