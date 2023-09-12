Colin Kaepernick’s agent reached out to the New York Jets, QB says ‘I just need a shot’

Colin Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since New Year’s Day of 2017. The former Super Bowl quarterback started the now infamous national anthem protests the previous summer to focus on racial inequality in the United States.

In the years since, Kaepernick settled a collusion lawsuit against the league and its teams while remaining active off the field.

Despite all of this and Kaepernick’s willingness to return to the gridiron, there has been muted interest in the now-35-year-old’s services.

This is unlikely to change any time soon. However, a report on Tuesday indicated that Kaepernick’s agent did reach out to the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury the night prior.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Kaepernick is quoted in saying “I just need a shot.”

The Jets are looking at external options for depth following Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles’ injury. It happened just four snaps into his debut with the team after the four-time NFL MVP spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

There is no indication that the Jets are seriously considering Kaepernick as an option. Leading up to the 2022 season, there were numerous teams that had interest in Colin Kaepernick. He also worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders during the spring of 2022. Nothing of substance has come up since.

Colin Kaepernick NFL stats: 60% completion, 12,271 passing yards, 2,300 rushing yards, 85 TD, 30 INT

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A product of the University of Nevada, Kaepernick was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2011. He jumped on to the scene as a sophomore the following season, leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance after replacing Alex Smith under center.

Following a 2013 season in which the Kaepernick-led 49ers earned a spot in the NFC Championship Game, it was downhill for the organization. He posted an 11-24 record in his final 35 starts with the team. Individually, Kaepernick did account for 18 touchdowns and four interceptions for a talent-stricken 49ers squad in 2016.

As noted above, he began the national anthem protests that summer. Kaepernick claims to this day that the league colluded in keeping him unemployed.

As for any potential interest from the New York Jets, there is at least a secondary relationship between Kaepernick and the powers that be in Jersey. Head coach Robert Saleh is a former defensive coordinator with the 49ers. Though, his tenure in Northern California started a year after Kaepernick left the organization.