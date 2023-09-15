DISH Channels List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for 2023

This post was written in partnership with DISH.
DISH Network is a satellite service provider offering a wide array of channels covering news, entertainment, sports, and more. Plans start at $79.99 per month, and the DISH channels list spans 190-plus to almost 300 channels. Subscribers can enjoy channels like Newsmax, CMT, Disney Channel, E!, Paramount, Food Network, TNT, Hallmark, Bravo, A&E, Sundance, and Turner Classic Movies. Besides ESPN, sports fans will also have access to the Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, and NFL Network, depending on the plan selected. Local TV Channels are optional with every plan for an extra fee.
How much does DISH cost?
America’s Top 120 provides 190 channels for $79.99 per month, followed by an upgraded America’s Top 120 Plus package with over 190 channels for $94.99 per month. Next up in the lineup is the America’s Top 200 plan, which features 240-plus channels for $99.99 per month. Rounding out the main roster of packages is America’s Top 250, which unlocks access to more than 290 channels for $109.99 per month.
DISH also offers multiple add-ons to bolster the standard plans. The extras include a Multi-Sport Pack, MAX, SHOWTIME, Fox Soccer Plus, a Locals Pack, a Regional Action Pack, a Kids Pack, a News Pack, and a Latino Bonus Pack, among many others. These additional packages range in price from $5.00 to $15.00 a month.
Complete DISH channels list
DISH offers a wide range of channels, covering everything from news and sports to family programming. The channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular channels like Lifetime and TBS. For a more personalized experience tailored to your interests, there are multiple add-ons available, including a Multi-Sport Pack and Kids Pack. Read on for the full list of channels you’ll get with a DISH subscription.
Flex Pack (50+ channels)
- A&E
- AMC
- BabyFirstTV
- BYUtv
- C-SPAN
- Cartoon Network/Adult Swim
- CGTN
- Christian Television Network
- CMT
- CNN
- Comedy Central
- Cooking Channel
- Craft
- Daystar
- Deal
- Discovery Channel
- DISH Info
- DISH Studio
- E!
- Enlace
- Epic
- Eternal World Television Network
- FETV
- Food Network
- FX
- FXX
- Gem Shopping Network
- Great American Country
- Hallmark Channel
- HLN
- HGTV
- HISTORY
- HITN
- Hopper Insider
- HSN
- HSN2
- IFC
- In Country Television
- INSP
- Jewelry Television
- Lifetime
- Link TV
- Mercury TV
- MTV2
- mtvU
- NASA
- National Geographic
- Nick Music
- Paramount Network
- QVC
- QVC 2
- Sale
- ShopLC
- ShopHQ
- SonLife Broadcasting Network
- Syfy
- TBN
- TBS
- Turner Classic Movies
- The Impact Network
- Three Angels Broadcasting Network
- TLC
- TNT
- truTV
- TV Land
- USA
- VH1
- Vme
- Weather Nation
- WE tv
- YouTV
America’s Top 120 (190 channels)
This plan includes the above channels in addition to the following:
- America’s Auction Channel
- Animal Planet
- AXS TV
- Beauty iQ
- Believer’s Voice of Victory Network
- Bounce
- Bravo
- BUZZR
- C-SPAN 2
- CNBC
- COMET
- Disney Channel
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNEWS
- ESPNU
- FM
- FOLK TV
- Fox Business Network
- Fox News Channel
- FS1
- FS2
- Free Speech TV
- Freeform
- Fuse
- GetTV
- Grit
- Investigation Discovery (ID)
- ION
- Justice Central
- Justice Network
- Laff TV
- Local Channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC)
- MeTV
- MLB Extra Innings
- MOTOR TREND
- MSNBC
- MTV
- MTV Live
- NBCSN
- NewsMax
- Newsy
- NHL Center Ice
- Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite
- Pop
- Pursuit
- Real
- RecTV
- Reelz
- Ride TV
- RT (Russia Today)
- Shepherd’s Chapel Network
- The Cowboy Channel
- Hillsong Channel
- Travel Channel
- TV Games Network
- TVG2
- Weather Channel
- Z Living
*Cooking Channel, Great American Country, mtvU, Nick Music, Paramount Network, Turner Classic Movies not included
America’s Top 120+ (190+ channels)
This plan includes the above channels in addition to the following:
America’s Top 200 (240+ channels)
This plan includes the above channels in addition to the following:
- Boomerang
- CBS Sports Network
- Cooking Channel
- Discovery Family
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- DIY
- Estrella TV
- FYI
- Galavisión
- Game Show Network
- Golf Channel
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Drama
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- NBA TV
- Nick Jr.
- Olympic Channel
- Outdoor Channel
- OWN
- Oxygen
- Paramount Network
- RFD TV
- Science
- SundanceTV
- Turner Classic Movies
- TeenNick
- Tennis Channel
- UniMas
- Univision Deportes
- Univision
- Uplifting Entertainment
- VICE
- WGN America
America’s Top 250 (290+ channels)
This plan includes the above channels in addition to the following:
- American Heroes Channel
- beIN Sports
- beIN Sports en Español
- BET
- BET Her
- Bloomberg Television
- Destination America
- EPIX Drive-In
- Fusion
- FXM
- Great American Country
- Logo
- MoviePlex
- MTV Classic
- NBC Universo
- Nicktoons
- Smithsonian Channel
- Sportsman Channel
- STARZ® ENCORE channels
- TheBlaze
- The Movie Channel (2 channels)
*Bounce not included
What add-on channels and channel packs does DISH offer?
DISH offers multiple add-on channels like MAX (formerly HBO Max), SHOWTIME, STARZ, and EPIX. Multiple other packages are dedicated to sports, movies, local channels, and news stations.
|Add-on Channel or Package Name
|Monthly Cost
|Multi-Sport Pack
|$13.00
|Max
|$15.00
|SHOWTIME
|$10.00
|STARZ
|$10.00
|STARZ ENCORE Movie Pack
|$6.00
|EPIX
|$7.00
|DISH Movie Pack
|$10.00
|TheBlaze
|$5.00
|FOX Soccer Plus
|$15.00
|Locals Pack
|$12.00
|National Action Pack
|$12.00
|Regional Action Pack
|$12.00
|Kids Pack
|$10.00
|News Pack
|$10.00
|Heartland Pack
|$6.00
|Variety Pack
|$6.00
|Outdoor Pack
|$4.00
|Stars & Stripes Pack
|$10.00
|Latino Bonus Pack
|$10.00
Multi-Sport Pack
- beIN Sports
- beIN Sports en Español
- Big Ten Network
- ESPN Buzzer Beater
- FS2
- Longhorn Network
- MLB Network
- MLB Strike Zone
- NBA TV
- NHL Network
- NFL Network
- NFL RedZone
- Outside TV
- Pac-12 Network
- SEC Network
- Over 25 regional sports networks
*Requires America’s Top 120+ or higher
SHOWTIME
- SHOWTIME EAST
- SHOWTIME WEST
- SHOWTIME 2
- SHOWTIME SHOWCASE
- SHOWTIME EXTREME
- SHOWTIME BEYOND
- The Movie Channel
- The Movie Channel Xtra
- Flix
STARZ
- STARZ Encore
- STARZ East
- STARZ West
- STARZ Edge
- STARZ Cinema
- STARZ Comedy
- STARZ In Black
- STARZ Kids & Family
STARZ ENCORE Movie Pack
- STARZ ENCORE West
- STARZ ENCORE Westerns
- STARZ ENCORE Action
- STARZ ENCORE Suspense
- STARZ ENCORE Black
- STARZ ENCORE Classic
- STARZ ENCORE Family
- MoviePlex
EPIX
- EPIX
- EPIX2
- EPIX Drive-In
- EPIX Hits
DISH Movie Pack
- Crime & Investigation
- EPIX
- EPIX2
- EPIX Hits
- FXM
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- HDNet Movies
- IndiePlex
- MGM
- MoviePlex
- PixL
- RetroPlex
- Sony Movie Channel
- STARZ ENCORE Suspense
- STARZ Kids & Family
Locals Pack
- ABC affiliates
- CBS affiliates
- FOX affiliates
- NBC affiliates
- The CW affiliates
- PBS affiliates
- ION affiliates
- MeTV affiliates
- Estrella affiliates
- Telemundo affiliates
National Action Pack
- AXS TV
- Crime & Investigation
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- FOX Sports 1
- Fuse
- MOTOR TREND
- TV Games Network
- TVG2
Regional Action Pack
- Big Ten Network
- ESPN Buzzer Beater
- FS2
- Longhorn Network
- Outside TV
- Pac-12 Network
- Regional Sports
- SEC Network
- World Fishing Network
Kids Pack
- Animal Planet
- BabyFirstTV
- Boomerang
- Disney Channel East
- Disney Channel West
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- Nick Jr.
- Nicktoons
News Pack
- BBC World News
- Bloomberg Television
- CNBC
- Fox Business Network
- Fox News Channel
- MSNBC
- TheBlaze
- Weather Channel
Heartland Pack
- BabyFirstTV
- Discovery Family
- Game Show Network
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Drama
- Hallmark Mysteries & Movies
- OWN
- PixL
- RFD-TV
- Ride TV
- The Cowboy Channel
- Uplifting Entertainment
Variety Pack
- BET
- Bravo
- Crime & Investigation
- Freeform
- Investigation Discovery (ID)
- Lifetime Movie Network
Outdoor Pack
- Outdoor Channel
- Outside TV
- Sportsman Channel
- World Fishing Network
Stars & Stripes Pack
- American Heroes
- Destination America
- Crime & Investigation
- The Cowboy Channel
- STARZ ENCORE Westerns
- GetTV
- Justice Network
- Reelz
- Smithsonian Channel
Latino Bonus Pack
- beIN Sports en Español
- Caracol TV
- CBeebies
- CNN en Español
- Disney XD
- ESPN Deportes
- Telemundo
- UniMás
- Univision
- Univision Deportes
Sports channels on DISH
America’s Top 120, which includes the ESPN family of networks, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Extra Innings, and MotorTrend is a great option. America’s Top 120 Plus adds on Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network for comprehensive college sports coverage.
Every plan includes the Multi-Sports Pack add-on for free for a limited time. The Multi-Sport Pack add-on includes a slew of extra channels, including beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, ESPN Buzzer Beater, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Outside TV, and more than 25 regional sports networks. DISH should satisfy the casual sports fan, but streaming services like Fubo feature thousands of live sporting events throughout the year.
Local channels on DISH
Local channels are included as part of the main DISH plans for an extra cost. The Locals Pack add-on provides affiliates for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW, PBS, ION, MeTV, Estrella, and Telemundo. Be sure to check the availability of these channels in your area by entering your Zip code on the DISH website.
DISH’s regional sports networks
DISH offers 25 regional sports networks as part of the Multi-Sport Pack add-on, which costs an additional $13.00 per month. The Regional Action Pack includes the Big Ten Network, ESPN Buzzer Beater, FS2, Longhorn Network, Outside TV, Pac-12 Network, Regional Sports, SEC Network, and World Fishing Network.
How does DISH’s channel list compare to other streaming services?
|Monthly Cost
|Number of Channels
|DVR
|DISH
|$57.99+
|50+
|Yes
|Sling TV
|$40+
|31+
|Yes
|Hulu + Live TV
|$69.99+
|85+
|Yes
|DIRECTV STREAM
|$74.99+
|75+
|Yes
|YouTubeTV
|$72.99
|100+
|Yes
|Fubo
|$74.99+
|161+
|Yes
DISH’s most basic plan offers more than 100 channels for $79.99 per month, which is more expensive compared to services like Sling TV that provides over 31 channels starting at $40 per month. The upgraded America’s Top 120 includes an impressive 190 channels for $79.99 per month, which features popular channels like ESPN, Newsmax, CMT, Disney Channel, E!, Paramount, Food Network, and TNT. This plan offers double the number of channels as Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV, for a similar price. However, DISH lacks the standard local channels and a slate of sports networks that are typically included in streaming service plans. Subscribers can purchase these extra channels as add-ons, but multiple customizations will increase the overall price of the plan.
Is DISH’s channel list worth it?
DISH’s plans do offer several popular sports networks, but it still falls short of streaming services like Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM, which feature extensive sports programming. Furthermore, to get access to more sports channels and even local networks, subscribers will need to shell out more money to purchase add-ons. These costs could add up quickly, making this less cost-effective than services that already include these channels.
FAQ
How do I find my DISH guide?
You can find the channel guide by going to DISH Anywhere or using the DISH Anywhere app. Look for your favorite shows and record them right from your computer or phone.
What is the cheapest DISH package for existing customers?
The cheapest DISH package available is the America’s Top 120, which provides 190 channels for $79.99 per month.
Can I watch DISH for free?
DISH does not currently offer a free trial. However, new customers are eligible for free installation.