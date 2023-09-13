Dallas Cowboys superstar rips New York Giants for not ‘protecting’ Daniel Jones late in 40-0 loss

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons took a major shot at New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and his staff for not “protecting your guy” and leaving Daniel Jones in late in an obvious loss on Sunday.

A lot of NFL fans had the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 clash against the New York Giants circled on their watch list. It was a marquee matchup of legendary NFC East rivals on Sunday Night Football and pitted two teams that reached the playoffs in 2022 against each other right away. However, it wasn’t long before it was clear one team was on a very different level.

Over four quarters the defending NFC East champion Cowboys battered and embarrassed the Giants en route to a 40-0 victory to open the season. The New York offense was terrorized by the Dallas defense as quarterback Daniel Jones was harassed all night as the ‘Boys’ posted seven sacks and two interceptions on Sunday.

By the end of the third quarter, Dallas had a dominant 33-0 lead and that seemed like a perfect time to start resting starters to avoid injuries. However, the Giants chose to keep Jones in the game when the fourth quarter rolled around, and Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons thinks that was a horrible idea.

On a new edition of his “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast, the All-Pro blasted the Giants for not protecting one of their most important assets late in a game that was already decided.

“It’s called protecting your guy. You know, something I thought the Giants should’ve done. I don’t think Daniel Jones should’ve been in that game in the fourth quarter. I thought they should’ve protected him and pulled him out. And barring injury, their season will be over without Daniel Jones.” – Micah Parsons

The comments seem all the more timely following Monday’s season-ending injury to New York Jets starting QB Aaron Rodgers. Which happened on the same field as the Dallas Cowboys win and occurred from a sack on the NFL legend. Showing how quickly a team’s aspriations can change on one sack at any given time.