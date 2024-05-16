2024 NFL schedule: Ranking all Sunday Night Football Games, including Rams-Lions

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Staring in early September, the NFL schedule will be filled with games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. We'll also have weeks with games on Wednesday and Friday. This season, there are a lot of intriguing matchups on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Every game is at 8:20 PM ET. For this list, we are analyzing the Sunday night slate from least to most intriguing games, 17 in total.

17. Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants (Week 6)

This game does not jump off the page when we first saw it. In fact, we were rather disappointed. The New York Giants are in a rebuild after losing their best player, running back Saquon Barkley to their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles. On the Bengals side of things, it’s going to be tough sledding this year in a loaded AFC. But anything is possible. I expect Cincinnati to bring its top game to the Big Apple and run through the Giants.

16. Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (Week 17)

Number 16 on the list is Dolphins-Browns. The Dolphins have been notorious for struggling in cold weather games in November and December. Expect the same when they travel to Cleveland. The fact that this game is in week 17 is odd. Will that game have any meaning as far as playoff implications are concerned? It remains to be seen. we would not be surprised if this game was flexed out for something more compelling when the time comes.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (Week 9)

Again, another game that doesn’t quite stand out. The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball, especially offensively led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Their defense is led by star defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Although the Jaguars have a good offense with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Ettienne, Jacksonville is in for a tall task.

14. Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons (Week 3)

The Chiefs are trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Although it will be nice to see the defending champs, it's hard to gauge how good they will be, especially offensively. If they lose wide receiver Rashee Rice for an extended period of time due to suspension, it could be a tough season. The Falcons have a new $180 million quarterback in Kirk Cousins who is coming off an Achilles injury. In top of that, history is not on his side as far as has playing in primetime games. Cousins is 12-20 in his career. It's highly doubtful he turns that around.

13. Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 5)

This isn’t exactly the 1970s when both teams were at their best and met in Super Bowl 13. Offensively, the Steelers are subpar. That puts its kindly. They signed Russell Wilson in the offseason who had a tumultuous tenure in Denver so there’s no idea what to expect from him, especially when the rest of the offense has question marks. The Cowboys’ defense, led by linebacker Micah Parsons, could have a field day in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have an elite defense led by superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt so the Cowboys’ offense will have an huge challenge in front of them. We’ll see in early October.

12. Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (Week 8)

Much like the Cowboys-Steelers matchup, this rivalry is more about nostalgia and walking down memory lane these days. This isn't the early 1990's when the two teams met in three straight NFC Championship Games. In fact, recent history is on the 49ers' side. San Fransisco has won the last three matchups including in the playoffs. The last time the 49ers and Cowboys played on Sunday Night Football in October 2023, it was a dominant win for the 49ers, 42-10. Apologies to Cowboys fans for bringing up the rough memory.



11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (Week 16)

Yes, yet another Cowboy game is ranked. Now, the reason why this game is at number 11 on the list is for the fact that it could very well be a preview of a playoff game between the two teams. Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to winning the NFC South division crown last year. For the Cowboys, this game is about them proving they can win a meaningful game in December. That’s when they usually have their annual season collapse so this is a statement game. Don’t fold like you’re playing a game of Texas Hold ‘Em.

10. Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (Week 11)

This will be a huge test for young Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. His rookie season was cut way too short due to surgery on his right shoulder. He gets a chance to showcase his skills against one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Depending on how certain teams do up to this point in the season, this game could be flexed out of the Sunday night window so keep an eye on any potential changes to the NFL schedule.

9. San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills (Week 13)

Ninth on the list is the 49ers traveling to Orchard Park and facing star quarterback Josh Allen. Although the Bills offense will be vastly different due to the departure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason, this game will come down to which defense steps up. Not to mention, teams from the West Coast are known to struggle in cold weather games in November and December. Perhaps, the 49ers show they are vulnerable and can be beat.

8. Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Week 14)

It's always entertaining when Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes face off in primetime, especially when it's in December. Even though the Chiefs might end up lapping the rest of the AFC West and winning the division around the middle of December, this game could still be quite compelling from the standpoint of whether the Chargers can stay in the playoff hunt. Five of the last six regular-season matchups between the Chargers and Chiefs have all been decided by seven points or fewer.

7. New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 7)

This is going to be an old fashioned defensive battle filled with playmakers on both sides. For the Jets, they are led by star cornerback Sauce Gardner and star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. The Steelers are led by star pass rusher T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Not to mention, the quarterback matchup is represented byt two studs in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. There are no shortage of stars in this game.

6. Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (Week 15)

Another great game to look forward to in December. Both the Packers and Seahawks will more than likely be playoff teams this season if they can stay consistent. Green Bay finished the 2023 season on a heater, winning six out of its final eight games to make the playoffs and won in the Wild Card round against the Dallas Cowboys. Not to mention, the environment in Seattle is always rocking so this will be Jordan Love's first game in front of the 12th man.

5. Detroit Lions at Houston Texans (Week 10)

It’s time to give the Detroit Lions their flowers. They had an unbelievable 2023 season led by quarterback Jared Goff, finishing 12-5 and winning the NFC North on their way to making a Cinderella run through the playoffs. They are a really good football team and have been rewarded with five primetime games this year. One of them is against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. This is a matchup that will be must see TV.

4. Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (Week 12)

Fourth on the list is an appetizing post Thanksgiving matchup between the Eagles and Rams in Los Angeles. Both teams have high-flying offenses and it could be a case of whoever gets the ball for the last possession. As mentioned earlier with the Eagles, they have a multitude of weapons. But the Rams can definitely counter with their own: running back Kyren Williams and the dynamic wide receiver duo of Puka Nadia and Cooper Kupp. Expect this game to come down to the wire.

3. Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

The Chicago Bears could be a legitimate contender in the NFC this season. They have a potential superstar quarterback in the No. 1 pick Caleb Williams along with wide receivers D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. This game will draw many eyeballs as fans get to watch Williams on national TV for the first time as an NFL quarterback. His opponent? Last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. Get the popcorn ready.

2. Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (Week 4)

This early season matchup will be fun to watch with two superstar quarterbacks going head to head in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Both teams will have a lot to prove. But for different reasons. For Buffalo, can it find a way to navigate a major departure on offense as the team traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans? For the Baltimore Ravens, can it send a message to the rest of the AFC? The Ravens' offense is loaded starting with quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and tight end Mark Andrews.

1. Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (Week 1)

