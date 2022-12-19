NFL running back rankings Week 16: Dalvin Cook makes his move

Here’s our NFL running back rankings for Week 16. Some top contenders are being powered by dual-threats out of the backfield. Other teams are finding the exact right mix on offense as the remainder of the regular season plays out.

Christian McCaffrey has changed the San Francisco 49ers’ fortunes on offense in a big way and played a huge role in the team’s division-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley helped his squad to a huge division win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

It’s in this that we provide you our NFL running back rankings heading into Week 16 of the 2022 season.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL wide receiver rankings for Week 16

10. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaal Williams stats: 217 attempts, 839 rushing yards, 3.9 average, 9 receptions, 57 yards, 896 total yards, 14 TD

Williams’ overall numbers are not great this season. He’s averaging less than four yards per rush and has not been the dual-threat guy most on this list are.

With that said, he’s proved vital in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations for a surprising Lions team that’s in the midst of a playoff run. His 14 rushing touchdowns lead the NFL. That’s good enough for Williams to make his first appearance in our NFL running back rankings heading into Week 16.

9. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Etienne stats: 182 attempts, 917 rushing yards, 5.0 average, 27 receptions, 238 yards, 1,155 total yards, 4 TD

After missing his rookie season to injury, Etienne has stepped up big time to help Jacksonville battle for the AFC South division title as a sophomore. He put up 103 rushing yards in a Week 15 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. That came after struggles during a four-game span in which Etienne ran the ball for a mere 134 yards at a clip of 3.1 yards per rush.

If Jacksonville is going to find a way to do the improbable and earn a playoff spot, it will need Etienne to be more consistent moving forward. For now, he’s back in our NFL running back rankings after a brief hiatus.

Related: Sportsnaut’s Week 16 NFL offense rankings

8. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard stats: 177 attempts, 969 rushing yards, 5.5 average, 33 receptions, 310 yards, 1,279 total yards, 12 TD

What Tony Pollard has done for the high-flying Cowboys offensive attack this season can’t go unnoticed. The impending free agent is now on pace for north of 1,500 total yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also averaging a resounding 2.7 yards after contact.

Despite Dallas blowing a 27-10 lead over the Jaguars in Week 15, Pollard was able to go for 106 total yards on 23 touches. He’s been a tremendous 1A option with Ezekiel Elliott this season. The only question is whether Pollard will return to Big D in 2023. He’s slated to become a free agent and will have a huge market.

Related: Sportsnaut’s Week 16 NFL QB rankings

7. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miles Sanders: 215 attempts, 1,110 rushing yards, 5.2 average, 19 receptions, 72 yards, 1,182 total yards, 11 TD

Sanders has been in and out of our NFL running back rankings pretty much all season. He rejoins the cast after a stellar 144-yard, two-touchdown outing in a blowout Week 14 win over the New York Giants before struggling a tad in Philadelphia’s win over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday.

The primary thing holding Sanders back is a lack of consistent touches in an offense led by likely NFL MVP Jalen Hurts. Sanders has attempted 15 or fewer rushes eight times through 14 games. He also adds very little value in the passing game, which impacts the Penn State product’s stock heading into free agency.

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook stats: 230 attempts, 1,045 rushing yards, 4.5 average, 33 receptions, 265 yards, 1,310 total yards, 10 TD

Consistently good. That’s been the name of the game for Cook since Minnesota made him a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Florida State product has tallied north of 1,300 total yards in each of the past three seasons. He’s now on pace to do just that again in 2022 despite dealing with nagging injuries.

During Minnesota’s historic Week 15 comeback against the Indianapolis Colts, Cook was able to overcome some recent struggles by going for 190 total yards on 21 touches. That included a game-changing touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. He’s now on pace for nearly 1,600 total yards on the season.

Related: Week 16 NFL power rankings

NFL running back rankings: The elite five

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley stats: 251 attempts, 1,083 rushing yards, 4.3 average, 42 receptions, 261 yards, 1,344 total yards, 8 TD

After some brilliant performances earlier in the season highlighted Barkley’s return to pre-injury form, the pending free agent had struggled prior to a solid 120-yard outing in a big win over the Commanders Sunday night.

A lot of this had to do with defenses stacking the box against the Penn State product and not fearing the Daniel Jones-led Giants passing attack. Even then, Barkley’s entire body of work this season can’t go unnoticed and it has New York in playoff positioning heading into Week 16.

4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb stats: 252 attempts, 1,252 rushing yards, 5.0 average, 20 receptions, 172 yards, 1,424 total yards, 12 TD

Speaking of our NFL running back rankings, Chubb could very well be higher if it weren’t for the others listed below. After all, we’re talking about a dude who has put up north of 100 rushing yards six times in 14 games this season. That’s no small thing.

After averaging nearly 1,400 total yards in each of his first four seasons, Chubb is in the midst of a career-best performance. He’s among the leaders in rushing touchdowns with 12 and is averaging 2.2 yards after contact. That’s some elite-level stuff.

Related: Top 100 NFL players of 2022

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry stats: 296 attempts, 1,303 rushing yards, 4.4 average, 30 receptions, 379 yards, 1,682 total yards, 12 TD

We still marvel at what King Henry is able to do despite the Titans’ struggles on offense. Without much of a threat in the passing game, the two-time rushing champion continues to do his thing. In last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Henry put up 163 total yards on 25 touches.

With that said, we’re concerned about longevity here. Henry led the NFL in rush attempts in both 2019 and 2020. He’s now on oace to lead the league in that same category in 2022. For Henry’s sake, we hope Tennessee finds balance on offense during the offseason. Perhaps, that includes moving off struggling quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey stats: 200 attempts, 927 rushing yards, 4.6 average, 74 receptions, 623 yards, 1,550 total yards, 10 TD

After playing in all of 10 games over the past two seasons, McCaffrey has returned to form as one of the top NFL running backs in the game. That’s now on the verge of being taken to a whole new level since he was acquired by San Francisco in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers.

CMC made his initial impact with the 49ers in a Week 8 outing in which he threw a touchdown, ran for another score and caught a touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo. In eight games with the 49ers, CMC has tallied 880 total yards and seven touchdowns. That includes 41 receptions. Projected over a 17-game slate, this would come out to 1,870 total yards, 87 receptions and 15 touchdowns. Yeah, McCaffrey is the most-dynamic NFL running back today.

1. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs stats: 291 attempts, 1,495 rushing yards, 5.1 average, 46 receptions, 363 yards, 1,858 total yards, 11 TD

Yet another impending free agent, Jacobs also couldn’t have picked a better time to enjoy a career-best performance. He’s also one of the only feel-good stories for a disappointing Raiders team this season. That includes six 100-yard rushing performances through 14 games.

Jacobs, 24, is averaging a resounding 3.1 yards after contact, up from 2.0 a season ago. He’s also coming off an absolutely insane 303 total-yard outing in a Week 12 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks that included a walk-off touchdown. Over the course of his past six games, Jacobs has tallied an absurd 953 total yards and five touchdowns. That seems pretty good.