NFL investigating New England Patriots Mac Jones for alleged very dirty tactic on New York Jets star

The NFL reportedly will be investigating a claim from New York Jets star “Sauce” Gardner that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones allegedly hit him with a shot below the belt.

Sunday was another frustrating afternoon for the New York Jets. While the defense remains one of the best in the league this season, Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 season-ending injury has left them with 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson leading the offense, and that has been disastrous.

New York eked out a win two weeks ago, however, since then they have managed just 20 points in the last two games with Wilson under center. Unsurprisingly it has led to two losses, including on Sunday to hated rivals the New England Patriots. The defeat extended what is now a 15-game win streak for the Pats over Gang Green.

However, it seems there was some added insult suffered by one Jets star during the game. Following the loss, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner claimed that Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones hit him in his “private parts” in a very weird and dirty attempt to send some sort of message to the star cornerback.

Mac Jones adds to questionable reputation with alleged low blow on Sauce Gardner

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“He reached out to me to get me to help him up. I just moved his hand out of the way,” Gardner said recalling the moment. “He got up and then came up to me like ‘Good job.’ While he was saying that, he hit me in my private parts. I didn’t react like I really wanted to. I definitely wasn’t expecting that. First time for everything I guess. … He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.”

Well, it seems that the NFL is taking the accusation seriously and Pro Football Talk reported on Monday morning that the league is now looking into the alleged incident. The league may be taking the situation seriously since Mac Jones has developed a reputation as a bit of a dirty player.

In his rookie year, he may have given Brian Burns a sprained ankle when he took him down and did a gator-roll-like maneuver with his joint. Then last year, there were two incidents, including a moment where he took out Eli Apple with a chop block after throwing an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals.