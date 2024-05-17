St. Louis Cardinals news: Nolan Arenado’s trade value in a steep decline around MLB?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims that if the St. Louis Cardinals become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they may not get anywhere near the value they would expect for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Cardinals hope their upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox can deliver more wins and add to the desperately needed momentum they have developed by winning three of their last four. Since this has not been the bounce-back season they were hoping for.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .258 AVG, .315 OBP, .368 SLG, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 17 R

St. Louis is rock bottom in the National League Central standings currently and have one of the worst records in the league overall. That’s why it is no surprise that there have already been rumblings that manager Oli Marmol is on the hot seat that the organization could again be sellers before the MLB trade deadline.

Along with 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado should fetch the Cardinals a strong return in a potential trade if the front office is willing to move their top-position players in July. Well, it seems that Arenado’s value on the block may not be as interesting as some might expect.

Some around MLB view Nolan Arenado’s start to the 2024 season as ‘worrisome’

On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that teams around MLB are taking a hard look at Nolan Arenado’s apparent “slippage” during the 2024 season in advance of him possibly being available on the trade market. His numbers are down across the board in many key statistical categories a few weeks after turning 33 in April.

Nolan Arenado contract: Eight years, $260 million

One rival executive allegedly told Heyman that Arenado’s numbers this season are “A little worrisome.” The veteran MLB reporter suggested that being moved to a contending team could lead to a boost in the 3B’s stats, but also claimed with $74 million left on his contract that the organization should expect some underwhelming trade offers for the future Hall-of-Famer.