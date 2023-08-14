Top 20 remaining NFL free agents and ideal landing spots

There are still some big-name NFL free agents on the market with the 2023 preseason upon us and regular season slated to start in less than a month.

From a couple stud veteran edge rushers to one of the best running backs of the modern era, there are NFL free agents that can still help teams looking to fill out their rosters. Below, we look at the top-20 currently available and their ideal landing spots.

1. Dalvin Cook, running back

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook has been among the most consistently good running backs in the NFL for some time. That’s why it was surprising that the Minnesota Vikings released him in a pure salary cap move.

We’re talking about a back who put up nearly 1,500 total yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago. Since the start of the 2019 season, the 27-year-old Cook is averaging 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns at a clip of 5.2 yards per touch.

One team obviously comes to mind as a likely landing spot. The Miami Dolphins were linked to Cook in a trade during the offseason. Head coach Mike McDaniel has made it clear that there’s interest on this front. Expect something to happen ahead of Week 1.

Ideal Dalvin Cook landing spot: Miami Dolphins

2. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight offseason, Clowney finds himself still on the market during the summer months. He didn’t re-sign with the Cleveland Browns until late May of last year. We expect teams to circle around back to him as the preseason continues. After putting up nine sacks and 19 QB hits in 2021, he took a major step back this past season (four QB hits, two sacks).

Multiple teams are apparently going after the two-time Pro Bowler. Clowney has visited with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens in recent days. We like Baltimore as a better fit in that it runs a traditional 3-4 defense and has a need out on the edge.

Ideal Jadeveon Clowney landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

3. Taylor Lewan, offensive tackle

Credit: USA Today Network

A three-time Pro Bowler earlier in his career, Lewan has missed extensive time to injury in two of the past three seasons (11 games in 2020, 15 games in 2022). At 31 years old, that has forced him to remain on the free agent market.

Despite this, teams love the idea of having a veteran presence at offensive tackle. There are also not 64 starter-caliber tackles in the league today. For some reason, the Miami Dolphins continue to rely on a struggling Austin Jackson at right tackle. They simply need to get more pass protection from this spot in front of the injury plagued Tua Tagovailoa. Why not take a chance on Lewan?

Ideal Taylor Lewan landing spot: Miami Dolphins

4. Jarvis Landry, wide receiver

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

A slot receiver in the back end of his prime who played in just nine games last season. Typically, these types of NFL free agents wouldn’t be seen as attractive options. That’s until we realize Landry has a track record of success. A five-time Pro Bowler earlier in his career, Landry averaged 950 receiving yards from 2014-21.

Several contending teams will look into signing Landry ahead of the start of training camp. We like the Buffalo Bills as a fit. Right now, Deonte Harty is slated to start at the slot. He’s competing with Trent Sherfield and Khalil Shakir for touches. Landry would be an immediate upgrade.

Ideal Jarvis Landry landing spot: Buffalo Bills

5. Kareem Hunt, running back

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Hunt is an interesting remaining free agent in that he is not going to land a job as a RB1. Instead, the veteran must find a home in a committee approach. That’s especially true with the other running backs still available.

We like the Baltimore Ravens as a fit. The idea of teaming Hunt up with JK Dobbins in Baltimore’s backfield seams appealing. He also seemingly has more left in his tank than the recently signed Melvin Gordon.

Ideal Kareem Hunt landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

6. Ronald Darby, cornerback

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There’s certainly a need behind Marlon Humphrey at cornerback. Rock Ya-Sin is slated to start as of right now, but he’s been banged up this summer. He’s also missed 10 games to injury over the past two seasons. Insurance is needed. Darby, 29, gave up a mere 38.9% completion and 69.9 QB rating in five games with the Broncos last season. Sure, injuries are also an issue. But that’s what you get on the NFL free agent market at this point in the summer.

Ideal Ronald Darby landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

7. Ben Jones, center

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones, 34, is coming off his first ever Pro Bowl appearance after 10 seasons in the NFL. He’s been a consistent force at center, starting 151 games over the course of his career. While he’s up there in age, contending teams should have some interest.

Look at the Minnesota Vikings as an example. They failed to pick up the fifth-year option on Garrett Bradbury’s contract. He’s struggled big time thus far in the NFL (16 penalties in 57 career games). Jones would be a natural and cheap addition in front of Kirk Cousins.

Ideal Ben Jones landing spot: Minnesota Vikings

8. Akiem Hicks, defensive tackle

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another former Pro Bowler as one of the top remaining NFL free agents, Hicks has been a consistent force on the interior of the defensive line. While he has seen a downtick in production over the past two seasons (13 QB hits, 4.5 sacks), there is a lot to like here.

Back in 2020 with the Chicago Bears, Hicks recorded 21 QB hits. A team like the Cincinnati Bengals could use him for depth behind D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill. Heck, Hicks could even play on the outside in a pinch.

Ideal Akiem Hicks landing spot: Cincinnati Bengals

9. Leonard Fournette, running back

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Fournette, 28, just recently met with the New England Patriots. That idea can be thrown out the window now that they’ve signed Ezekiel Elliott. It’s a limited market for a running back who averaged a mere 3.5 yards per run last season. Though, Fournette’s dual-threat ability (142 catches past two seasons) should land him somewhere.

It’s in this that the Las Vegas Raiders make sense. Josh Jacobs is currently a holdout from training camp. And while he’s a good bet to return Week 1, giving Jimmy Garoppolo more receiving help out of the backfield is key. We know how much he likes those check downs. Fournette would be an ideal fit in Vegas.

Ideal Leonard Fournette landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

10. Carson Wentz, quarterback

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz is not a QB1 in the NFL. He’s proven that over the past three seasons with three different teams (54 TD, 31 INT). It’s also complicated given rumors of locker room issues in the past. What we do know is that the former No. 2 pick is willing to take on a backup job.

Perhaps, the Cincinnati Bengals show late-summer interest. While Joe Burrow (calf) is expected back Week 1, the quarterback room behind him is a complete and utter disaster. Wentz is capable of stepping in for a game or two and succeeding in Cincinnati’ talented offense.

Ideal Carson Wentz landing spot: Cincinnati Bengals

Other top remaining NFL free agents and ideal landing spots

Rank Player Position Team Landing spot 11 Anthony Barr LB Cowboys Saints 12 Casey Hayward CB Falcons Panthers 13 Kyle Van Noy EDGE Chargers Patriots 14 Dalton Risner G Broncos Vikings 15 Isaiah Rodgers CB Colts Titans 16 Melvin Ingram EDGE Dolphins 49ers 17 Andrew Norwell G Commanders Eagles 18 Gabe Jackson G Seahawks Raiders 19 Carlos Dunlap EDGE Chiefs Bears 20 Bryce Callahan CB Chargers 49ers

