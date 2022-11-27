WATCH: Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard OT TD breaks Seahawks’ hearts, after insane game in Week 12

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs sent Seattle Seahawks fans home heartbroken with a stunning touchdown run in overtime.

In Week 12, the Raiders took a trip north to face the first-place Seattle Seahawks hoping they could get their first win streak of the season. Las Vegas has had a massively disappointing season in 2022 that includes two three-game losing streaks and calls for the head of new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Related: NFL scores – Get the rundown of all the Week 12 results

In a clash of two teams with dynamic offenses, it is unsurprising that the Raiders vs Seahawks devolved into a wild shootout on Sunday. And there is no better way to end an offensive melee than a high-scoring affair that goes to overtime. However, before it even reached the extra session, Josh Jacobs had a career day against the Seahawks.

Josh Jacobs ran for 229 yards in Week 12 for Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The road to the Las Vegas Raiders‘ 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks included a lot of points and some standout performances. While Raiders QB Derek Carr tossed two passes to the other team, he still threw three touchdowns for 295 yards. On the flip side, “Comeback Player of the Year” favorite Geno Smith had over 300 yards through the air and two TDs of his own.

However, the true standout of it all was Jacobs. Heading into overtime, the four-year veteran already had over 140 yards on the ground. However, it was his final run that capped off a career day for the sure-fire Pro Bowler.

With the ball deep in their end after the defense was able to stop the Seahawks on the previous drive, Carr handed the ball to Jacobs on first down. They didn’t need any more attempts on the day. The Alabama alum found a hole, burst threw it, and was barely touched en route to a wild 86-yard touchdown romp to end the game and hand the Raiders their fourth win of the season.

The run took Jacobs to 229 yards on the day. By far the best single-game mark of his career