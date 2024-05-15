NFL Christmas schedule announcement has fans flabbergasted

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Christmas schedule was announced ahead of the full schedule being unveiled later on Wednesday.

For the first time in the history of the sport (outside of the COVID-19 pandemic), there will be regular-season football on a Wednesday. The games will also be streamed solely on Netflix.

It starts with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET. The second half of the doubleheader features reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens visiting the C.J. Stroud-led Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET.

Having a mid-week doubleheader seems to be more of a money grab from the NFL. It also takes away what has been a traditional NBA-centric holiday from the basketball world.

More than that, the NFL Christmas schedule being streamed solely on Netflix really didn’t sit well with fans around the football world.

Related: Full NFL offseason schedule

Football fans upset over NFL Christmas schedule

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Social media can be a place that sees people air their grievances over the smallest things. The Starbucks iced latte was too sweet. Traffic was a disaster. The store didn’t have the latest hard seltzer. We’ve seen it all before.

But in this case, fans were justified in being upset about Wednesday’s announcement. Here are some of the best reactions.

Your dad on Christmas day trying to figure out how to watch football on Netflix pic.twitter.com/kYDNqQFpD4 — Jeff (@TheFantasyEng) May 15, 2024

This season, the NFL will stream games across:



• Netflix, $6.99/month

• ESPN+, $10.99/month

• Peacock, $5.99/month

• Prime Video, $8.99/month

• YouTubeTV – Sunday Ticket, $72.99/monthhttps://t.co/jP1BAMYdvc pic.twitter.com/HVuszjkOKr — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 15, 2024

"Babe don't you wanna watch the NFL games?"



"Naa bae, it's Christmas. Let's just see what's on Netflix" https://t.co/I2TlsncLtf — Chuck Bass (@ChuckBassFF) May 15, 2024

My dad on Christmas trying to figure out how to watch the NFL on Netflix pic.twitter.com/4QttTftykA — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 15, 2024

I wonder if the Chiefs playing on Christmas is about to become a yearly tradition… pic.twitter.com/1PJZr8F5ve — Lexi (@lexiosborne) May 15, 2024