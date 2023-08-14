10 best running backs of 2023: Find out where new Jets RB Dalvin Cook ranks

The best running backs of 2023 have made headlines recently with the likes of Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard being unable to come to terms on extensions with their teams.

This has led to a renewed debate about the devaluation of the running back in the modern NFL. But make no mistake about it, this position is still extremely valuable to teams around the league. Just look at what Christian McCaffrey did for the San Francisco 49ers when he came over in a mid-season trade.

Speaking of CMC, he’s among our best running backs heading into the 2023 NFL season. Below, we rank the top 10.

10. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (Best rookie running back)

Having a rookie at No. 10 in our NFL running back rankings seems somewhat questionable on the surface. That’s until we realize Robinson is absolutely a generational talent. The No. 8 pick was absolutely dominant for Texas a season ago, tallying 1,894 total yards and 20 touchdowns at a clip of 6.8 yards per touch.

Robinson’s ability to break out on the perimeter and get that tough yardage inside makes him a potential game-changer as a rookie. It also must be noted that Atlanta’s offensive line spearheaded the third-best rushing attack in the league last season. Robinson should dominate out of the gate.

9. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker stats (2022): 1,050 rushing yards, 27 receptions, 165 receiving yards, 1,215 total yards, 9 TD

For a good month span last season, Walker was among the best running backs in the NFL. From Week 5-9, the rookie tallied 512 rushing yards and seven touchdowns at a clip of 5.3 yards per run. This is when Seattle knew it had a real diamond in Walker following the season-ending injury to Rashaad Penny. Walker finished the regular season with three consecutive 100-yard outings, too.

Now heading into his sophomore campaign, there is every reason to believe that the Michigan State product will take his game to the next level. He has a solid offensive line in front of him, should get a bulk of the touches in the backfield and seemed to work well with Geno Smith in the backfield. Look for a Pro Bowl performance in 2023.

8. Dalvin Cook, New York Jets

Dalvin Cook stats (2022): 1,173 rushing yards, 39 receptions, 295 receiving yards, 1,468 total yards, 10 TD

It’s still absolutely amazing to realize that Cook remained on the free agent market until mid-August. Heck, Minnesota’s decision to release him after a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl campaign for financial reasons tells us all we need to know about the devaluation of the running back position in the modern NFL.

What we do know is that Cook is an absolutely ideal fit for the New York Jets after they signed him to a one-year contract. He’ll team up with Aaron Rodgers to form a Pro Bowl tandem in the backfield. We’re talking about a 28-year-old who have averaged 1,605 total yards and 12 touchdowns over the past four seasons.

7. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard stats (2022): 1,007 rushing yards, 39 receptions, 371 receiving yards, 1,378 total yards, 11 TD

This past season might have been a breakout for Pollard. But it’s not like he didn’t perform during his first three seasons with Dallas. The former mid-round pick averaged 750 total yards at a clip of 5.6 yards per touch during that three-year span.

However, Pollard took his game to a whole new level in 2022. During a month span in October and November he was among the best running backs. That four-game sample size saw Pollard put up 573 total yards and six touchdowns. This pretty much led to the death knell for Ezekiel Elliott in Big D.

While Pollard was unable to come to terms on an extension this past offseason and is recovering from a serious ankle injury, the expectation is that he’ll take his game to a new level in 2023.

6. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne stats (2022): 1,125 rushing yards, 35 receptions, 306 receiving yards, 1,441 total yards, 5 TD

After missing his entire rookie season to injury, Etienne played a major role in Jacksonville’s playoff run this past year. The 2021 first-round pick reunited with former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence to create one of the more-talented young backfields in the NFL.

Etienne ultimately averaged a robust 5.7 yards per touch, including 5.1 on the ground. To make matters even better for the Jags, he went for north of 200 total yards in their two playoff games. As a dual threat back (78% catch rate in 2022), Etienne promises to continue ascending.

Best running backs of 2023: The top five

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley stats (2022): 1,312 rushing yards, 57 receptions, 338 receiving yards, 1,650 total yards, 10 TD

A potential holdout to open the 2023 NFL season, New York could soon feel Barkley’s value as one of the best running backs in the league from an all-around perspective. The two sides were not able to come to terms on an extension ahead of the July deadline, meaning that he’ll be forced to play under the $10.09 million franchise tag in 2023. It’s not in any way indicative of the value this former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year brings to the table.

Last season saw Barkley account for 28% of the Giants’ yards on offense. During a nine-game stretch to open 2022, the former No. 2 pick from Penn State was among the best NFL running backs. This stretch saw him tally 1,128 total yards and six touchdowns at a clip of 6.1 yards per touch. This helped New York off to a good start, leading to a surprise appearance in the playoffs. Daniel Jones and Co. are going to miss Barkley big time if he holds out into the regular season.

4. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 1,653 rushing yards, 53 receptions, 400 receiving yards, 2,053 total yards, 12 TD

Speaking of the devaluation of the running back position in today’s NFL, Jacobs couldn’t even get a long-term extension from the Raiders after leading the league in rushing a season ago. Like Pollard and Barkley, he’s slated to play under the franchise tag in 2023. And as with Barkley, he could very well hold out.

This is not great news for a pedestrian Raiders team that is set to rely on injury-plagued quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center in 2023. After all, Barkley accounted for 34% of their yards on offense last season.

The former first-round pick from Alabama was, without a doubt, atop the list of the best running backs last season. During a lengthy 11-game span, Jacobs put up 1,608 total yards and 11 touchdowns. That’s some historical stuff right there.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry stats (2022): 1,538 rushing yards, 33 receptions, 398 receiving yards, 1,936 total yards, 13 TD

There’s little question that Henry has topped the list of the best running back over the course of the past half-decade or so. Since the start of the 2018 season, the former Heisman winner is averaging north of 1,600 total yards and 14 touchdowns.

What has made Henry different than his counterparts in a league that relies on a backfield-by-committee approach is his ability to shoulder the load. Henry has led the NFL in rush attempts three times over the past four years and is averaging 24 touches per outing. It will impact him in terms of mileage moving forward, but that’s insane.

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb stats (2022): 1,525 rushing yards, 27 receptions, 239 receiving yards, 1,764 total yards, 13 TD

All Chubb has done during his five-year career in Cleveland is consistently produce. That includes four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns on the ground while averaging nearly 1,500 total yards throughout his career. Chubb’s 52 total touchdowns over the past four seasons is also an eye-opening stat.

Now that Kareem Hunt is unlikely to be a member of the Browns in 2023, we’re expecting Chubb to shoulder an even bigger load. It could have him chasing 2,000 yards on the ground. That’s the type of talent one of the best running backs in the NFL brings to the table.

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (Best running back in the NFL)

Christian McCaffrey stats (2022): 1,139 rushing yards, 85 receptions, 741 receiving yards, 1,880 total yards, 13 TD

The numbers speak for themselves. McCaffrey isn’t only the best running back in the NFL, but he’s also an historical good dual-threat back. Splitting time between Carolina and San Francisco last season, the former Stanford star caught an absurd 79% of his targets. He also averaged 5.7 yards per touch.

After being acquired mid-season, McCaffrey helped the 49ers to a 10-1 record with them scoring an average of 30 points per game. An argument can be made that he’s among the most valuable non-quarterbacks in the NFL. And it has CMC atop our list of the best running backs heading into the 2023 NFL season.