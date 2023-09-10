Atlanta Falcons star rookie Bijan Robinson puts up highlight-reel TD

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson is a highlight waiting to happen. The No. 8 pick in this year’s NFL Draft displayed this during a brilliant career at Texas. In limited preseason action, it was also on full display.

Making his regular season debut against the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon, Robinson showed the division rivals just what he’s made of.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite took a swing pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder on third-and-four from the Panthers’ 11-yard line. He broke off multiple tackles, broke a couple ankles and found his way into the end zone.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

TOUCHDOWN, ATLANTA 🔥



Bijan Robinson scores the first TD of the season for the Falcons! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OBOw9KFjAF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 10, 2023

You just can’t teach that type of athleticism, field vision and power. Robinson is the real deal. He’s set to dominate out of the gate, as evidenced by the touchdown early in the second quarter.

Related: Bijan Robinson and the top 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year candidate

Seen as a generational back, Robinson tallied 1,894 total yards and 20 touchdowns at a clip of 6.8 yards per touch with the Longhorns last season. He’s well on his way to making an early mark in the NFL, too.