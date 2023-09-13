New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers replacement options looking dismal following new reports

A slew of new reports and rumors suggest Zach Wilson is likely to be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback for many weeks ahead following Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury on Monday night.

The nightmare scenario for New York Jets fans became a reality on Tuesday morning when the team confirmed that their future Hall-of-Famer quarterback indeed did tear his aging Achilles tendon and would miss the rest of the team’s 2023 campaign. It was a terrible moment that will be added to the long list of infamous dates in Gang Green history.

Since Rodgers suffered the injury there has been a huge amount of speculation and rumors about what will be next for the Jets when it comes to the starting QB spot. At least for this week, 2021 and 2022 starter Zach Wilson will be handed the keys to the offense. It is a notion that won’t thrill New York fans after two disappointing seasons to start his career.

There have been rumblings around the league claiming the organization could look at the current free agent market for retired greats or proven veterans like Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, or Nick Foles to serve as a backup or even replace Wilson later in the year. However, on Wednesday The Athletic inquired with executives around the league about the team’s options on the open market and they don’t look to be very good.

New York Jets’ best option to replace Aaron Rodgers is already on the roster

“I don’t think there’s a veteran out there that is much of an upgrade over Zach Wilson,” one general manager said. “I don’t know what veteran they think they can get who will right the ship for them,” another general manager said to the outlet.”

For the most part, the executives believed Wilson was the team’s best and most realistic option and offensive coordinator Nathaniel will need to find a way to put him in a position to be successful in a way that his predecessor couldn’t.

There has been speculation about a true pie-in-the-sky scenario where the New York Jets could bring in NFL legend Tom Brady. However, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington poured cold water on that idea yesterday by placing doubt on the idea of Brady ending his retirement to join the Jets after being added to the Patriots’ ring of honor this past weekend.

On Tuesday, it was also revealed that Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacted the Jets about giving his client a look. Unfortunately for fans of the former 49ers star, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the team does not have any interest in the free-agent QB.