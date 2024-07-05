How To Watch The Atlanta Hawks Live Without Cable 2024

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with DISH.

If you’re crossing your fingers for the Hawks next season, you’ll want to keep up in real time. You can watch the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024/25 season and beyond as long as you have the right channels through satellite or live TV streaming platforms.

What channels show Atlanta Hawks games?

Watch Atlanta Hawks games on Bally Sports Southeast, a regional sports network (RSN) broadcasting in the Georgia region. For nationally televised games, tune in to ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT.

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Southeast ✔ ✔ *local channels are available only in select locations

Watch the Atlanta Hawks on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

There are three DISH packages for Hawks fans to choose from. You can watch the Hawks when they air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV using DISH, though the latter requires a sports extra. Unfortunately, DISH doesn’t have Bally Sports Southeast in its lineup, so you can only watch games that air on national networks.

Despite the lack of RSNs, you may still love DISH’s service. All customers get free satellite installation and 2,000 hours of DVR storage. You can also watch four shows at once on one screen so that you can turn on a Hawks game and your favorite prime-time drama at the same time. Plus, DISH allows you to watch all of your live channels from anywhere with your DISH login.

Other channels in the DISH lineup that may interest sports fans include ESPN 2, CBS Sports Networks, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, PAC-12 Network, and SEC Network. Some channels, including NBA TV and PAC-12 Network, require the Multi-Sport Pack. This extra is available with all packages for $13 per month and offers must-have channels like MLB Network and NFL RedZone.

Read our full DISH review here.

Watch the Atlanta Hawks on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, Bally Sports

DIRECTV STREAM offers an impressive variety of channels across its four packages. DIRECTV STREAM is among the most expensive live TV streaming services, but its channel selection helps justify the cost. In addition to carrying ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV for national NBA games, DIRECTV STREAM outpaces the competition with its Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice and higher-tiered plans with no extra fees. You’ll get Bally Sports Southeast for even more Hawks games. The basic plan contains all the NBA essentials plus ESPN2, FS1, TBS, MLB action, college football, and much more.

Opting for the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier plan bolsters your channel lineup with additional sports favorites like NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, and ESPNU. Every plan also comes with the perk of unlimited cloud DVR storage and the convenience of streaming on an unlimited number of devices at home.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Watch the Atlanta Hawks on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, Bally Sports

Fubo is ideal for NBA fans. ABC and ESPN are included in all of Fubo’s plans. The Elite and Premier plans enhance NBA coverage with NBA TV, courtesy of the Fubo Extra package. Regional sports networks (RSNs) like Bally Sports Southeast allow subscribers to keep up with local teams like the Hawks. RSNs are subject to fees, which vary based on the number of RSNs available in your area. There is one caveat—Fubo does not carry TNT.

Fubo has provisions for viewers who may not always be able to watch live. Subscribers benefit from unlimited oDVR storage, allowing them to catch up on games and shows at their convenience. Another plus? Fubo supports streaming on up to 10 devices simultaneously, making it a versatile choice for households with multiple viewers.

Read our full Fubo review here.

Watch the Atlanta Hawks on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV offers an impressive lineup of over 90 channels, complemented by the value-packed Hulu on-demand library, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Alongside a wide range of channels and live TV streaming, Hulu + Live TV also provides unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record shows, movies, and sports events to watch later.

Speaking of sports, Hulu + Live TV houses a collection of channels that fans will find particularly appealing. Besides the local channels ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, the streamer boasts ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, TNT, the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. And that’s before the option of a Sports Add-on for $9.99 per month, which includes NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and others. Other add-ons include premium entertainment channels like Max (formerly HBO Max), SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the Atlanta Hawks on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV is the most budget-friendly option for streaming NBA games. The Sling Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT, which are necessary for watching national games. The combined Orange & Blue plan is a more complete option, offering all channels from both plans. Keep in mind that if you fall within the coverage area for local channels, including ABC, your plan cost will increase by $5.

For avid sports fans, Sling TV offers the Sports Extra add-on packages. The Orange Sports Extra expands the channel lineup with over ten additional channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, and Longhorn Network. The Blue Sports Extra adds channels like NFL RedZone, Golf Channel, and Fox Sports 2. Each Sports Extra package increases the monthly bill by $11.

One of the downsides of Sling TV is its limited DVR storage capacity of 50 hours, which is modest compared to its competitors. But its low-cost plans make it an attractive option.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the Atlanta Hawks on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV simplifies the choice of streaming plans with just one base package which includes key NBA networks like ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Try the NBA League Pass add-on for extra coverage. Additionally, there’s a Spanish Plan available for $34.99 per month, which includes more than 28 channels catering to Spanish-speaking audiences.

The NFL Sunday Ticket is a popular add-on that provides access to all out-of-market NFL games. There are lots of other sports-centric channels like FS1, FS2, the CBS Sports Network, and the Tennis Channel. A Sports Plus add-on can also enhance your chosen package by tossing in 13 sports networks, including beIN SPORTS, NFL RedZone from NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, Fight Network, and Impact Wrestling.

YouTube TV elevates the viewing experience with personalized features, allowing up to six user profiles per account, each with its own watch lists, favorites, and saved shows. Streaming is restricted to three simultaneous accounts, so if you’re in a large household with multiple rooting interests, someone might be left out. But you can get around that by recording and saving the games with YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR storage. Another helpful feature lets you start a show from the beginning, even if you didn’t record it.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

Watch the Atlanta Hawks Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

If you happen to be an Atlanta Hawks fan outside of the general Georgia vicinity, NBA League Pass is a viable option. Subscribers can watch home and away games for out-of-market teams and game broadcasts optimized for mobile devices. Users who need to catch up quickly can watch 8- to 12-minute highlights of selected games. The regular pass costs $99.99 per season, while the Premium plan is $149.99. If you opt for a Hawks team pass, the price drops to $89.99 per season. All plans can be paid at once or split up into monthly payments.

Subscribers to the League Pass also gain access to NBA TV, which has a ton of content, including live games, original programming, live studio analysis, and preseason and postseason games coverage. WNBA games are also part of the package. On the downside, games broadcast nationally on ABC, ESPN, and TNT are not available through this subscription. For local Hawks games, you will need a sports streaming service with regional sports networks like Bally Sports Southeast.

FAQ

Who carries the Atlanta Hawks?

Most Hawks games air on Bally Sports Southeast, available through local cable providers, Fubo, and DIRECTV STREAM. You can also catch some Atlanta Hawks games on TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV.

Can I watch the Hawks game on YouTube TV?

You can watch some, but not all, Hawks games on YouTube TV. The streamer has every channel that offers national NBA coverage but does not have Bally Sports Southeast. You’ll be able to see games that air on NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, or TNT.

How can I watch NBA games for free?

If you have an antenna for free local channels, you can watch the NBA games that air on ABC. Otherwise, you’d have to take advantage of a free trial for a livestreaming platform and watch the NBA games that air before the trial runs out. A few platforms, including Fubo, offer a free trial.