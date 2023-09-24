Week 4 NFL power rankings: Dolphins soar to No. 1, Vikings and Jets plummet

Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 3 of the NFL season will be remembered for a long time. From a 70-point game to an 18-point comeback in the fourth quarter and some big upsets, there’s a lot of shakeup in our Week 4 NFL power rankings.

On a Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons all lost, the top of our power rankings gets a major overhaul. Meanwhile, surprising wins by the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals have us rethinking where they stand against some of their peers across the league.

Let’s dive into our latest NFL power rankings after Week 3.

Week 4 NFL power rankings

32. Chicago Bears

Previously: Last in NFL power rankings

The Chicago Bears are the worst NFL team in 2023 and it’s not particularly close. There’s only one brightside to the dismal season, which only passed Week 3. The Bears are on pace to have two top-5 picks and this franchise desperately needs them. Of course, hitting on those picks depends on the general manager at the helm.

31. Denver Broncos

Previously: 29th in NFL power rankings

The Denver Broncos traded a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Sean Payton. Then, the franchise made him one of the highest-paid coaches in NFL history. With Nathaniel Hackett, the coach that Payton said did everything wrong, Denver was 2-1 after Week 3. Fast forward to this season, the Broncos are 0-3 and just suffered one of the most humiliating losses in NFL history. Karma is a funny thing.

30. Carolina Panthers

Previously: 29th in NFL power rankings

Technically, the quarterback change from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton made the Carolina Panthers better. Then again, considering the opponent, the results still weren’t great. For as much as we loved the Panthers’ coaching staff coming into the year, the 2023 season is proving that it’s the players that make the greatest difference. To put it bluntly, Carolina doesn’t have the players to be an NFL-caliber offense this season.

29. Minnesota Vikings

Previously: 25th in NFL power rankings

Mathematically, the Minnesota Vikings aren’t eliminated from playoff contention. With an 0-3 record and opponents like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions remaining, though, it feels safe to start thinking about 2024. Let’s just hope the Vikings get to a Justin Jefferson contract extension sooner rather than later.

28. Houston Texans

Previously: 31st in NFL power rankings

Buy stock in the Houston Texans while you can. C.J. Stroud is proving he can be the face of the franchise and head coach DeMeco Ryans is already doing stellar work with a young defense that is missing key pieces. it won’t always show up in the NFL standings, but the Texans are headed in the right direction at an accelerated rate.

27. New York Giants

Previously: 23rd in NFL power rankings

Regression has come for the New York Giants. While we might not’ve agreed with the decision to extend Daniel Jones with that lucrative contract, he stands no chance of performing behind this offensive line and with these wide receivers. What makes the Giants one of the worst NFL teams in 2023 is the fact that their defense is just as bad as the offense.

26. Tennessee Titans

Previously: 24th in NFL power rankings

Mike Vrabel is an excellent head coach, but the Tennessee Titans were always going to have a rough 2023 season. The offensive line is reminiscent of wet paper mache and the secondary is so bad that opponents don’t even have to commit to running the football.

25. Las Vegas Raiders

Previously: 22nd in NFL power rankings

Same ol’ Raiders. Jimmy Garoppolo can only be successful if you put him behind a solid offensive line. It’s evident after Week 3 that the Las Vegas Raiders don’t have anything close to that and it’s also having devastating consequences for Josh Jacobs. If this is what the Raiders look like against the Pittsburgh Steelers, we can’t imagine the results against better teams in the weeks ahead.

24. Arizona Cardinals

Previously: 30th in NFL power rankings

Incredible. If you want to know what it looks like when an entire locker room is willing to run through walls for hours all for their head coach, watch the Arizona Cardinals. There’s not a lot of talent on Arizona’s roster, but the Cardinals are 1-2 right now and they’ve had a chance to win every game this season. No one saw this coming, hats off to Jonathan Gannon and Joshua Dobbs.

23. Indianapolis Colts

Previously: 26th in NFL power rankings

Even without Anthony Richardson, the Indianapolis Colts proved they made the right decision hiring Shane Steichen as head coach. We’re definitely not convinced that Indianapolis will be anywhere near the playoff picture by November, but there’s no denying the Colts’ future is bright.

22. New York Jets

Previously: 17th in NFL power rankings

An elite defense is going to be wasted. The New York Jets entered 2023 banking everything on Aaron Rodgers, all while leaking that Zach Wilson was improving and would be the quarterback of the future. It’s evident that wasn’t true. Now, the Jets must deal with the repercussions of not addressing their offensive line nor backup quarterback.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previously: 21st in NFL power rankings

If we were betting on any NFC South team to be undefeated after Week 2, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would’ve been our last choice. Yet, Baker Mayfield is playing like an effective starter and this defense hasn’t allowed either opponent to crack the 20-point marker. We’d be surprised if Tampa Bay isn’t 2-2 after October 1, but this team has already surprised us. *(Update after MNF)

20. Los Angeles Rams

Previously: 27th in NFL power rankings

It’s time to take the Los Angeles Rams seriously. In a season where everyone expected them to be tanking for Caleb Williams, Los Angeles looks like a football team that could challenge for a Wild Card spot. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team on Monday Night Football that is on the ropes, this could be the Rams gaining well-deserved national recognition.

19. Washington Commanders

Previously: 15th in NFL power rankings

When Sam Howell is pressured, the results are disastrous. Eric Bieniemy can get creative with his schemes and the Washington Commanders receiving corps is still great, but everything falls apart if the pocket isn’t clean. Even if you’re willing to put that aside, because of Howell’s positive moments, Washington’s defense is becoming a new problem.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Previously: 13th in NFL power rankings

It’s time to be concerned about the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensively, not addressing glaring needs on the roster this offseason is already coming back to bite Jacksonville. Offensively, Trevor Lawrence hasn’t built off his phenomenal play in the second half of the 2022 NFL season. An early hole isn’t devastating in the AFC South, but the Texans and Colts won’t give Jacksonville any extra margin for error.

17. New England Patriots

Previously: 19th in NFL power rankings

Considering the state of the Jets’ offense, New England Patriots fans can’t feel elated with how close Sunday’s victory was. Yet, heading into Week 4, New England can feel great about its defense and the offensive line is starting to get healthy. A healthy O-line means far more running room for Rhamondre Stevenson and we can see the best from Mac Jones.

16. Los Angeles Chargers

Previously: 20th in NFL power rankings

The Los Angeles Chargers emerged victorious in a must-win game. Not only do they avoid the 0-3 start that would be catastrophic to their playoff chances, but running back Austin Ekeler could return in Week 4. Unfortunately, our confidence level in the Chargers’ defense and head coach Brandon Staley is at an all-time low.

15. New Orleans Saints

Previously: 14th in NFL power rankings

If not for the Derek Carr injury, the New Orleans Saints likely finish Week 3 with a victory. However, injuries are decimating every NFL team right now including the offense that scored 18 unanswered points in its comeback victory. The Saints are a good football team, but those rosters always have a moderate ceiling.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Previously: 18th in NFL power rankings

Facing one of the worst defenses in the AFC, Kenny Pickett and Co. looked a lot more comfortable. We’re not ready to suggest that Matt Canada should stick around, but consecutive victories show the Pittsburgh Steelers can still claw their way to victories. Don’t sleep on the Houston Texans in Week 4, though, C.J. Stroud and Co. can give Pittsburgh problems and you know DeMeco Ryans will find ways to mess with Pickett.

13. Atlanta Falcons

Previously: No. 9 in NFL power rankings

The Atlanta Falcons can still win the NFC South, but Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons is a reminder of this team being several tiers below the true kings of football. Desmond Ridder is fine for what he is, but having him at quarterback with a below-average defense will lead to a lot of bad matchups against great NFL teams.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Previously: 11th in NFL power rankings

Without Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals go right back to being one of the worst teams in the NFL. Of course, the problem this front office faces is that protecting Burrow’s short-term health by sitting him in Week 3 means a 0-3 start is inevitable. Considering only 2.5% of NFL teams to start 0-3 since 1990 went on to make the playoffs, the stakes on Monday Night Football couldn’t be higher.

11. Green Bay Packers

Previously: 16th in NFL power rankings

An 18-point comeback to beat the New Orleans Saints is a testament to head coach Matt LaFleur. Down by three scores in a game without David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Jones and Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers came back against one of the best defenses in football. The Packers are nowhere close to Super Bowl contention, but this roster one healthy is truly in the second tier of NFC teams and that can take you places.

NFL power rankings after Week 3

10. Baltimore Ravens

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 5th in NFL power rankings

Injuries and a missed pass interference call could be blamed for the loss on Sunday. Our bigger concern is the turnovers. Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player for 95% of the plays, but ball security is a glaring issue for him right now. The Ravens are still 2-1 and they’ll take that, given seven starters are sidelined, but this team must execute better and protect the football. Otherwise, Cleveland’s defense will destroy this offense in Week 4.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 8th in NFL power rankings

It wasn’t the prettiest victory on Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, but Pete Carroll will happily take the 2-1 record and move on. What’s remarkable about the Seahawks’ two-game winning streak is that this offense is making explosive plays and sustaining long drives despite starting two backup offensive tackles. Although, Seattle’s defense is going to hold it back all year unless this secondary turns things around quickly.

8. Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 10th in NFL power rankings

We’re not ready to say Deshaun Watson is back. He greatly benefitted from a lot of mistakes and blown coverages by the Titans’ secondary. Watson also had some of his own dumbfounding moments. Yet, even if he plays like a top-15 quarterback in the NFL, Cleveland’s defense and the emergence of Jerome Ford can make the Browns a top 10 team.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 1st in NFL power rankings

Maybe Week 3 was just an instance of a team that overlooked its opponent and didn’t completely get over the mental blow of Trevon Diggs’ ACL tear. That’s what the Dallas Cowboys have to be hoping for right now. Otherwise, with the Patriots, 49ers, Chargers and Eagles looming, Dallas is in trouble.

6. Detroit Lions

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: 12th in NFL power rankings

Without multiple starters on the offensive line, the Detroit Lions still knocked around the previously-undefeated Falcons on Sunday. Jared Goff is as good as just about anyone from a clean pocket and Ben Johnson’s offense is making sweet music just about every Sunday. There’s a distinct gap between Detroit and the top NFL teams, but it is a dangerous club.

5. Buffalo Bills

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 7th in NFL power rankings

Since repeatedly shooting themselves in the foot in the Week 1 loss, the Buffalo Bills have played perfect football. Without Von Miller, Buffalo’s defense is generating takeaways at an eye-popping rate and Josh Allen is playing like an MVP once again. Of course, the real test is next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Winner is No. 1 in our NFL power rankings.

4. Philadephia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 2nd in NFL power rankings

It comes down to the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense. While we have all the confidence in the world that Jalen Hurts and Co. give this team a shot to beat anyone, Philadephia is far worse defensively than it was last season. When you have to split hairs to rank the best NFL teams, that matters.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 3rd in NFL power rankings

Here’s why the Kansas City Chiefs are dangerous. Everyone knew that with a healthy Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Kansas City has an elite offense. Now, with Chris Jones back and the youngsters around him more experienced, the Chiefs arguably have a top-10 defense in the NFL. Put those two things together and it’s clear why the Chiefs can repeat as Super Bowl champions this season.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 2nd in NFL power rankings

The San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFC, that much is clear after Week 3. Brock Purdy isn’t playing at the highest level right now, but it doesn’t matter when you have Kyle Shanahan, the No. 1 defense in the NFL and an offense loaded with playmakers.

1. Miami Dolphins

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 6th in NFL power rankings

The Miami Dolphins are the best team in the NFL. Coming off a historic 50-point win, Miami demonstrated how dangerous this team is when everyone’s healthy. Tua Tagovailoa is the NFL MVP today, Mike McDaniel is NFL Coach of the Year and the Dolphins’ defense doesn’t even have Jalen Ramsey back yet.

