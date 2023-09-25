NFL insider gives major update on Derek Carr injury and New Orleans Saints outlook before Week 4

New Orleans Saints may breathe a sigh of relief after a top NFL insider offered a huge update on Derek Carr’s worrisome injury from the team’s frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

The New Orleans Saints were riding high heading into Sunday afternoon when they met up with the Packers as an undefeated team with a lot of momentum. After two quarters, they seemed headed to a 3-0 start as they were up 17-0 at the start of the third quarter. Then the trajectory of the game and the next few weeks shifted in a major way.

On a third and nine early in the period, the Green Bay secondary limited Carr’s options, and the pass rush suffocated and sacked the 10-year veteran. However, while being tackled, the four-time Pro Bowler was thrown to the ground hard and landed on his head and throwing shoulder.

After the play, the quarterback was taken to the on-field medical tent to check for a concussion. While he avoided a head injury, Derek Carr unfortunately needed to make a trip to a local hospital and was knocked from the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

Derek Carr stats (2023): 65.6 Completion %, 636 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 85.2

Derek Carr believed to have an AC joint sprain in his shoulder

Credit: USA Today Network

While Jameis Winston was solid in relief, the offense stalled and went scoreless in the second half, which turned out to be killer because they ended up losing by a single point when the Packers roared back with an 18-point fourth quarter. New Orleans Saints fans are now worried what seemed like a promising season might be in danger if their starting QB is sidelined for multiple games.

Well, while Carr may not play this weekend, he also may not be out too long based on a Monday morning update from NFL Media league inside Ian Rapoport.

“I know there was some initial fear that it was a really serious injury. After a battery of tests, it’s actually not as serious as feared,” said Rapoport. “From my understanding, it’s an AC joint sprain. We’ll see if he can come back; I’d be a little surprised if he does play this week, but he did avoid major injury.”

An AC joint sprain can begin to heal soon after the injury, however, in a worst-case scenario, it can take up to six weeks to fully recover from. New Orleans Saints fans will surely be hoping that Derek Carr is not dealing with the latter type of situation.