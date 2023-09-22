NFL coverage map Week 3: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL season is underway with football fans tuning in every Thursday, Sunday and Monday to watch some of their favorite teams. While NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide that all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are being played in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week and we’ll provide you with updates throughout the season.

Let’s dive into the NFL TV map for Week 3. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are via 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 3: Early games

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

There will be nine games in the early half of the Week 3 schedule, with those matchups between 16 teams broken up into being broadcasted on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 3 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS early games Week 3

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BROWN Titans @ Browns CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta GREEN Broncos @ Dolphins CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green RED Patriots @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo YELLOW Bills @ Commanders CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Matt Ryan, Tiki Barber TEAL Colts @ Ravens CBS 1:00 PM ET Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely

The NFL TV map for Week 3 on CBS does not include the Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET). That is the only CBS game on in the afternoon this Sunday. It will only. be available to people within the markets for the Seahawks and Panthers or for those with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

NFL TV map Week 3: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Falcons @ Lions FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth GREEN Chargers @ Vikings FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez BLUE Saints @ Packers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma YELLOW Texans @ Jaguars FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Week 3 NFL coverage map: Afternoon games

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

NFL broadcast map Week 3: CBS late game

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters PURPLE Panthers @ Seahawks CBS 4:05 PM Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

There is only one game on the NFL schedule for Week 3 in the afternoon on CBS. It’s the Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks, a matchup between two teams in need of a playoff win to maintain pace with other playoff contenders in the NFC. The rest of Sunday’s afternoon games are on FOX. Notably, Bryce Young will not play in Week 3.

NFL TV map Week 3: FOX late window

NFL Week 3 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bears @ Chiefs FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen BLUE Cowboys @ Cardinals FOX 4:25 PM ET Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston NFL Week 3 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

In the later window on FOX’s Sunday NFL schedule, we’ve got the Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs kicking off at 4:25 PM ET. Kansas City is a heavy favorite in this matchup with many projecting the Chiefs’ offense to have it’s best performance of the season. There’s a chance this one will be a blowout by the third quarter.

The Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals game in Week 3 will be on FOX. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Cardinals is at 4:25 PM ET. Arizona is widely viewed as one of the worst teams in the NFL, while Dallas is No. 1 in our NFL power rankings.

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 3

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills vs Washington Commanders Tennessee Titans vs Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Denver Broncos vs Miami Dolphins New England Patriots vs New York Jets Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks

National NFL broadcasts for Week 3

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 2. Things are a bit different this week because there are two Monday Night Football games. Both games are available nationally, but they’ll be broadcast on different networks.