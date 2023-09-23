NFL insider addresses likelihood of Kirk Cousins trade in 2023 for Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is already poised to be one of the top NFL free agents in 2024. However, the Pro Bowl signal-caller has been floated in NFL trade rumors heavily this season.

With the Vikings off to a 0-2 start, Cousins’s name has been floated as a potential trade candidate if Minnesota decides to become a seller in late October. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Cousins remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today and his addition could help a team that loses its starting quarterback during the regular season.

Kirk Cousins stats 2023: 708 passing yards, 6-1 TD-INT, 72.7% completion rate, 114.2 QB rating

However, while it might be an active 2023 NFL trade deadline, it appears the likelihood of Cousins being traded is extremely low. Even if Minnesota wants to trade him, he has complete control over his future.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Cousins still really likes playing in Minnesota and would prefer to finish the season with the team. He also holds a full no-trade clause, providing him with full control over whether or not he’s traded and which team he could be dealt to this season.

Kirk Cousins contract: $20.5 million cap hit in 2023, 2024 free agent

Cousins has spent the last six seasons in Minnesota, posting a 46-35-1 record as the starting quarterback with 21,642 passing yards and 159 passing touchdowns. In a contract year, though, the Vikings’ front office has made it clear in the past two years that its focus is on finding a long-term starter.

Minnesota could opt to trade Cousins, especially if it continues to slip further down the NFL standings. After facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, the Vikings’ upcoming schedule includes matchups against the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

Even if the Vikings are 2-5 or worse heading into late October, trading Cousins seems unlikely. Not only would he be able to dictate where he is traded, but NFL teams might also be hesitant to bring a veteran quarterback into a new system midseason. If Cousins isn’t traded this season, there will be significant interest in him this spring as a free agent.