NFL Week 13 grades: Packers, 49ers ace tests as Commanders fail in epic fashion

Our NFL Week 13 grades are now live with a look at how each team performed. The San Francisco 49ers aced their test in a blowout road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Relying on young quarterback Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers put up a statement home win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other end, the New England Patriots were shut out for a second time this season in a brutal 6-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, Ron Rivera’s Washington Commanders were once again blown out.

Here are our NFL Week 13 grades for each team that has taken to the field as the NFL schedule hit December this week.

Dallas Cowboys: C+

It was Dallas’ defense that struggled in Thursday night’s dramatic 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle put up 406 total yards and 25 first downs in the best performance against this Cowboys defense since what we saw from the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Even then, Dak Prescott and the ‘Boys offense did their thing. The quarterback completed 29-of-41 passes for nearly 300 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. It has Dallas in the midst of a four-game winning streak heading into next week’s big outing against Philadelphia.

Seattle Seahawks: D

Seattle has now lost three consecutive games after a 6-3 start to the season. This time, it was not about Geno Smith and the offense against Dallas. He threw for 334 yards with three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Seattle’s defense gave up three consecutive scores to the Cowboys in the fourth quarter to lose by the score of 41-35. It has the Seahawks on the verge of elimination in the NFC West as they prepare for a road date with the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

Denver Broncos: C+

Riding a five-game winning streak heading into NFL Week 13, the Broncos had relied on a stellar turnover margin to get things done (plus-13 during five-game run). That did not come to fruition on the road against Houston Sunday. Russell Wilson threw three interceptions, just one fewer than he had over the first 11 games of the season. Simply put, the Broncos are not good enough to overcome these mistakes from their quarterback. This came out in droves during a 22-17 loss to Houston.

Houston Texans: A

It wasn’t about C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense Sunday against the Broncos. Sure, he threw for 274 yards and a score. However, it was Houston’s defense that stood up. That included two interceptions from star young cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward iced the game with an interception of Wilson in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, rookie No. 3 pick Will Anderson contributed two sacks of Wilson in the five-point win. It has Houston at a shocking 7-5 heading into Week 14.

Miami Dolphins: A+

Are we surprised Miami laid the hammer down on a bad Commanders team during NFL Week 13? Nope. Not at all. It’s how Mike McDaniel and Co. did their thing in taking the game by the score of 45-15. Tyreek Hill had two huge touchdowns in the first half en route to Miami heading into halftime with a 31-7 lead. That was pretty much game, set, match. It has Miami at 9-3 on the season and tied for the top spot in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens. Yeah, this team looks like a legit Super Bowl contender.

Washington Commanders: F

Ron Rivera found his fall guy in defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio following Washington’s blowout 45-10 loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving, firing the longtime assistant. Taking over defensive play calls for Sunday’s game against Miami, Rivera’s performance was a complete mess. How do you call for single coverage against Tyreek Hill on multiple passing plays? The end result were touchdowns of 78 and 60 yards against Kendall Fuller in the first half alone. When all was said and done, Washington fell by 30 points en route to losing its ninth game over the team’s past 11 outings. Will Rivera be canned during the Commanders’ Week 14 bye? It’s a fair question to ask.

New York Jets: D+

It’s like a broken record. New York’s defense came to play big time during NFL Week 13, yielding just 13 points to the Falcons. Heck, Atlanta tallied less than 200 total yards of offense. Unfortunately, the Jets’ anemic offense showed up again. Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian completed a combined 19-of-38 passes for less than 200 net yards. New York put up a total of 62 yards on the ground, too. All said, the Jets have put up 45 points in their past five games following Sunday’s ugly 13-8 loss to Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons: C

It was not pretty by any stretch of the imagination. Desmond Ridder continued to struggle under center (12-of-27 passing, 121 yards). The Falcons’ rushing attack could not get going (90 yards on 34 attempts). None of that mattered as the team’s defense stood up big time against New York. That included getting to Jets quarterbacks for four sacks with safety Jessie Bates recording a huge interception for a second consecutive game. It has Atlanta at 6-6 and in first place in the NFC South heading into Week 14.

Detroit Lions: B-

Following an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, Jared Goff and Co. knew they needed to get off to a strong start during NFL Week 13. Detroit did just that, taking a 21-0 lead on the road against the New Orleans Saints. But like we’ve seen at times this season, the Lions let their opponent back in the game. New Orleans pulled it to within 33-28 with an Alvin Kamara touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Lions held on for a 33-28 win. That was primarily due to star rookie tight end Sam LaPorta catching nine balls for 140 yards and a score. It has Detroit at 9-3 heading into Week 14.

New Orleans Saints: C

How bad was it early for the Saints at home against Detroit on Sunday? Pretty much every time Derek Carr dropped back to pass the ball, he was booed by fans in the Bayou. While the Saints would go on to make this a game after falling down 21-0, Carr had to exit with multiple injuries (concussion protocol, shoulder and back). The end result was an ugly 33-28 loss and a 5-7 record on the season. New Orleans has now dropped five of seven and doesn’t look like anywhere near a playoff team.

Los Angeles Chargers: C

One of the worst defenses in the NFL for a majority of the season, this unit came to play big time for the Chargers in a 6-0 win over New England on Sunday. It held the Patriots to less than 250 total yards. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles’ offense could not get going in this one. That included putting up 29 yards on 24 rush attempts. Simply put, Brandon Staley’s squad has yet to put up a full game in all four phases thus far this season. It has the team at 5-7 and very much on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC Playoff race despite Sunday’s ugly win.

New England Patriots: F

Pathetic. Embarrassing. Lowly. Whatever expletive we want to use to explain New England’s performance during NFL Week 14 wouldn’t be enough. They were shutout by the score of 6-0 at home in front of a half empty Gillette Stadium by the Los Angeles Chargers. This represents the second time on the season that Bill Belichick’s squad has been held without a point. Prior to 2023, the last time this team was shutout was all the way back in 2006. At 2-10, New England is off to its worst start since 1992.

Tennessee Titans: C

Veteran Derrick Henry went for 102 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. DeAndre Hopkins tallied 75 yards and a score through the air. It still was not enough for Tennessee to win a second consecutive game. While its defense had performed pretty well in recent weeks, it yielded 355 total yards to the Colts in a three-point overtime loss. The Titans are going nowhere fast this season. Sunday’s narrow home loss to Indianapolis magnified this further.

Indianapolis Colts: B+

All they do is keep on winning. The Colts were not perfect during Sunday’s game against Tennessee, but they did just enough to come out on top for the fourth consecutive game. Gardner Minshew completed 26-of-42 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, including the game winner to Michael Pittman Jr. in overtime. Meanwhile, Indy’s defense got to young Titans quarterback Will Levis for six sacks as that unit continued to play well. The end result was a 31-28 win and a surprising 7-5 record on the season.

Arizona Cardinals: A

We have to give first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and Co. credit. For a team that lacks talent clear across the board, Arizona continues to play competitive football. Taking on the 7-4 Steelers on the road Sunday, this was taken to a whole new level. Arizona’s previously anemic defense held Pittsburgh to just 10 points in the two-touchdown win. James Conner was solid on the ground with 105 yards and two scores, making up for an average effort from Kyler Murray (145 passing yards). It was an ugly win in less-than-stellar weather conditions. But it’s a win nonetheless.

Pittsburgh Steelers: F

One week after putting up 400 yards in a game for the first time since 2020, the Steelers’ offense was up to its old tricks Sunday against Arizona. Kenny Pickett exited with an ankle injury in the first half and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky under center. Neither signal caller did anything of substance as the Steelers put up 10 points or less for the fifth time this season. It wasted yet another solid effort from Pittsburgh’s defense. Yeah, maybe recently-fired former offensive coordinator Matt Canada wasn’t the only issue here.

Cleveland Browns: F

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was not terrible in his first start with the Browns, completing 23-of-44 passes for 254 yards. Shockingly, it was the Browns’ previously top-ranked defense that came up small in a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland’s defense yielded a whopping 399 total yards of offense and 20 first downs. With the Browns’ entire starting backfield (Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb out for the season), this defense needs to step up moving forward. It did not happen for the 7-5 Browns during NFL Week 13.

Los Angeles Rams: A

Don’t look now, but the Rams now find themselves at 6-6 and in a four-way tie for one of the final two playoff spots in the NFC. Sunday’s win might have been the most impressive yet for Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford tallied 279 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Kyren Williams added 110 total yards. Rookie Puka Nacua also went for over 100 yards in the Rams’ 17-point win over Cleveland. What a coaching job it’s been for Sean McVay in Southern California this season.

Carolina Panthers: C

Carolina’s first game since the firing of head coach Frank Reich had the team much more competitive than what we saw during its 1-10 start to the season. Bryce Young actually led the team down the field on a 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to make this a one-score game. Unfortunately, a Young interception late in the fourth quarter put this one on ice as Carolina lost for the 11th time in 12 games to open the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B-

Tampa Bay had lost six of seven heading into NFL Week 13. It had Baker Mayfield extremely frustrated as they were preparing to take on the one-win Carolina Panthers. Perhaps, this was just the tonic the 5-7 Buccaneers needed to remain in the NFC South race. It was not pretty by any stretch of the imagination with Mayfield completing less than half of his passes (14-of-29). But Mike Evans stepped up big time with seven receptions for 162 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. He was the difference as Tampa won by the score of 21-18.

San Francisco 49ers: A+

After putting up negative yards and finding themselves down 6-0 following the first quarter, these 49ers hit that next level against the defending NFC Champions on the road. San Francisco scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions, tallying a whopping 450 total yards during that span. Brock Purdy finished with over 300 yards and four touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey tallied 133 total yards. Deebo Samuel scored three touchdowns. It was an absolute blowout for the NFL’s best team in a 42-19 win over a previously 10-1 Eagles squad. Talk about a statement.

Philadelphia Eagles: F

Where to start with the Eagles? Jalen Hurts had led the team to four consecutive second-half comebacks heading into NFL Week 13 against San Francisco. The Eagles were prepared for this NFC Championship Game rematch. At least, we thought so. Hurts was vastly outplayed by Purdy in the final three quarters. The Eagles’ struggling defense gave up 24 first downs and 456 total yards of offense in the 23-point loss. Now heading into a big road game against the Dallas Cowboys next week, there are far more questions than answers for the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs: D

We can blame some questionable late-game officiating. That’s fine and dandy. It’s also fair. But this is not why Kansas City dropped its fourth game of the season on the road against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. Instead, it was all about Jordan Love torching the Chiefs’ previously stout defense to the tune of 267 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Kansas City’s offense is not good enough this season to make up for a poor performance like this from the other side of the ball.

Green Bay Packers: A+

Green Bay now controls its own destiny in a battle for a spot in the NFC Playoffs following Sunday night’s huge home win over the Chiefs. As noted above, Jordan Love outplayed Patrick Mahomes inside Lambeau Field. Christian Watson also beat a previously elite Chiefs defense to the tune of 71 yards and two touchdowns. Even without Aaron Jones in the mix, Green Bay’s rushing attack also went for 129 yards on 25 attempts. The end result was an impressive 27-19 win over Kansas City.