Los Angeles Chargers making JC Jackson a healthy Week 3 scratch may be linked to arrest warrant

Many were surprised by the Los Angeles Chargers’ decision to make JC Jackson an NFL Week 3 healthy scratch despite having a defense that has struggled this season. However, the reason behind that unexpected move may have been revealed.

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the weekend ranked 22nd in our NFL defense rankings due to the fact that they were the worst in the NFL in passing and total yards against, as well as being third worst in points given up per game. That is why it was a notable surprise when it was revealed that major 2022 free agent signing JC Jackson was a healthy scratch for their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fortunately for LA, they were able to outscore the Vikings 28-24 and get their first win of the season, but in theory having Jackson on the field, even in a reserve role, may have made the victory a bit easier. However, a new report may shed some light on why the organization decided to sit the player they gave a huge contract to a year ago.

Arrest warrant for probation violation issued for Los Angeles Chargers J.C. Jackson

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mass Live was one of the first to report that an arrest warrant had been issued for Jackson in Massachusetts in relation to a probation violation from a criminal speeding charge from 2021.

“Jackson didn’t abide by the terms of his probation. He didn’t complete the “Brains At Risk” program he was ordered to take, nor did he pay a $300 fine. After failing to appear in court last week, the warrant was issued,” the outlet reported.

In a worst-case scenario, the Los Angeles Chargers corner could have his probation revoked and possibly be sentenced to jail time.

Jackson returned in 2023 after rupturing his patellar tendon last year and playing in just five games during his debut season with the franchise. He has had trouble regaining the form that he had with the New England Patriots in 2021 when he earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time. His strong play for the Pats led to landing a huge five-year, $82.5 million contract from the Chargers in the spring of 2022.