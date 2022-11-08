NFL wide receiver rankings Week 10: Tyreek Hill on record pace for the Dolphins

NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top pass-catchers are throughout the 2022 season. These rankings can help with your fantasy football and daily fantasy teams as we dig deep with advanced stats and a whole lot more.

In a list that will be updated weekly throughout the 2022 season, we give you our NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 10.

Ranking NFL’s best wide receivers: The young and underrated

14. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave stats (2022): 43 receptions, 618 yards, 2 TD, 59.7% catch rate, 2 drops (2.8%)

Olave makes another appearance in our NFL wide receiver rankings after a six-game stretch in which he’s caught 35-of-56 targets for 497 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite New Orleans’ quarterback issues, the first-round pick from Ohio State continues to perform at a high clip. In fact, he might very well be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at this point. It helps when you’re on pace for 1,236 yards.

13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb stats (2022): 42 receptions, 556 yards, 3 TD, 57.5% catch rate, 4 drops (5.5%)

After some initial struggles, Lamb has picked it up big time recently. That included catching 5-of-7 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Week 8’s blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

Through nine weeks, Lamb is on pace for 89 catches and 1,181 yards. Unfortunately, Cowboys quarterbacks boast an average 84.0 QB rating and have thrown two interceptions when targeting Lamb. That keeps him relatively low in our latest NFL wide receiver rankings.

12. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Amari Cooper stats (2022): 39 receptions, 553 yards, 5 TD, 59.1% catch rate, 4 drops (6.1%)

It’s still hard to believe that Cleveland was able to acquire Cooper from the Cowboys for a mere late-round pick this past offseason. Sure Dallas was simply looking to unload his expensive contract. But we’re talking about a dude who has five career 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

Right now, Cooper is actually on pace to put up the best performance of his career. Said pace has him set to haul in 82 passes for 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns. Not too shabby.

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans stats (2022): 44 receptions, 617 yards, 3 TD, 62.9% catch rate, 2 drops (2.9%)

Fresh off a record eight consecutive 1,000-yard performances to open his career, Evans continues to do his thing with Tom Brady tossing him the rock in 2022. He’s been targeted double-digit times each of the past three games, coming away with 20 receptions for 259 yards in the process.

However, Tampa Bay’s inability to get the ball down the field has impacted Evans big time. He’s also averaging what would be a career-low 2.7 yards after the catch. This impacts Evans some in our most-recent NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 10.

NFL wide receiver rankings: Rounding out the top 10

10. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel stats (2022): 32 receptions, 387 yards, 59.3% catch rate, 7 drops (13.0%), 138 rushing yards, 3 TD

Samuel has been up and down after signing a massive contract extension this past offseason. Though, he did turn it arund some by 12-of-17 targets for 121 yards in two games immediately prior to suffering an injury.

We’re especially interested to see how Samuel performs moving forward now that Christian McCaffrey is a member of the 49ers. The expectation is that he will see less snaps out of the backfield, creating more opportunities as a true receiver once he returns from injury in Week 10.

9. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams stats (2022): 48 receptions, 658 yards, 7 TD, 56.5% catch rate, 2 drops (2.4%)

To say that Adams is frustrated by Vegas’ 2-6 start to the season would be an understatement. He just recently called out head coach Josh McDaniels for a less-than-stellar offensive game plan following an ugly Week 9 loss to the Jaguars.

Despite this, Adams’ numbers are still pretty darn good outside of what would be a career-low 56.5% catch rate. He’s currently on pace for 102 receptions, 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. Not too shabby.

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeAndre Hopkins stats (2022): 26 receptions, 298 yards, 2 TD, 81.3% catch rate, 3 drops (9.4%)

After serving a six-game suspension, Hopkins has returned to dominate for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Even after missing those first six games, Hopkins finds himself on pace to catch 121 passes for 1,441 yards. That’s simply incredible. Though, his three drops on 32 targets this season matches his total from the previous two years combined.

7. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Marr Chase stats (2022): 47 receptions, 605 yards, 6 TD, 63.5% catch rate, 5 drops (6.8%)

After an incredible rookie season, Chase has dealt with an up-and-down sophomore campaign. That included him putting up just 83 yards on 19 targets in Week 2 and 3.

However, the stud youngster is coming off an absolutely brilliant two-game run that saw him catch 15 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Chase is now sidelined for between 4-and-6 weeks due to a hip injury. That’s all sorts of unfortunate.

6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown stats (2022): 43 receptions, 718 yards, 6 TD, 62.3% catch rate, 5 drops (7.2%)

Even after a ho-hum four-catch outing against the Houston Texans, Brown has proven himself as one of the top NFL wide receivers this season. He has four games with 85 receiving yards or more, including a 156-yard, three-touchdown outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 8.

Brown also continues to make sweet music with Jalen Hurts, who boasts an insane 126.4 QB rating when targeting his new pass-catcher. That seems pretty good.

NFL wide receiver rankings: The elite five

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp stats (2022): 72 receptions, 813 yards, 6 TD, 77.4% catch rate, 2 drops (2.2%)\

After a record-breaking 2021 campaign for the Rams, this reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP has struggled to an extent catching passes from Matthew Stafford this season.

Even though he’s on pace to put up some otherworldly numbers once again, it must be noted that Stafford has thrown a resounding four interceptions when targeting Kupp. It’s more about Stafford forcing the ball to his top target without any other real receiving threats. But that’s an insane stat right there.

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stefon Diggs stats (2022): 60 receptions, 857 yards, 7 TD, 72.3% catch rate, 2 drops (2.4%)

Several years after the fact, and it’s still surprising that Diggs fell to the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Pretty much from the get, he proved to be among the best pass-catchers in the game. That’s been taken to a whole new level in two seasons catching passes from Josh Allen with the Bills after he was surprisingly traded by Minnesota.

Diggs has picked it up again in 2022, finding himself on pace to catch 128 passes for 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s also averaging a robust 4.6 yards after the catch with Josh Allen tallying a 133.5 QB rating when targeting him.

3. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle stats (2022): 47 receptions, 812 yards, 6 TD, 67.1% catch rate, 4 drops (5.7%)

A first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2021, Jaylen Waddle was electric in South Beach as a rookie. That included him hauling in an absurd 104 passes for 1,015 yards while catching six touchdowns. The former Alabama star also caught a resounding 74% of the passes thrown in his direction with a 5.7% drop rate.

Waddle has been even better as a sophomore, providing improved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with another electric target. He’s coming off a four-game span in which the youngster has caught 23-of-31 targets for 408 yards with three touchdowns. Waddle now finds himself on pace for 1,533 receiving yards this season.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Jefferson stats (2022): 59 receptions, 867 yards, 3 TD, 70.2% catch rate, 1 drop (1.2%)

Some thought that Justin Jefferson was more a product of Joe Burrow during his time with the LSU Tigers. Boy, were those skeptics wrong. In just two seasons with the Vikings, Jefferson is already in the record books. That includes putting up the most receiving yards for a wide receiver in NFL history through his first two seasons.

The 2022 season has been about as good for Mr. Jefferson. After some struggles in September, he’s been on a whole new level recently. Over the course of the past five games, Jefferson has caught 41-of-55 targets for 621 yards. He’s now on pace to catch 127 passes for 1,826 yards. This has Jefferson near the top of our NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 10.

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill stats (2022): 76 receptions, 1,104 yards, 3 TD, 76% catch rate, 4 drops (4.0%)

Dynamic. Electric. Whatever way we want to describe Hill and what he’s done since entering the NFL back in 2016, the wide receiver is simply “him.” Dude can take it to the house at any given time, is one of the top deep threats in the game and is a transcendent playmaker.

This has been taken to a whole new level in Hill’s first season with Miami. How good has the All-Pro been through nine weeks? He’s now on pace to break the single-season NFL record with 2,085 yards. That’s just insane.