Anthony Richardson’s first NFL touchdown with Indianapolis Colts shows off his star potential

While getting his first touchdown in the NFL, Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson showcased his immense potential to be a star at the highest level.

Months before the 2023 NFL Draft, much of the talk surrounding the quarterback class was about Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State star CJ Stroud. However, as the event grew closer fans began to hear more and more about Florida product Anthony Richardson and his potential to be the best of the bunch.

Although he had a chance to be the starting QB for the Colts in Week 1, most saw him as a bit of a project in his rookie season, and getting the QB1 spot on the depth chart in their season opener was unlikely. But, Richardson impressed new head coach Shane Steichen this Summer and seemed to be ahead of schedule in his development. That is why he was announced to be the starter well before the preseason ended.

In his first NFL matchup, Richardson had a tall task in trying to lead Indianapolis to a win over reigning AFC South champions, the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, despite being down 7-0 after a quarter, the young star did not let the pressure get to him and early in the second he helped tie the game when he scored his first NFL touchdown.

Watch Anthony Richardson’s first NFL touchdown

And Anthony Richardson’s first NFL touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Q5kUjGEijR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 10, 2023

However, Anthony Richardson’s first TD in the league was not on a passing play like most would expect. Instead, on a first and goal from the third-yard line, the 21-year-old took a snap from shotgun, and after a couple of steps tucked the ball and looked to punch in the Colts’ first score of the season.

Richardson showed off his strength, speed, and athleticism in the play as he was easily able to break past and through two attempted tackles by Jacksonville defenders and get his team within one point of the Jags with the score.

While the young prospect still has a lot of work to do to become an elite QB, the physical gifts he showed in the second quarter will be huge in helping him still be productive while going through the peaks and valleys of being a rookie signal caller in the league.

Richardson also is the youngest QB to score a rushing TD in the league since Michael Vick’s rookie season in 2001.