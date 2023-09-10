C.J. Stroud completes first NFL pass to himself

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State star C.J. Stroud made his official NFL debut for the Houston Texans and, in the process, created a unique trivia question.

Who did C.J. Stroud complete his first NFL pass to? Instead of Robert Woods, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, or Dalton Schultz, or any other Texans player, it was Stroud who ended up catching his own pass after Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage.

Kudos to Stroud for making the heads-up play. But in hindsight, batting the ball down would have been just as good. Either way, the Texans turned a 2nd-and-6 into a 3rd-and-6, so it didn’t really matter.

Someday we’ll see a question asking which player Stroud completed his first NFL pass to, and many likely won’t remember it was actually to himself. Stroud’s first drive resulted in a three-and-out after two completions for no gain, one to himself and one to running back Dameon Pierce.

