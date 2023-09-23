Minnesota Vikings expected to face even higher Justin Jefferson contract cost in next negotiations

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on pace to break multiple NFL single-season records in 2023. Regardless of whether or not he reaches those milestones, it seems Minnesota made a mistake not extending him before Week 1.

Jefferson and the Vikings’ front office had brief contract talks this summer, but the two sides never made any substantial progress on a deal. With the All-Pro receiver still under team control through 2024 and eligible for a franchise tag in 2025, Minnesota isn’t in a rush to extend him.

Justin Jefferson contract: $4.175 million cap hit in 2023, $19.743 million cap hit in 2024

However, patience could potentially cost Minnesota millions of dollars long-term. With NFL revenue climbing each year, the salary cap has exploded. While quarterbacks have gained the most from the salary-cap boom, wide receivers have also greatly benefitted. As more time passes, Jefferson’s price tag climbs.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN addressed the futures of Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. Regarding the Vikings’ No. 1 receiver, Seifert wrote that it’s not hard to imagine Jefferson seeking ‘additional multipliers’ tacked on to their previous offer to the Vikings.

In his age-24 season, Jefferson has demonstrated why he should be one of the highest-paid NFL wide receivers. While he hasn’t scored a touchdown in his first two regular-season games, Jackson is currently averaging career-highs in receiving yards per game (154.5), receptions per game (10), yards per target (12.4) and has the second-highest yards per catch average (15.5) in his career.

Justin Jefferson career stats: 344 receptions, 5,134 receiving yards, 25 touchdowns in 52 games

The starting point for negotiations with Jefferson in training camp likely would’ve started at $30-plus million per season. However, the rapidly increasing rate of the salary camp and the importance of wide receivers could push that upwards of $32 million per season with more total guarantees ($80-plus million) than any wide receiver in NFL history.

Minnesota doesn’t have to rush a deal. Jefferson’s 2024 cap hit is still more than $10 million below some of his peers and the franchise tag in 2025 would keep him from testing free agency. With that said, the Vikings know it’s in their best interests to agree to a deal as soon as possible. Otherwise, the price will keep climbing.