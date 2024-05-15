NFL Christmas schedule announcement has fans flabbergasted

The NFL Christmas schedule was announced ahead of the full schedule being unveiled later on Wednesday.
For the first time in the history of the sport (outside of the COVID-19 pandemic), there will be regular-season football on a Wednesday. The games will also be streamed solely on Netflix.
It starts with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET. The second half of the doubleheader features reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens visiting the C.J. Stroud-led Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET.
Having a mid-week doubleheader seems to be more of a money grab from the NFL. It also takes away what has been a traditional NBA-centric holiday from the basketball world.
More than that, the NFL Christmas schedule being streamed solely on Netflix really didn’t sit well with fans around the football world.
Football fans upset over NFL Christmas schedule
Social media can be a place that sees people air their grievances over the smallest things. The Starbucks iced latte was too sweet. Traffic was a disaster. The store didn’t have the latest hard seltzer. We’ve seen it all before.
But in this case, fans were justified in being upset about Wednesday’s announcement. Here are some of the best reactions.