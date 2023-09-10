WATCH: Carolina Panthers top overall pick Bryce Young scores first touchdown in NFL

To the surprise of very few, Carolina Panthers top overall pick Bryce Young did not need too long to post his first touchdown in the NFL.

After months of waiting, the 2023 NFL season finally kicked off this Sunday, and the early games featured all four of the players many believe will be the top contenders for Rookie of the Year honors on offense in the AFC and NFC this season.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

It didn’t take long for stud running back Bijan Robinson and ultra-gifted quarterback Anthony Richardson to post their first touchdowns in the league today. And even second-overall pick CJ Stroud did something special in the early goings of his first start for the Houston Texans.

Bryce Young ties game with first touchdown in NFL for Carolina Panthers

However, many eyes were on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young as he made his first start for the Carolina Panthers against the aforementioned Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons. And in the early going it was tough sledding for the one-time Heisman Trophy winner as he tossed an interception on the second play of his second drive in the league.

#Panthers 1st overall pick Bryce Young with his 1st career TD! 🔥



Goes to Hayden Hurst.



Hayden threw the ball away though.. I think Bryce wanted to keep it lolpic.twitter.com/BIF9DSdjYC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

Yet, he was able to stay composed and in the second quarter, he was able to lead his team on a 12-play, 75-yard drive down that field that culminated with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst. The drive was the perfect response because it followed Atlanta’s touchdown drive that ended with a fantastic catch and run by Robinson.

The one unfortunate, yet funny, element of Bryce Young’s first touchdown is that Hurst actually tossed the ball that Young likely wanted to keep into the stand for a fan to now have and probably sell on eBay Monday morning.