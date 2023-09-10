Baltimore Ravens star J.K. Dobbins feared to have season-ending injury

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins entered his fourth season in the NFL looking for a contract extension from the team.

Unfortunately, the former Ohio State star did not last a full game before going down with what is seemingly a serious injury.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Dobbins suffered what is feared to be a torn Achilles’ in the opener against the Houston Texans. An MRI is scheduled to confirm the diagnosis. If confirmed, he’ll be lost for the season.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

From a micro perspective, this is a devastating blow for Dobbins. A second-round pick back in 2020, suffered a torn ACL during the preseason back in 2021, missing the entire regular season in the process. He suffered yet another knee injury last season, missing another nine games.

J.K. Dobbins stats: 1,325 rushing yards, 5.9 average, 12 total touchdowns

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

All said, Dobbins has played in just 24 of a possible 51 games throughout his career in Baltimore.

From a broader perspective, this injury news creates some major depth concerns for the Baltimore Ravens in the backfield.

Justice Hill and Gus Edwards are the only other Ravens’ running backs currently on the 53-man roster. Veteran Melvin Gordon and youngster Owen Wright currently reside on Baltimore’s 17-man practice squad. Look for John Harbaugh and Co. to look for help on the veteran free agent market.