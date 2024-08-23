DIRECTV STREAM vs YouTube TV: Which is the Best Option for You?

DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV are two big names in live TV streaming — and they have quite a few things in common. Both services offer a well-rounded mix of live news, sports, and entertainment programming, along with an on-demand content library and unlimited DVR storage. Plus, each platform has optional add-ons to customize your base plan.

However, there are also some big differences between DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV, including the number of available plans and add-ons, sports coverage, and pricing.

DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV compared

DIRECTV STREAM YouTube TV Starting monthly price $79.99 per month $72.99 per month DVR Unlimited Unlimited Simultaneous streams Unlimited at home

3 outside home 3 Number of live channels 90+ 100+ On-demand library Yes Yes Free trial Yes Yes

DIRECTV STREAM vs. YouTube TV content

When it comes to live TV channels, DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV are somewhat on par. However, DIRECTV STREAM carries more channels in total across its full package offerings. Each service’s base plan comes with the four major local networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox), as well as a selection of other popular channels, including AMC, Bravo, Comedy Central, CNN, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), FX, HGTV, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, TBS, TLC, TNT, and USA. DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV also feature on-demand programming from these networks (and others within their channel lineups).

With either service, you can bundle your plan with premium add-ons, including Acorn TV, ALLBLK, AMC Plus, Cinemax, Max, MGM Plus, Paramount Plus, SHOWTIME, and STARZ. On top of that, both platforms offer Spanish-language add-ons and sports add-ons.

However, the availability of certain sports channels is one of the main differences between DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV. We’ll discuss each service’s sports offerings in more detail later, but in short, DIRECTV STREAM offers far more regional sports networks (RSNs) than YouTube TV. On the other hand, YouTube TV has NFL Sunday Ticket and some soccer-focused channels that DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t carry. If you’re a big sports fan, these could be make-or-break differences.

DIRECTV STREAM vs. YouTube TV DVR

As we’ve mentioned, both DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV offer unlimited cloud DVR storage. So, how does this feature work with each platform?

On DIRECTV STREAM, you can record upcoming or live shows, sports, and other programming. You’re free to record individual episodes or set up recurring recordings for a specific series. When you’re ready to watch, you can do so by logging into your account through the DIRECTV STREAM app or website. The recordings are saved for nine months (with a maximum of 30 episodes per series) and shared between all compatible devices where you’re logged in.

With YouTube TV, you can also record an unlimited number of episodes, games, or full TV series. On top of that, you can follow individual sports teams or leagues, which will automatically add current and upcoming games to your library so you can view them on your own schedule. Recordings expire after nine months, and you can watch them anywhere in the U.S.

DIRECTV STREAM vs. YouTube TV personalization and user experience

When it comes to personalization, YouTube TV comes out ahead of DIRECTV STREAM. Here’s why.

DIRECTV STREAM lets you customize your experience in a few ways, including by selecting your favorite channels and bookmarking up to 300 titles to watch later. However, unlike most of its competitors (including YouTube TV), DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t allow you to create multiple user profiles. This means that everyone who uses your account will see the same channel lineup, DVR recordings, favorite channels, and bookmarks when they log in.

On the other hand, YouTube TV gives you the option to create up to six individual profiles for family members, roommates, or others in your household (as long as they’re 13 or older). Every user receives their own login, DVR library, and personalized recommendations based on their preferences and viewing history. The main account holder serves as the “family manager” and can purchase subscriptions and add-on packages, which will then be available to all users.

Both DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV offer parental controls, so you can prevent your kids from accessing age-inappropriate content. However, the way they work is slightly different. If you have DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll set up a PIN that you’ll need to put in before watching content with certain ratings. YouTube TV has a ratings filter that lets you restrict content on each device where you’re logged in.

DIRECTV STREAM vs. YouTube TV for sports fans

DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV each have plenty to offer for sports fans, so the better option will depend on the type of sports coverage you need.

Depending on where you live, you may need a Regional Sports Network (RSN) to keep up with your local sports teams — and DIRECTV STREAM has the most RSNs of any live TV streaming service. In fact, it carries more than 30 of these channels, including the Bally Sports, SportsNet, and NBC Sports networks. For example, if you live in the Atlanta area, you’ll get Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, where you can watch the Braves, Hawks, Hurricanes, and Predators. There is a minor drawback, though. In order to access these channels, you’ll need to subscribe to one of DIRECTV STREAM’s higher-tier plans: Choice, Ultimate, or Premier.

While YouTube TV comes with its fair share of sports channels, it has very few RSNs other than the NBC Sports channels (such as NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Boston). However, YouTube TV’s base plan includes several sports channels that aren’t in DIRECTV STREAM’s starter plan, including the ACC Network, Golf Channel, NBA TV, TUDN, and several others. It also has a major advantage over DIRECTV STREAM when it comes to streaming pro football: The platform is the home of NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch every out-of-market NFL game on Sundays. Alternatively, if that’s out of your budget, you can bundle a YouTube TV plan with the NFL RedZone with Sports Plus add-on to get NFL RedZone and a handful of other sports channels, such as Fox Soccer Plus and beIN SPORTS (neither of which are available on DIRECTV STREAM).

Both services include some of the key channels you’ll need to watch sports — including ESPN, FS1, and your local networks — all year round. With these channels, you can tune into major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, World Series, and Kentucky Derby. Plus, they each offer the ability to sign up for NBA League Pass to catch every out-of-market NBA game.

Which service is best for you?

DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV have a lot in common. With either service, you’ll get a robust selection of live TV channels, on-demand content, and an unlimited cloud DVR. If you’re still on the fence about which platform is better for your needs, here are the main differences to consider.

On the one hand, DIRECTV STREAM has more plans and add-ons to choose from, so you can build a custom package that has all of the content that matters most to you — whether that’s sports, news, entertainment, or movies. It also has dozens of RSNs, so you can probably keep up with your local sports teams (if that’s important to you). Compared to YouTube TV, the main drawbacks of DIRECTV STREAM are its higher price tag and lack of individual user profiles.

In contrast, YouTube TV is a better pick if you plan to share the account with others in your household. Not only does each person get an individual profile, but they also get their own DVR and recommendations based on their watch history. NFL fans might also prefer YouTube TV for a couple of reasons. For starters, its base plan includes NFL Network (which is only available through DIRECTV STREAM’s higher-tier packages or the DIRECTV Sports Pack add-on). But more importantly, with YouTube TV, you can watch Sunday out-of-market games with NFL Sunday Ticket in addition to other locally and nationally televised games and other NFL coverage.

FAQ

Is DIRECTV STREAM better than YouTube TV?

DIRECTV STREAM is better if you’re looking for local sports coverage through an RSN. However, YouTube TV is better if you want to watch as many NFL games as possible with NFL Sunday Ticket.

What is the downside of YouTube TV?

If you’re a sports fan, you may be disappointed that YouTube TV doesn’t carry most RSNs, including the Bally Sports channels. On top of that, the service doesn’t allow you to access your DVR recordings outside of the U.S., and you need a Google account to sign up for YouTube TV.

What is the best streaming service to get everything?

Services like DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo have the most live TV channels, but companies like Netflix and Hulu have larger on-demand catalogs of original programming. It all depends on what’s most important to you.