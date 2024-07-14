How To Watch The Chicago Bulls: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Since bringing on players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls have failed to excel in ways the fan base has expected them to. In short, the Bulls have been going through it since the 2021-2022 season, with hotshot Lonzo Ball’s 2021-2022 injury ending the Eastern Conference favorites’ chances at a championship. And last season, the Bulls didn’t even make the playoffs.

Now, fans are looking ahead to the 2024/25 season. Whether you’re using satellite services or sports streaming platforms, make sure you have all the channels needed to catch every play from the Bulls.

What channels are the Chicago Bulls games on?

Chicago Bulls games will air on ABC, TNT, NBA TV, NBC Sports Chicago, and Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Indiana. Below is a short guide on which TV providers and streaming services currently offer these channels.

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC Sports Chicago ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

DISH is one of the country’s most popular satellite services, offering customers three main packages to choose from that range from $84.99 to $114.99 per month. The America’s Top 120 package includes 190 total channels and costs $84.99 per month, not including NBA TV.

To watch the Chicago Bulls with DISH, customers will want to opt for either the America’s Top 200 package, which starts at $104.99 per month and includes over 240 channels, or the America’s Top 250 package, which starts at $114.99 per month and includes over 290 channels. Both of the latter packages include NBA TV, but DISH does not currently carry NBC Sports Chicago or Bally Sports networks.

Each DISH package comes with a two-year price guarantee, meaning you will pay the same monthly price for 24 months after signing up. You can also count on the free installation of your satellite and 2,000 hours of Smart DVR library, which allows you to save your favorite games.

DIRECTV STREAM is not only a great alternative to a traditional satellite subscription, but it’s also one of the best ways to watch Chicago Bulls basketball this season. DIRECTV STREAM offers three main packages, which range in price from $79.99 per month to $119.99 per month. But to watch the Bulls, you’ll want to subscribe to either the Choice plan or Ultimate plan.

The DIRECTV STREAM Choice plan includes over 105 channels and costs $108.99 per month. With Choice, you get access to NBA TV as well as regional sports networks (RSNs) not included in the Entertainment plan, such as NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports. The Ultimate plan, which costs $119.99 per month and includes over 140 channels, is the Choice plan but leveled up. In addition to all Choice channels, Ultimate subscribers also get access to sports favorites such as CBS Sports, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

All DIRECTV STREAM plans include DIRECTV’s Unlimited Cloud DVR and unlimited simultaneous DVR recording capability, with the added benefit of streaming on unlimited devices in your home. With DIRECTV STREAM, you never have to agonize over what to watch; keep up to date by streaming on several devices at once.

Fubo is also another fantastic option for catching Chicago Bulls basketball games, offering customers two great options based on the amount of coverage they want. With a Fubo Pro plan, you’ll get access to NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports, and over 190 other channels for $79.99 per month. Want NBA TV, too? No problem. The Fubo Elite plan includes 57 more channels, including NBA TV, all for $89.99 per month.

Fubo also offers great extras available for purchase, including the option to add on NBA League Pass for $14.99 per month. And if you have an appetite for even more sports networks, you can easily add the Sports Plus package, which includes a dozen more premium sports networks like NFL RedZone and the Tennis Channel.

All Fubo plans also come with unlimited Cloud DVR hours and the ability to stream on up to ten screens in your home. With over a hundred sports events streaming every week, you’ll never be starving for athletics with a Fubo plan.

Love Hulu? When you upgrade to a Hulu + Live TV plan, you can catch a huge chunk of the Chicago Bulls season on NBC Sports Chicago, the team’s primary network. Hulu + Live TV plans start at $76.99 and include over 95 channels, plus Hulu’s on-demand library, a Disney Plus subscription, and an ESPN Plus subscription for one monthly price. You can even utilize the same login credentials across all three apps.

Want to go ad-free? It’ll cost you, but not much. Go ad-free across Hulu’s on-demand library and Disney Plus for $89.99 per month and enjoy the same great channels plus an ESPN Plus subscription. Please note that an ad-free version of ESPN Plus is not currently available at this time.

While Hulu + Live TV doesn’t currently offer NBA TV or Bally Sports, both plans come jam-packed with great content and great features, including Unlimited Cloud DVR and the ability to watch on two devices at the same time, including on the go. With an ad-free Hulu + Live TV plan, you can also download your favorite recordings and on-demand content, making it accessible whenever you need it, regardless of whether you’re connected to the internet or not.

When it comes to catching Bulls games, Sling TV is definitely a more cost-effective streaming option. Sling TV offers three packages in addition to a plethora of add-ons. Sling Orange begins at $40 per month for 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Sling Blue also begins at $40 per month but offers 40 total channels, including NFL Network and Fox Sports 1.

Or, you can get the best of both worlds with a Sling Orange + Blue Plan, which begins at $55 per month and includes all 46 Sling TV channels. However, to catch Chicago Bulls games on NBA TV, customers will need to add on either an Orange Sports Extra package or a Blue Sports Extra package for an additional $11 per month. Want more Chicago Bulls basketball? You can add a NBA League Pass subscription to any Sling TV packages for an additional $14.99 per month.

Despite all the add-ons, Sling TV is still one of the cheapest streaming services on the market today. Plus, all Sling TV customers receive 50 hours of free DVR storage or upgrade to 200 hours for an additional $5 per month. And with a Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue subscription, you can stream simultaneously across up to three devices.

Watch the Chicago Bulls on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great live TV streaming service that offers subscribers access to a wide range of channels and provides a straightforward and user-friendly interface. Additionally, by offering only one main plan, YouTube TV makes it easy for viewers to navigate and watch their favorite content. YouTube TV’s Base Plan includes over 100 channels, including NBC Sports Chicago and NBA TV for Bulls fans, and starts at only $72.99 per month before add-ons.

One of the standout features of YouTube TV for sports fans is its Unlimited Cloud DVR storage. Record as many live games and events as you want simultaneously, and store recordings for up to nine months. Plus, with individual profiles, you don’t have to share your DVR with anybody. Each user profile has access to its own DVR library.

Looking for more after NBA games come to a close? Score over 13 more sports channels for only an additional $10.99 per month, or sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, offered exclusively by YouTube TV, as a standalone service or add-on to your already robust YouTube TV subscription.

Watch the Chicago Bulls games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is a subscription service offered by the National Basketball Association (NBA) that allows basketball fans to watch live and on-demand NBA games, including those of the Chicago Bulls. NBA League Pass provides subscribers with access to live broadcasts of most NBA games throughout the regular season, as well as select preseason and playoff games. Additionally, subscribers can watch games on-demand shortly after they have concluded, allowing for flexible viewing options. NBA League Pass offers various subscription options, including full-season packages, team-specific packages, and single-game purchases. Pricing and availability of subscription plans may vary based on where you live in the U.S.

Please note that some NBA games are subject to blackout restrictions, even with an NBA League Pass subscription. These restrictions are intended to protect the interests of local networks that have exclusive rights to broadcasting certain games. To watch these games, you will need access to a streaming service or cable subscription that offers these networks.

FAQ

How can I stream NBC Sports Chicago?

NBC Sports Chicago is available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Does Hulu have Bulls games?

You can stream Bulls games with Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. All of Hulu’s live plans include NBC Sports Chicago if you live in the network’s market.

How can I watch the Bulls game if I don’t have cable?

There are several ways to watch Bulls games if you don’t have cable. For in-market games, a streaming service such as DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo would be your best bet, as both services include NBC Sports Chicago, NBA TV, and Bally Sports in their respective channel lineups. For out-of-market games, you’ll want to get an NBA League Pass subscription, which you can purchase separately or add to your existing Fubo or Sling TV subscription.