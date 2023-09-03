Unique NFL rule could incentive Tampa Bay Buccaneers to trade Mike Evans in 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is hoping to sign a contract extension that will allow him to finish his NFL career with the franchise that drafted him in 2014. If that doesn’t happen, one largely unknown NFL rule could compel the Buccaneers to explore a trade.

Evans, age 30, is entering the final year of a five-year $82.5 million contract he signed with the Buccaneers. While he’ll be a free agent in 2024, Tampa Bay would still have a $12.198 million cap hit in 2024 thanks to void money with a $4.811 million cap hit in 2025.

Mike Evans contract: $23.698 million cap hit in 2023, 2024 free agent

The former Texas A&M star has been a standout since entering the league as the seventh overall pick in 2014. In addition to earning four Pro Bowl selections, Evans was also the first player in NFL history to record nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to open a career.

Evans informed the Buccaneers this past week that they have until the Saturday before Week 1 to sign Evans to an extension. Otherwise, the Super Bowl champion will play out the final season of his contract before evaluating his options in 2024.

While the Buccaneers haven’t floated Evans in NFL trade rumors to this point, a rule regarding compensation for lost free agents could compel the front office to explore a deal later this fall.

According to OverTheCap.com, NFL teams can’t receive anything higher than a fifth-round compensatory pick in the NFL Draft if they lose a player with 10-plus years of service and the only exception is for quarterbacks. Once Evans completes the upcoming season, he’ll be a 10-year NFL veteran.

Mike Evans stats (2022): 77 receptions, 1,124 receiving yards, 14.6 yards per catch

Tampa Bay is already viewed as one of the worst NFL teams entering the 2023 season because of its quarterback situation and offensive line. With the front office eventually expected to shift its focus to preparing for the future, it would be reasonable to explore trading Evans before the trade deadline.

For now, Evans will continue serving as the Buccaneers’ No. 1 receiver. If Tampa Bay comes out of its Week 5 bye with a losing record, though, it’s very possible Evans will start surfacing in trade rumors.