Week 3 NFL power rankings: Ravens and Cowboys rise, Bengals and Chargers drop

While Week 2 of the NFL season might not’ve been as chaotic as Saturday’s Week 3 college football schedule, it delivered all of the entertainment you could ask for. Now, it’s time for our Week 3 NFL power rankings.

It should come as no surprise that teams like the Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings are falling after dropping to 0-2. On the other side of the coin, though, the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders are rising behind undefeated starts.

Let’s dive into our Week 3 NFL power rankings.

Week 3 NFL power rankings: Worst NFL teams right now

32. Chicago Bears

Previously: 32nd in NFL power rankings

The Chicago Bears are the worst team in the NFL and it’s not particularly close. Justin Fields hasn’t shown any signs of making the third-year leap everyone expected. Defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus oversees one of the NFL’s worst defenses and Chicago has one of the worst rosters in the league. It’s time for a complete teardown and it’s September.

31. Houston Texans

Previously: 31st in NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans clearly have two outstanding, young talents in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. Unfortunately for Houston, the price it paid to make that happen was a franchise-altering mistake. The Texans will likely be near the bottom of the NFL standings in 2023 and they won’t have a top pick to show for it.

30. Arizona Cardinals

Previously: 30th in NFL power rankings

The perfect outcome for the Arizona Cardinals happened again in Week 2. Jonathan Gannon’s young team took an NFC East foe to the wire, then let a victory slip away in the final seconds. Given winning was never a priority this season, the Cardinals have to be happy behind the scenes that this team is fighting for Gannon and improving its draft positioning.

29. Denver Broncos

Previously: 26th in NFL power rankings

Sean Payton took over the Denver Broncos and immediately threw his predecessors and even the general manager under the bus. Broncos’ ownership provided Payton with the control he wanted. Through Week 2, Denver is easily one of the worst teams in the NFL. Russell Wilson will be the scapegoat if things don’t turn around, but this is on Payton.

28. Los Angeles Rams

Previously: 28th in NFL power rankings

The 2023 Los Angeles Rams season should be a reminder of just how great of a coach Sean McVay is. Matthew Stafford threw for 300 yards against an elite defense and Los Angeles kept things close with the San Francisco 49ers all game. The Rams might be too good to tank, but everything happening on the field is promising for the future.

27. Carolina Panthers

Previously: 24th in NFL power rankings

Bryce Young didn’t throw an interception in Week 2, but that’s one of the few positives coming out of this one. He’s averaging just 4.2 yards per attempt this season, which is an indictment on the offensive line and receiving corps. To put it simply, Young doesn’t have the surrounding talent to be successful.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Previously: 29th in NFL power rankings

Before suffering a concussion, Anthony Richardson showed those flashes of one day becoming an MVP-caliber quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line still isn’t great and it’s obvious how much better the offense would be with Jonathan Taylor signed long-term. What really matters, though, is Richardson living up to his enticing potential.

25. Minnesota Vikings

Previously: 25th in NFL power rankings

After going 11-0 in one-score games last season, the Minnesota Vikings are off to a 0-2 start. There will be some positive regression for the league-high seven turnovers, but it’s apparent the Vikings’ defense is just as bad as last season and the ground game is even worse. Without the fourth-quarter magic, this just isn’t a good football team.

24. Tennessee Titans

Previously: 27th in NFL power rankings

Mike Vrabel remains one of the most underrated coaches in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans stayed true to form in Week 2, riding Derrick Henry and an efficient passing game to a surprise victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. We still believe a bad offensive line and one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses will doom Tennessee, but this was an impressive win.

23. New York Giants

Previously: 22nd in NFL power rankings

The miraculous comeback is great and it provided the New York Giants with plenty of reason to believe Daniel Jones will earn every dollar of his contract. However, New York also trailed Arizona 20-0 at halftime. When a team only has one quarter of good football through two games, we don’t see a reason to have confidence in the Giants.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Previously: 21st in NFL power rankings

The Las Vegas Raiders are who we thought they were. A season-opening victory over Denver doesn’t look nearly as impressive after witnessing the Commanders-Broncos game. It’s also apparent that Las Vegas doesn’t have the offensive line to consistently protect Jimmy Garoppolo nor open up running lanes for Josh Jacobs. If that’s not enough, the Raiders might have the worst defense in the league right now.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previously: 23rd in NFL power rankings

If we were betting on any NFC South team to be undefeated after Week 2, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would’ve been our last choice. Yet, Baker Mayfield is playing like an effective starter and this defense hasn’t allowed either opponent to crack the 20-point marker. We’d be surprised if Tampa Bay isn’t 2-2 after October 1, but this team has already surprised us.

NFL power rankings after Week 2

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Previously: 13th in NFL power rankings

Brandon Staley has to go. THe Los Angeles Chargers should’ve done it in January after Staley’s team blew a three-score lead in the AFC Wild Card Game. Instead, he was allowed to stick around. It’s unfortunate because a great coach could likely turn the Chargers into a Super Bowl contender. Instead, this becomes a “What if?” roster.

19. New England Patriots

Previously: 20th in NFL power rankings

Sunday Night Football showed the obvious talent gap between the New England Patriots versus Miami Dolphins. It also helps that Mike McDaniels is one of the most innovative offensive minds in modern NFL history, while Bill O’Brien’s ways lead ‘acceptable’ results. The Patriots aren’t the most concerning 0-2 team in the NFL, but they are in danger.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

Previously: 19th in NFL power rankings

All it took for the Pittsburgh Steelers to win in Monday Night Football were multiple defensive touchdowns and a season-ending injury for Nick Chubb. That’s concerning. It’s evident the preseason noise regarding this offense was fraudulent, Kenny Pickett looks as bad as he did in his worst moments last season and Matt Canada might be the worst offensive coordinator in the NFL. Oh, Minkah Fitzpatrick is now hurt.

17. New York Jets

Previously: 5th in NFL power rankings

When you don’t rush for 170 yards, create four takeaways and return a punt for a touchdown, winning becomes a lot more difficult. Zach Wilson is who everyone thought, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the game today. Given the Jets’ devotion to him, they’ll need historic levels of defensive play to make the playoffs.

16. Green Bay Packers

Previously: 12th in NFL power rankings

It’s fair to think the Green Bay Packers win in Week 2 with Christian Watson, Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari. Then again, they held a 24-12 lead entering the fourth quarter without them and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Jordan Love is going through plenty of hot-and-cold moments, but the positives outweigh the negatives. One big issue for Green Bay is Bakhtiari’s seeming unwillingness to play on turf as one of the highest-paid linemen in the NFL.

15. Washington Commanders

Previously: 16th in NFL power rankings

It’s impossible not to think about what would’ve transpired if pass interference was called in the end zone on the two-point conversion. Yet, the Washington Commanders are 2-0 and that is monumental for their playoff odds. We’ll hold off on moving the Commanders up until they prove themselves in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

14. New Orleans Saints

Previously: 15th in NFL power rankings

It was an okay night for the New Orleans Saints, but they also just narrowly beat one of the worst teams in the NFL. A far better assessment can be made when Alvin Kamara returns and New Orleans starts facing some better competition. With that said, a great defense might be all that is needed to compete in the NFC South.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars

Previously: 14th in NFL power rankings

There are quality losses in the NFL and that’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars delivered in Week 2. We likely won’t see Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley struggle like that again, but the bigger takeaway from Sunday is Jacksonville’s defense. If that level of play can be sustained, bend-but-don’t-break will carry Jacksonville to an AFC South crown with relative ease. With the Texans and Falcons up net, the Jaguars have a great shot at 4-0.

12. Detroit Lions

Previously: 11th in NFL power rankings

An overtime loss to a team we put in the top 10 of our NFL power rankings entering the season isn’t going to hurt the Detroit Lions much. A rare Jared Goff pick-six and David Montgomery’s thigh injury cost Detroit on Sunday. As long as Montgomery’s issue doesn’t sideline him long-term, we’re still picking the Lions to win the NFC North.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Previously: 9th in NFL power rankings

We’re not hitting the panic button yet, but the case is open. The primary concern right now is Joe Burrow aggravating his calf injury, which was already impacting his mobility and touch throwing deep. Now, Cincinnati has to fear Burrow being limited even longer and its defense has taken a significant step back after turnover this offseason. If the Bengals lose to the Rams in Week 3, it’s going to be a seismic drop in the NFL power rankings.

Week 3 NFL power rankings: Best NFL teams right now

10. Cleveland Browns

Previously: 7th in NFL power rankings

With Nick Chubb lost for the season, the Cleveland Browns are in trouble. We’ve seen eight games now with Deshaun Watson under center in this offense and he looks like one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Kevin Stefanski will change things, he has to with Chubb gone, but it really seems like Watson is going to hold this team back and they now don’t have the running back to overcome it.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Previously: 18th in NFL power rankings

It’s Bijan Robinson’s world and we’re just living it. While it’s typically a bad investment to spend a top-10 pick on a running back, Bijan Robinson is made differently. Give him the football 20-plus times with another 10 targets for Drake London plus some touches for Tyler Allgeier and Kyle Pitts, that can be an electrifying offense. It also might be just good enough to win the division.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Previously: 17th in NFL power rankings

There’s the Seattle Seahawks offense we expected. Remarkably, it happened with Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross sidelined. Winning in the NFL is difficult enough, but doing it against a playoff-caliber team when you’re starting two backup offensive tackles is remarkable. Once again, Geno Smith is proving his 2022 season wasn’t a fluke.

7. Buffalo Bills

Previously: 10th in NFL power rankings

That’s more like it. Josh Allen still played a little too reckless on Sunday, exposing himself to hits that have long-term consequences, but the performance was impressive. What really stood out was the Bills’ defense, holding All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs to negative yardage and erasing the Raiders’ offense after a touchdown on the opening drive.

6. Miami Dolphins

Previously: 8th in NFL power rankings

Imagine the best version of the Miami Dolphins offense last season paired with a defense that can create pressure more consistently and is better at generating stops. That’s where the Dolphins are right now. When Terron Armstead and Jalen Ramsey return, Miami becomes a Super Bowl contender.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Previously: 6th in NFL power rankings

Facing one of the AFC’s best teams in the last two years, the Baltimore Ravens played without Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore and Tyler Linderbaum. It didn’t matter. Baltimore demonstrated why it’s the best team in the AFC North right now and what should concern NFL teams even more, is how quickly Lamar Jackson is getting acclimated to the new-look offense.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Previously: 2nd in NFL power rankings

It comes down to the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense. While we have all the confidence in the world that Jalen Hurts and Co. give this team a shot to beat anyone, Philadephia is far worse defensively than it was last season. When you have to split hairs to rank the best NFL teams, that matters.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Previously: 3rd in NFL power rankings

That’s why you pay Chris Jones. Just as we saw in the second half of the 2022 season, Jones playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level gives the Kansas City Chiefs one of the best NFL teams right now. Once Patrick Mahomes and this offense get going, we have every reason to believe Kansas City can reclaim its spot at No. 1.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Previously: No. 1 in NFL power rankings

Wins against division rivals aren’t always pretty, what matters is coming away with the victory. On an afternoon when the 49ers’ defense didn’t play to its usual standard and Kyle Shanahan’s offense went 2-for-9 on third downs, San Francisco still improved to 2-0. A short week against a depleted Giants’ offense is ripe for Steve Wilks’ group to put on a defensive clinic.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Previously: 4th in NFL power rankings

The Dallas Cowboys are the best team in the NFL right now. It starts with the No. 1 defense, which racks up sacks and takeaways like it’s facing a college opponent. When you throw in a hyper-efficient Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard’s explosive playmaking, you see why the Cowboys can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this year.