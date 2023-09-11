Week 2 fantasy rankings: Evaluating the best QB, RB, WR, TE for fantasy football

The first week of the 2023 NFL season is in the books and it provided plenty for football fans and fantasy managers to enjoy. Now, it’s time to look ahead with our Week 2 fantasy rankings.

Once again, injuries play an influential role in our Wee 2 fantasy football rankings. Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve and Jonathan Taylor is sitting on the PUP list. It has massive implications on both offenses and influences weekly fantasy rankings heavily.

Let’s dive into our Week 2 fantasy rankings. Updates will be provided leading up to Sunday’s games.

Week 2 fantasy QB rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Jalen Hurts vs MIN 2 Josh Allen vs LV 3 Patrick Mahomes @ JAX 4 Trevor Lawrence vs KC 5 Lamar Jackson @ CIN 6 Justin Herbert @ TEN 7 Joe Burrow vs BAL 8 Daniel Jones @ ARZ 9 Geno Smith @ DET 10 Justin Fields @ TB 11 Tua Tagovailoa @ NE 12 Dak Prescott vs NYJ 13 Anthony Richardson @ HOU 14 Deshaun Watson @ PIT 15 Jared Goff vs SEA 16 Jordan Love @ ATL 17 Brock Purdy @ LAR 18 Kirk Cousins @ PHI 19 Aaron Rodgers @ DAL 20 Derek Carr @ CAR Week 2 fantasy QB rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – Even if the Vikings’ pass rush can find ways to create pressure against the best offensive line in football, Minnesota doesn’t have the corners to match with Philadelphia. This is a prime spot for Jalen Hurts to have a QB1 performance and it can all be enjoyed on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – When Josh Allen is healthy, there are very few players capable of matching his fantasy ceiling. Las Vegas has one of the worst defenses in the league, setting Allen and Stefon Diggs up for a huge performance in Week 2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – For the time being, we’ll assume Travis Kelce plays in Week 2. Even when he’s not on the field, Patrick Mahomes puts up great numbers. If he has his All-Pro offensive weapon back, Mahomes can deliver a win for Kansas City and fantasy managers. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars – We’re ready for a shootout on Sunday between the Chiefs and Jaguars. Barring a sudden Chris Jones return, Kansas City won’t have the pass rush to really bother Trevor Lawrence and we already know his offensive weapons and talent give him an elite fantasy ceiling. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – Lamar Jackson remains one of the best fantasy football players ever and we’re absolutely banking on him in a matchup like this. Cincinnati’s secondary is young and that’s something Jackson and play-caller Todd Monken can utilize to their advantage. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – The Chargers boast the receivers to exploit the Tennessee Titans’ secondary, but we do have some questions about whether or not Los Angeles can hold up in pass protection. If Herbert gets time, he’ll exploit the Titans’ cornerbacks. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – Not only is Joe Burrow historically a slow starter in the first month of the season, he also struggled last year against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1 TD-INT, 81.7 QB rating). While he’s always still a strong fantasy option, lower expectations in Week 2. Daniel Jones, New York Giants – Combine Daniel Jones’ rushing ability with a duel against one of the worst defenses in 2023, you’ve got a prime opportunity for a stellar box score. Jones is going to be a better fantasy option than some quarterbacks drafted above him this week. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks – While this isn’t the perfect fantasy matchup for Geno Smith, it’s a lot better than what some of his peers have to deal with in Week 2. Besides, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver will actually catch the football against the Detroit Lions. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears – Quarterbacks with elite rushing ability will always be near the top of fantasy QB rankings. We like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense, but this is a favorable game script for Justin Fields and our confidence in the Bears’ play-calling has increased a lot. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – Once you get outside the top 10, there’s another tier made up of high-end quarterbacks with tough matchups. The Miami Dolphins have the playmakers to attack a very good New England Patriots secondary, but Bill Belichick is a master of his craft and he’ll absolutely take way what Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel love to do the most. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys –Dak Prescott is one of our favorite fantasy quarterbacks in 2023 due to his value, but this is not a good matchup. In what projects to be a fairly low-scoring game, CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks will likely struggle against the Jets’ secondary. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – On a Sunday when so many of his peers face elite defenses, Anthony Richardson moves up thanks to his scrambling ability. We’re looking for high-floor fantasy options and Richardson’s athleticism in Shane Steichen’s offense can put up some solid numbers against Houston. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns – Deshaun Watson might no longer be an MVP-caliber quarterback, but the Browns’ offensive line matches up well against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Watson is given just some time to throw, Amari Cooper and David Njoku will find open space to make some plays. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – Jared Goff might not be the matchup-winning quarterback you look for when drafting, but he delivers consistent production. In what projects to be an entertaining game, Goff should have a solid day and that’s all we need from our QB15.

Week 2 fantasy RB rankings

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Christian McCaffrey @ LAR 2 Saquon Barkley @ ARZ 3 Bijan Robinson vs GB 4 Derrick Henry vs LAC 5 Nick Chubb @ PIT 6 Austin Ekeler @ TEN 7 Tony Pollard vs NYJ 8 Travis Etienne vs KC 9 Josh Jacobs @ BUF 10 Rhamondre Stevenson vs MIA 11 Kenneth Walker @ DET 12 Dameon Pierce vs IND 13 James Cook vs LV 14 Aaron Jones @ ATL 15 Joe Mixon vs BAL 16 Najee Harris vs CLE 17 Miles Sanders vs NO 18 Khalil Herbert @ TB 19 Alexander Mattison @ PHI 20 Jahmyr Gibbs vs SEA 21 Isiah Pacheco @ JAX 22 Jamaal Williams @ CAR 23 Rachaad White vs CHI 24 David Montgomery vs SEA 25 Breece Hall @ DAL 26 Javonte Williams vs WAS 27 James Conner vs NYG 28 Raheem Mostert @ NE 29 Gus Edwards @ CIN 30 Kyren Williams vs SF Week 2 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring format

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – The best running back in the NFL against a defensive line that has Aaron Donald and no one else? Sign us up. This game script is perfect for McCaffrey and while San Francisco might rest him if it has a big lead, his performance through the first three quarters should delight fantasy owners. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants – Similar to McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley faces a mouthwatering matchup in Week 2. He might not be as involved in the passing game, but Barkley’s stat line on Sunday should make him an elite fantasy back. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – The Green Bay Packers have had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL over the last three seasons. Bijan Robinson is the focal point of the Falcons’ offense, so fantasy managers should get ready for a lot of points from their top pick. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans – Even against great running backs, Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley believes topping the pass is far more important than defending the run. We’ve seen this Los Angeles run defense in the last two years, it won’t fare well vs. Derrick Henry. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns – The Browns are going to try and slow down the Steelers’ pass rush in Week 2 and running the football accomplishes that. Cleveland is talented enough in the trenches to open some running lanes and you know what Chubb does with the football. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers – There wasn’t a defense better at stopping the run last season than Tennessee. Mike Vrabel’s players fly to the football, putting a cap on what Ekeler can do on the ground. Fortunately, his pass-catching skills make up for it. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys – This isn’t the best matchup for Tony Pollard, but the Jets are better at rushing the passer than they are at stopping the run. Plus, Pollard should tack on a few receptions when Prescott is pressured and needs to get rid of the football. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars – Jacksonville won’t dominate Kansas City at the line of scrimmage like Detroit did, but this isn’t a bad matchup for Travis Etienne. That is, assuming All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones doesn’t decide to play in Week 2. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders – After getting back into form in the season opener, Josh Jacobs should return to a full workload in Week 2. While the game script doesn’t project to be in his favor, Las Vegas should run the football early to keep the football away from Allen as much as possible. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots – A week removed from having a stomach bug, Rhamondre Stevenson should be back to his usual self. Miami is strong up front and its run defense figures to be better in 2023, but we’ll always bet on one of the most talented running backs in the league. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks – Detroit allowed 3.9 ypc to the Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game, but it also had fewer headaches to deal with in coverage. With a heavier emphasis in stopping DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Walker should have some room to run. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans – Houston won’t win many games this season, but this is definitely one where it can emerge victorious. As long as the game is close, Pierce should receive 20-plus touches in a favorable matchup. James Cook, Buffalo Bills – Always bet on the featured running back in an elite offense, especially when facing Las Vegas. Cook won’t have many top-10 performances, but he’s arguably the best RB2 you can find in fantasy football. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers – AJ Dillon prevents Jones from being an even better fantasy option, but Green Bay will also be using its running backs more in 2023. Committees limit upside, but Jones can do a lot with his touches. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals – The combination of Mixon not being used in the passing game as much as he used to and the Ravens’ run defense means he’s largely going to be stuck as an RB2 who fantasy managers must set reasonable expectations for in this game. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris isn’t losing his starting job in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers also love what Jaylen Warren can do on third downs. That pushes Harris into a territory where he’s rarely going to be a top-15 fantasy option. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers – Against a relatively young Saints’ defensive line, Miles Sanders should break off a few big runs and finish with a nice YPC. Of course, his ceiling would be even higher if Carolina had a good offensive line. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears – As long as the Bears have a chance to win in a given week, Khalil Herbert will be one of our favorite RB2s. Chicago should run the football fairly often against Tampa Bay, elevating Herbert’s fantasy floor. Alexander Mattison, Philadelphia Eagles – Philadelphia has one of the best defensive lines today, but workhorse running backs are becoming harder to find. This isn’t a good matchup for Mattison, but the workload matters. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – We’ll take Dan Campbell at his word that Detroit is going to get Jahmyr Gibbs more involved moving forward. Of course, sharing touches with Montgomery still limits Gibbs’ ceiling.

Week 2 fantasy wide receiver rankings

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Player Matchup 1 Justin Jefferson @ PHI 2 Ja’Marr Chase vs BAL 3 Tyreek Hill @ NE 4 A.J. Brown vs MIN 5 Stefon Diggs vs LV 6 Davante Adams @ BUF 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs SEA 8 Amari Cooper @ PIT 9 CeeDee Lamb vs NYJ 10 DK Metcalf @ DET 11 Chris Olave @ CAR 12 Jaylen Waddle @ NE 13 DeVonta Smith vs MIN 14 Keenan Allen @ TEN 15 Calvin Ridley vs KC 16 Tee Higgins vs BAL 17 Tyler Lockett @ DET 18 Deebo Samuel @ LAR 19 Christian Watson – (Q) @ ATL 20 Brandon Aiyuk @ LAR 21 Chris Godwin vs CHI 22 Terry McLaurin @ DEN 23 DJ Moore @ TB 24 Mike Williams @ TEN 25 DeAndre Hopkins vs LAC 26 George Pickens vs CLE 27 Mike Evans vs CHI 29 Michael Pittman Jr @ HOU 29 Drake London vs GB 30 Jahan Dotson @ DEN Week 2 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 2 fantasy TE rankings

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Travis Kelce (Q – Knee) @ JAX 2 TJ Hockenson @ PHI 3 Darren Waller @ ARZ 4 Dallas Goedert vs MIN 5 George Kittle @ LAR 6 Mark Andrews (Q – Quad) @ CIN 7 David Njoku @ PIT 8 Evan Engram vs KC 9 Kyle Pitts vs GB 10 Tyler Higbee vs SF 11 Luke Musgrave @ ATL 12 Dalton Schultz vs IND 13 Sam LaPorta vs SEA 14 Cole Kmet @ TB 15 Pat Freiermuth vs CLE Week 2 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring format

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – We’re keeping Travis Kelce atop the Week 2 fantasy TE rankings, but set lower expectations for his potential output. Even if he plays, a bone bruise might limit Kelce’s effectiveness in September. TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – The lone weaknesses on the Eagles’ defense are their linebackers and safeties. One way to slow down a pass rush? Quick throws to the tight end. This all sets up very nicely for TJ Hockenson. Darren Waller, New York Giants – Even if Darren Waller isn’t at 100 percent in Week 2, Arizona’s defense won’t be playing at even 80 percent all season. Jones is going to pepper Waller with all of the targets he can handle. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – One of Hurts’ favorite weapons to target, Dallas Goedert is always a safe bet to receive a solid share of looks and he’s capable of making plays after the catch. A strong floor with a fairly high ceiling pushes you very high up in the fantasy tight end rankings every week. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – As we mentioned last week, George Kittle finished under 30 receiving yards in more than half his games last season. He’s an All-Pro tight end, but you have to be aware of his volatility. Fortunately, this is a great matchup. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – We don’t love Mark Andrews as much this year with all of the new pass-catchers in Baltimore, but chemistry with Lamar Jackson matters. Andrews might not ever replicate his elite fantasy numbers of previous years, but he remains high-end play. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – This is supposed to be the breakout year for David Njoku and the Steelers are weak at linebacker, largely carried by run-stuffers. Start Njoku with some confidence on Monday Night Football. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – As previously mentioned, we’re anticipating a lot of points and yards being put on the board by Jacksonville and Kansas City. While Evan Engram isn’t one of Lawrence’s top targets, a lot of volume means he’ll get his share of chances. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts doesn’t seem to be a central part of the Falcons’ passing attack, but you’ve got to roll the dice at this position. Because of Pitts’ athleticism and the attention Drake London draws, there’s at least a chance at a big play. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams – With Cooper Kupp sidelined, Tyler Higbee is going to be Stafford’s security blanket. Against an overwhelming pass rush, Higbee should at least rack up the receptions.

