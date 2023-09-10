NFL rookie quarterbacks all show promise and struggles in their first starts

In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the football world witnessed a display from three rookie quarterbacks, each making a solid case validating their coach’s decision to lead their respective teams. Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) put up performances all three can build on.

Richardson’s Colts debut showcased his skills in a loss against Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts, behind Richardson and a stout defense, led the Jaguars midway through the second half, but could not hold on. The rookie quarterback displayed the talent that made him a top-five pick despite his light resume coming out of college. But after a fast start, Richardson completed 16 of his first 20 passes for 164 yards, he cooled considerably when it mattered late in the game.

Ricardson completed 24 passes out of 37 attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Not content with a touchdown pass, Richardson also added a rushing touchdown to his debut performance. His key error came with just five minutes remaining in the game.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

With Jacksonville up three, Richardson forced a pass into double coverage that was intercepted for his one turnover on the day. Jacksonville then scored on the ensuing possession. Richardson, who rushed for a total 40 yards on 10 carries, was hurt on the Colts’ final possession. His condition is unknown, but head coach Shane Steichen noted after the game that it wasn’t serious.

Bryce Young struggles in Carolina Panthers debut

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, the first overall pick in last spring’s draft, had a more challenging day. Despite throwing his first touchdown, Young faced setbacks with a couple of interceptions in a disappointing 24-10 loss to the Falcons. Young demonstrated moments of brilliance, finishing the game with 146 yards and completing 20 of 38 attempts. He also rushed for a total of 17 yards on three carries.

The last of the starting rookies on Sunday was C.J. Stroud of the Texans. Stroud made his debut in a unique way – by completing his first pass to himself — albeit resulting in a one-yard loss. Despite the odd start, Stroud showed composure in a rebuilding year in Houston.

The former Ohio State star and Heisman Trophy finalist ended his first game completing 28-of-44 attempts for 242 yards. Not only did he throw a touchdown in the 25-8 loss against Baltimore, but he also impressed with zero turnovers.

Richardson and Stroud proved that sometimes raw skill can translate into quick success in the league, but as with all three quarterbacks, it’s a long season and there is much work to be done for the young men leading the future of the NFL at its most important position.