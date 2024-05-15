2024 NFL schedule release: 10 worst primetime games to avoid at all cost

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL schedule release has been a whole thing around the football world. It makes up for a slow part of the offseason around the league. The NFL does its best to pump up this release. In turn, fans tend to show a ton of interest. Sure, we’re going to see some absolutely awesome games this coming season. But there are a number of primetime matchups to avoid. Here, we rank the 10 worst following the official 2024 NFL schedule release. Related: Top-20 games on the 2024 NFL schedule

10. Week 17: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps, the powers that be within the NFL think that Caleb Williams will lead his Bears into playoff contention. While we expect Chicago to be vastly improved with the rookie No. 1 pick under center, looking for the team to be in playoff contention come Week 17 makes no sense. Right now, the Seattle Seahawks have to be seen as the third-best team in the NFC West behind the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. This makes no sense.

9. Week 11: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday Night Football)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We get it. The Eagles and Commanders are longstanding rivals. We also know that the NFL schedule favors these types of matchups on primetime. With that said, new head coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders are not yet ready for primetime players. Despite Philadelphia’s struggles to end last season, we’re not expecting much of a game in this one. Go enjoy your mid-November evening without watching this game. Related: 10 most overrated players in the NFL

8. Week 8: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (Monday Night Football)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Los Angeles Chargers going to be improved under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Sure. At least, from a coaching perspective. We’re still not expecting legitimate playoff contention after the Chargers moved off wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. There are going to be widespread issues on offense. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have lost 20 of their past 24 games. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is not going to change that.

7. Week 5: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Blowout city. Sure, the NFL schedule favors teams like Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on primetime. They are a draw. That’s why they have six primetime games. But anyone expecting Dennis Allen’s average Saints team to go into Arrowhead and make it close have gone done lost it. Stay away from ESPN for this one. Related: Updated NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

6. Week 15: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sin City during the holidays. It’s hard to beat. If you’re in Las Vegas, maybe catch this game. But it’s not going to be anywhere near the same from home. The NFL schedule makers are expecting too much from Atlanta simply because the team signed Kirk Cousins. Meanwhile, the Raiders will have either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell under center in this one. Get your holiday shopping done, and avoid what promises to be a snooze.

5. Week 15: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold starting under center for a Minnesota Vikings team that will not be competing for a playoff spot. A Chicago Bears team that is still in the initial stages of what promises to be a rebuild. Sure, two rookies going at it is enticing. Old Black and Blue Division rivals taking one another is, too. But a Week 15 games between these two teams should not be in primetime. Related: 10 NFL teams who got worse this offseason, including the Dallas Cowboys

4. Week 3: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals (Monday Night Football)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Again, with the Commanders? New general manager Adam Peters did improve the roster. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will give life to the downtrodden organization. Still, Washington will be closer to competing for last place in the NFC East than a playoff spot in the conference. As long as Joe Burrow and Co. are healthy, this will be an absolute blowout.

3. Week 3: New England Patriots at New York Jets (Thursday Night Football)

Danielle Parhizkaran / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Six primetime games for the New York Jets? You have to be kidding us. The NFL schedule release certainly took into account Aaron Rodgers‘ return. But aren’t we expecting a bit too much from a 40-year-old signal caller who is coming off a torn Achilles? Meanwhile, New England is among the least-talented teams in the NFL after winning four games a season ago. What was the league thinking here? Related: Fans question NFL schedule release after Christmas games announced

2. Week 7: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it’s rookie Bo Nix or NFL Draft bust Zach Wilson under center for Denver this season, the team is going to be an absolute clown show. Sean Payton’s decision to make Russell Wilson the fall guy at quarterback adds another layer to this. Denver is going to be competing for last place in the AFC West. Its offense might be the worst in the league. Payton returning to New Orleans is a storyline. Outside of that, very much meh.

1. Week 13: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports