Davante Adams hints at potential trade from Las Vegas Raiders during rant following Week 3 loss

Davante Adams hasn’t been happy with some of the decisions made by the Las Vegas Raiders for months, and he let his dissatisfaction with the team’s current situation be known again following another loss in Week 3.

There were certainly some who doubted if the Las Vegas Raiders could bounce back from their struggles of last season. They did not address many of their weaknesses from last year, and they seemingly only added to it with some growing drama in the locker room during the summer.

Davante Adams has been open about his frustrations since they benched his pal Derek Carr late last season, and star pass rusher Chandler Jones publicly threw his head coach and general manager under the bus before eventually being sent home by the team this month. The fact that the team has gotten off to a 1-2 start in the 2023 NFL season has not made things any better.

Davante Adams stats (2023): 3 games, 25 catches, 322 yards, 3 touchdowns

Davante Adams questions Las Vegas Raider’s lack of a winning culture after Week 3

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There have been various rumors about some of the Raiders’ best players ending up on the trade block before the deadline next month if they can’t get on the right path. On Sunday, Adams seemed to lean into that possibility with some interesting comments following their 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t want to act like it’s all crazy. It’s Week 3, but I don’t got time to wait around,” Adams said in reference to the team’s poor play since he joined the team last season. “It’s not a personal thing; I mean it is a personal thing but it ain’t just about me. It’s not my mentality to take all season to try and figure it out. To use these early games like this to establish an identity and we’re not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season. We gotta do something to turn that around.

“… It’s not supposed to be a week of just talking about [expletive], we gotta go out there and do it,” he added. “That’s the theme of this year, is doing it. Not just talking about it and figuring out what we need to do. We did all of that last year.”

Davante Adams had an outstanding game in Week 3 as he posted 13 catches, 172 yards, and two touchdowns. However, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s three interceptions cost them in what was a close game against Pittsburgh.