Jordan Addison makes NFL look easy with first touchdown catch

It didn’t take long for the Minnesota Vikings’ first-round pick to make an impact during their regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jordan Addison, the 23rd overall pick, managed to score his first NFL touchdown just minutes into the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

Facing a 3rd-and-11 in Bucs territory, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins found Addison wide-open for a 39-yard score, nearly making the NFL look easy in his pro debut.

No one was near Addison by the time the ball landed in his bread-basket, but with Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson also occupying space in Minnesota, the rookie can expect a lot of room to run at U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

You can just see it here, with two defenders focused on No. 18 while No. 3 streaks by for the easy score.

Quarters beater from the Vikings on third-and-11 produces a long TD for Jordan Addison. pic.twitter.com/Zx2JGYy9IS — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 10, 2023

It won’t always be that simple, but it’s a sample of why the Vikings made Addison their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft this past April. With so many other talented pass-catchers to focus on, someone’s bound to be open.

