NFL coverage map Week 4: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

The 2023 NFL season is underway with football fans tuning in every Thursday, Sunday and Monday to watch some of their favorite teams. While NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide that all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are being played in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week and we’ll provide you with updates throughout the season.

Related: NFL games today

Let’s dive into the NFL TV map for Week 4. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are via 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 4: Early games

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be 10 games in the early half of the Week 4 schedule, with those matchups between 20 teams broken up into being broadcasted on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 4 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS early games Week 4

Courtesy of 506Sports.com

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Dolphins @ Bills CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo YELLOW Broncos @ Bears CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan ORANGE Steelers @ Texans CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta BLUE Ravens @ Browns CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis GREEN Raiders @ Chargers CBS 4:05 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

There are four NFL games on CBS in the early afternoon. The above NFL TV map doesn’t include the Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars game, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium. You can watch the Falcons vs Jaguars game on ESPN+.

NFL TV map Week 4: FOX early window

Courtesy of 506sports

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters GREEN Rams @ Colts FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma RED Commanders @ Eagles FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston ORANGE Vikings @ Panthers FOX 1:00 PM ET Alex Faust, Brady Quinn YELLOW Buccaneers @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Robert Smith BLUE Bengals @ Titans FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Schlereeth

Related: 2024 NFL Draft order, picks by team

NFL TV map Week 4: FOX late window

Courtesy of 506 Sports

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Patriots @ Cowboys FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen BLUE Cardinals @ 49ers FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez NFL Week 4 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 4

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the best NFL games to watch in Week 4.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants (Monday Night Football) Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets (Sunday Night Football) Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears

National NFL broadcasts for Week 4

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 4. After consecutive weeks with two games on Monday Night Football, there’s only one this week. However, there is one game early in the morning to kick off the NFL International Series.

Thursday Night Football – Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers – Amazon Prime

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers – NFL International Series – Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions – ESPN+ Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky

Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions – Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Cheifs vs New York Jets – NBC

Kansas City Cheifs vs New York Jets – Monday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants – ESPN/ABC ManningCast: ESPN2 – Peyton and Eli Manning

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants –

The ManningCast returns on Monday. After a three-week hiatus, ESPN2 will broadcast the ManningCast for the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants game in its Monday Night Football simulcast. You can watch the ManningCast on ESPN2.