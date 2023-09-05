Chandler Jones claims he’s done with Las Vegas Raiders in wild social media tirade

One of the Las Vegas Raiders’ top players on defense unloaded on his head coach and general manager on Tuesday after, of all things, he had issues getting into the team’s gym.

In 2022 there were some big expectations after the Las Vegas Raiders performed admirably the year before despite the drama of Jon Gruden resigning. Las Vegas had a good roster, brought in offensive guru Josh McDaniel to be their new head coach, and added a pair of Pro Bowl talents. Yet they had a disastrous showing that included an ugly divorce with Derek Carr during the final weeks of the season.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

One of the stars they added a year ago was two-time All-Pro Chandler Jones and he was expected to form a dynamic pass-rushing duo with rising star Maxx Crosby. However, the Raiders’ defense in 2022 was their Achilles heel in large part because the 11-year veteran had a massively disappointing season. Unsurprisingly, that led to a lot of criticism toward the four-time Pro Bowler over the last year.

Chandler Jones stats (2022): 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 15 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

Chandler Jones questions Las Vegas Raiders tenure in Instagram posts

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There has been some speculation that Jones may not make it to the third and final year of his contract if he has another season like he did in 2022. However, after a slew of posts on Instagram on Tuesday, it seems like Jones would be open to the idea of being somewhere else sooner than later.

Jones took to his Instagram on Tuesday to post an interesting screenshot and a pair of stories in which he aired grievances over problems getting into the Las Vegas Raiders team gym. In one of the stories, the 33-year-old wrote, “They won’t let me in the building tho. Tryna provoke a [expletive].”

Also Read: NFL offense rankings – Worst, best offenses before Week 1

He also posted a screenshot of an apparent text exchange with his head coach where he claims, “How do you expect me to play this season and I can’t even get my GM on the phone?” He also wrote, “It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason. This is wild to me Josh and you know it, you need to do what’s right.”

In a follow-up Instagram story, he wrote “[Expletive] it. I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if that’s my HC or GM. … I want Patrick Graham Ivy League [expletive].” Graham is the team’s current defensive coordinator.

All of the above posts have since been deleted from Jones’ account.

Jones still has over $34 million left on his Las Vegas Raiders contract. However, the team does have a potential out before next season where they could save $4 million by cutting him.