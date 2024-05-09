Rashee Rice assault allegations: Disturbing new details emerge involving Kansas City Chiefs star

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is currently under investigation by the Dallas Police Department after being accused of assaulting a photographer at a Dallas-based nightclub Monday night.

For Rice, this is the latest incident in an offseason filled with them following a stellar rookie campaign for the defending champion Chiefs.

It was back in late March that Rice was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Dallas that injured scores of people. He was hit with eight charges, ranging from aggravated assault to collision involving serious bodily injury.

We now have more information on this latest incident courtesy of the Dallas Morning News’ Kelli Smith. She shared a police report pertaining to the alleged assault earlier on Thursday. It’s not good for Rice. Here is a copy of it with some redactions.

Courtesy of the Dallas Morning News

Per the police report, Rice allegedly lured the photographer back into the club solely to assault him. This could very well lead to more serious charges.

Rashee Rice stats (2023): 79 receptions, 958 yards, 7 TD

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It must be noted that no criminal charges have been filed against Rice. He’s simply the subject of an investigation.

As for Rice’s future in the NFL, he’s expected to receive a lengthy suspension stemming from the accident in March. The league will also look into these allegations. That’s for sure.