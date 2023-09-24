New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr ruled out after brutal hit

Update: The New Orleans Saints have ruled Derek Carr out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury.

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints are looking to move to 3-0 on the season. It was looking good through halftime with New Orleans leading the homestanding Green Bay Packers by the score of 17-0.

However, that’s not going to be the story from Lambeau Field. Carr exited in the third quarter after being on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary.

Here is the play that Saints QB Derek Carr got injured on.



He’s in a lot of pain. Hope he’s okay. Jameis Winston is set to enter the game. pic.twitter.com/K8puipUbVx — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 24, 2023

Carr was down on the turf and in a lot of pain before ultimately heading to the medical tent.

Saints QB Derek Carr was slow to get up after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/di3SHSGm12 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

After a few minutes in the tent, Carr ended up making his way into the locker room with team medical officials. At this point, Carr is considered questionable to return with a shoulder injury. But you could tell that the Pro Bowl quarterback was in a ton of pain.

Derek Carr stats (2023): 64% completion, 533 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Despite less than stellar numbers heading into Sunday’s game, Carr has his new Saints team on the verge of their first 3-0 start since all the way back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans this past offseason after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Raiders.

With Carr sidelined, veteran Jameis Winston replaced him under center.