Published September 29, 2023

NFL coverage map Week 4: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

The 2023 NFL season is underway with football fans tuning in every Thursday, Sunday and Monday to watch some of their favorite teams. While NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide that all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are being played in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week and we’ll provide you with updates throughout the season.

Let’s dive into the NFL TV map for Week 4. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are via 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 4: Early games

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be 10 games in the early half of the Week 4 schedule, with those matchups between 20 teams broken up into being broadcasted on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 4 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS early games Week 4

NFL coverage map Week 4
Courtesy of 506Sports.com
ColorMatchupChannelTimeBroadcasters
REDDolphins @ BillsCBS1:00 PM ETJim Nantz, Tony Romo
YELLOWBroncos @ BearsCBS1:00 PM ETAndrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
ORANGESteelers @ TexansCBS1:00 PM ETSpero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
BLUERavens @ BrownsCBS1:00 PM ETIan Eagle, Charles Davis
GREENRaiders @ ChargersCBS4:05 PM ETKevin Harlan, Trent Green

There are four NFL games on CBS in the early afternoon. The above NFL TV map doesn’t include the Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars game, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium. You can watch the Falcons vs Jaguars game on ESPN+.

NFL TV map Week 4: FOX early window

NFL TV map Week 4
Courtesy of 506sports
ColorMatchupChannelTimeBroadcasters
GREENRams @ ColtsFOX1:00 PM ETKenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
REDCommanders @ EaglesFOX1:00 PM ETJoe Davis, Daryl Johnston
ORANGEVikings @ PanthersFOX1:00 PM ETAlex Faust, Brady Quinn
YELLOWBuccaneers @ SaintsFOX1:00 PM ETChris Myers, Robert Smith
BLUEBengals @ TitansFOX1:00 PM ETAdam Amin, Mark Schlereeth

NFL TV map Week 4: FOX late window

NFL coverage map Week 4
Courtesy of 506 Sports
ColorMatchupChannelTimeBroadcasters
REDPatriots @ CowboysFOX4:25 PM ETKevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
BLUECardinals @ 49ersFOX4:25 PM ETKevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
NFL Week 4 TV map courtesy 506 Sports
Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 4

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the best NFL games to watch in Week 4.

  1. Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
  2. Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns
  3. New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys
  4. Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants (Monday Night Football)
  5. Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
  6. Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans
  9. Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
  10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
  11. Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles
  12. Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets (Sunday Night Football)
  13. Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers
  14. Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers
  15. Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears
National NFL broadcasts for Week 4

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 4. After consecutive weeks with two games on Monday Night Football, there’s only one this week. However, there is one game early in the morning to kick off the NFL International Series.

  • Thursday Night Football – Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers – Amazon Prime
  • NFL International Series – Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions – ESPN+
    • Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky
  • Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Cheifs vs New York Jets – NBC
  • Monday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants – ESPN/ABC
    • ManningCast: ESPN2 – Peyton and Eli Manning

The ManningCast returns on Monday. After a three-week hiatus, ESPN2 will broadcast the ManningCast for the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants game in its Monday Night Football simulcast. You can watch the ManningCast on ESPN2.

