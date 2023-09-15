DISH Channels List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for 2023

This post was written in partnership with DISH.

DISH Network is a satellite service provider offering a wide array of channels covering news, entertainment, sports, and more. Plans start at $79.99 per month, and the DISH channels list spans 190-plus to almost 300 channels. Subscribers can enjoy channels like Newsmax, CMT, Disney Channel, E!, Paramount, Food Network, TNT, Hallmark, Bravo, A&E, Sundance, and Turner Classic Movies. Besides ESPN, sports fans will also have access to the Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, and NFL Network, depending on the plan selected. Local TV Channels are optional with every plan for an extra fee.

How much does DISH cost?

America’s Top 120 provides 190 channels for $79.99 per month, followed by an upgraded America’s Top 120 Plus package with over 190 channels for $94.99 per month. Next up in the lineup is the America’s Top 200 plan, which features 240-plus channels for $99.99 per month. Rounding out the main roster of packages is America’s Top 250, which unlocks access to more than 290 channels for $109.99 per month.

DISH also offers multiple add-ons to bolster the standard plans. The extras include a Multi-Sport Pack, MAX, SHOWTIME, Fox Soccer Plus, a Locals Pack, a Regional Action Pack, a Kids Pack, a News Pack, and a Latino Bonus Pack, among many others. These additional packages range in price from $5.00 to $15.00 a month.

Complete DISH channels list

DISH offers a wide range of channels, covering everything from news and sports to family programming. The channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular channels like Lifetime and TBS. For a more personalized experience tailored to your interests, there are multiple add-ons available, including a Multi-Sport Pack and Kids Pack. Read on for the full list of channels you’ll get with a DISH subscription.

Flex Pack (50+ channels)

A&E

AMC

BabyFirstTV

BYUtv

C-SPAN

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim

CGTN

Christian Television Network

CMT

CNN

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

Craft

Daystar

Deal

Discovery Channel

DISH Info

DISH Studio

E!

Enlace

Epic

Eternal World Television Network

FETV

Food Network

FX

FXX

Gem Shopping Network

Great American Country

Hallmark Channel

HLN

HGTV

HISTORY

HITN

Hopper Insider

HSN

HSN2

IFC

In Country Television

INSP

Jewelry Television

Lifetime

Link TV

Mercury TV

MTV2

mtvU

NASA

National Geographic

Nick Music

Paramount Network

QVC

QVC 2

Sale

ShopLC

ShopHQ

SonLife Broadcasting Network

Syfy

TBN

TBS

Turner Classic Movies

The Impact Network

Three Angels Broadcasting Network

TLC

TNT

truTV

TV Land

USA

VH1

Vme

Weather Nation

WE tv

YouTV

America’s Top 120 (190 channels)

This plan includes the above channels in addition to the following:

America’s Auction Channel

Animal Planet

AXS TV

Beauty iQ

Believer’s Voice of Victory Network

Bounce

Bravo

BUZZR

C-SPAN 2

CNBC

COMET

Disney Channel

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNEWS

ESPNU

FM

FOLK TV

Fox Business Network

Fox News Channel

FS1

FS2

Free Speech TV

Freeform

Fuse

GetTV

Grit

Investigation Discovery (ID)

ION

Justice Central

Justice Network

Laff TV

Local Channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC)

MeTV

MLB Extra Innings

MOTOR TREND

MSNBC

MTV

MTV Live

NBCSN

NewsMax

Newsy

NHL Center Ice

Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite

Pop

Pursuit

Real

RecTV

Reelz

Ride TV

RT (Russia Today)

Shepherd’s Chapel Network

The Cowboy Channel

Hillsong Channel

Travel Channel

TV Games Network

TVG2

Weather Channel

Z Living

*Cooking Channel, Great American Country, mtvU, Nick Music, Paramount Network, Turner Classic Movies not included

America’s Top 120+ (190+ channels)

This plan includes the above channels in addition to the following:

America’s Top 200 (240+ channels)

This plan includes the above channels in addition to the following:

Boomerang

CBS Sports Network

Cooking Channel

Discovery Family

Disney Junior

Disney XD

DIY

Estrella TV

FYI

Galavisión

Game Show Network

Golf Channel

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

NBA TV

Nick Jr.

Olympic Channel

Outdoor Channel

OWN

Oxygen

Paramount Network

RFD TV

Science

SundanceTV

Turner Classic Movies

TeenNick

Tennis Channel

UniMas

Univision Deportes

Univision

Uplifting Entertainment

VICE

WGN America

America’s Top 250 (290+ channels)

This plan includes the above channels in addition to the following:

American Heroes Channel

beIN Sports

beIN Sports en Español

BET

BET Her

Bloomberg Television

Destination America

EPIX Drive-In

Fusion

FXM

Great American Country

Logo

MoviePlex

MTV Classic

NBC Universo

Nicktoons

Smithsonian Channel

Sportsman Channel

STARZ® ENCORE channels

TheBlaze

The Movie Channel (2 channels)

*Bounce not included

What add-on channels and channel packs does DISH offer?

DISH offers multiple add-on channels like MAX (formerly HBO Max), SHOWTIME, STARZ, and EPIX. Multiple other packages are dedicated to sports, movies, local channels, and news stations.

Add-on Channel or Package Name Monthly Cost Multi-Sport Pack $13.00 Max $15.00 SHOWTIME $10.00 STARZ $10.00 STARZ ENCORE Movie Pack $6.00 EPIX $7.00 DISH Movie Pack $10.00 TheBlaze $5.00 FOX Soccer Plus $15.00 Locals Pack $12.00 National Action Pack $12.00 Regional Action Pack $12.00 Kids Pack $10.00 News Pack $10.00 Heartland Pack $6.00 Variety Pack $6.00 Outdoor Pack $4.00 Stars & Stripes Pack $10.00 Latino Bonus Pack $10.00

Multi-Sport Pack

beIN Sports

beIN Sports en Español

Big Ten Network

ESPN Buzzer Beater

FS2

Longhorn Network

MLB Network

MLB Strike Zone

NBA TV

NHL Network

NFL Network

NFL RedZone

Outside TV

Pac-12 Network

SEC Network

Over 25 regional sports networks

*Requires America’s Top 120+ or higher

SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME EAST

SHOWTIME WEST

SHOWTIME 2

SHOWTIME SHOWCASE

SHOWTIME EXTREME

SHOWTIME BEYOND

The Movie Channel

The Movie Channel Xtra

Flix

STARZ

STARZ Encore

STARZ East

STARZ West

STARZ Edge

STARZ Cinema

STARZ Comedy

STARZ In Black

STARZ Kids & Family

STARZ ENCORE Movie Pack

STARZ ENCORE West

STARZ ENCORE Westerns

STARZ ENCORE Action

STARZ ENCORE Suspense

STARZ ENCORE Black

STARZ ENCORE Classic

STARZ ENCORE Family

MoviePlex

EPIX

EPIX

EPIX2

EPIX Drive-In

EPIX Hits

DISH Movie Pack

Crime & Investigation

EPIX

EPIX2

EPIX Hits

FXM

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HDNet Movies

IndiePlex

MGM

MoviePlex

PixL

RetroPlex

Sony Movie Channel

STARZ ENCORE Suspense

STARZ Kids & Family

Locals Pack

ABC affiliates

CBS affiliates

FOX affiliates

NBC affiliates

The CW affiliates

PBS affiliates

ION affiliates

MeTV affiliates

Estrella affiliates

Telemundo affiliates

National Action Pack

AXS TV

Crime & Investigation

ESPN

ESPN2

FOX Sports 1

Fuse

MOTOR TREND

TV Games Network

TVG2

Regional Action Pack

Big Ten Network

ESPN Buzzer Beater

FS2

Longhorn Network

Outside TV

Pac-12 Network

Regional Sports

SEC Network

World Fishing Network

Kids Pack

Animal Planet

BabyFirstTV

Boomerang

Disney Channel East

Disney Channel West

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

News Pack

BBC World News

Bloomberg Television

CNBC

Fox Business Network

Fox News Channel

MSNBC

TheBlaze

Weather Channel

Heartland Pack

BabyFirstTV

Discovery Family

Game Show Network

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Mysteries & Movies

OWN

PixL

RFD-TV

Ride TV

The Cowboy Channel

Uplifting Entertainment

Variety Pack

BET

Bravo

Crime & Investigation

Freeform

Investigation Discovery (ID)

Lifetime Movie Network

Outdoor Pack

Outdoor Channel

Outside TV

Sportsman Channel

World Fishing Network

Stars & Stripes Pack

American Heroes

Destination America

Crime & Investigation

The Cowboy Channel

STARZ ENCORE Westerns

GetTV

Justice Network

Reelz

Smithsonian Channel

Latino Bonus Pack

beIN Sports en Español

Caracol TV

CBeebies

CNN en Español

Disney XD

ESPN Deportes

Telemundo

UniMás

Univision

Univision Deportes

Sports channels on DISH

America’s Top 120, which includes the ESPN family of networks, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Extra Innings, and MotorTrend is a great option. America’s Top 120 Plus adds on Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network for comprehensive college sports coverage.

Every plan includes the Multi-Sports Pack add-on for free for a limited time. The Multi-Sport Pack add-on includes a slew of extra channels, including beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, ESPN Buzzer Beater, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Outside TV, and more than 25 regional sports networks. DISH should satisfy the casual sports fan, but streaming services like Fubo feature thousands of live sporting events throughout the year.

Local channels on DISH

Local channels are included as part of the main DISH plans for an extra cost. The Locals Pack add-on provides affiliates for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW, PBS, ION, MeTV, Estrella, and Telemundo. Be sure to check the availability of these channels in your area by entering your Zip code on the DISH website.

DISH’s regional sports networks

DISH offers 25 regional sports networks as part of the Multi-Sport Pack add-on, which costs an additional $13.00 per month. The Regional Action Pack includes the Big Ten Network, ESPN Buzzer Beater, FS2, Longhorn Network, Outside TV, Pac-12 Network, Regional Sports, SEC Network, and World Fishing Network.

How does DISH’s channel list compare to other streaming services?

DISH’s most basic plan offers more than 100 channels for $79.99 per month, which is more expensive compared to services like Sling TV that provides over 31 channels starting at $40 per month. The upgraded America’s Top 120 includes an impressive 190 channels for $79.99 per month, which features popular channels like ESPN, Newsmax, CMT, Disney Channel, E!, Paramount, Food Network, and TNT. This plan offers double the number of channels as Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV, for a similar price. However, DISH lacks the standard local channels and a slate of sports networks that are typically included in streaming service plans. Subscribers can purchase these extra channels as add-ons, but multiple customizations will increase the overall price of the plan.

Is DISH’s channel list worth it?

DISH’s plans do offer several popular sports networks, but it still falls short of streaming services like Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM, which feature extensive sports programming. Furthermore, to get access to more sports channels and even local networks, subscribers will need to shell out more money to purchase add-ons. These costs could add up quickly, making this less cost-effective than services that already include these channels.

FAQ

How do I find my DISH guide?

You can find the channel guide by going to DISH Anywhere or using the DISH Anywhere app. Look for your favorite shows and record them right from your computer or phone.

What is the cheapest DISH package for existing customers?

The cheapest DISH package available is the America’s Top 120, which provides 190 channels for $79.99 per month.

Can I watch DISH for free?

DISH does not currently offer a free trial. However, new customers are eligible for free installation.