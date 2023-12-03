New Orleans Saints fans growing restless, boo Derek Carr each time he touches football

Does anyone know what Drew Brees is up to these days? That’s likely a common question heard in the bayou amid the New Orleans Saints’ struggles this season. On Sunday, with the Detroit Lions visiting Caesars Superdome, fans quickly grew restless as the home team found themselves trailing 21-0 after the first quarter of play.

It likely doesn’t help that the Saints have lost two games in a row coming into NFL games today. So once the Saints started with a string of mistakes, the local fans at the stadium let the Saints hear about it with a shower of boos.

Not to mention, here’s Dan Campbell, a former Saints player and coach, who’s now having profound success on the opposite sideline. All while coach Dennis Allen can’t find a way to get the Saints to the playoffs. Possibly on track for their third consecutive playoff-less season, New Orleans just wants something to root for again, and the current version of the Saints ain’t it.

It hasn’t helped that Derek Carr has looked more like a replacement-level QB than a savior ready to help fans forget what it felt like to feel the Brees of an accurate throw in the Superdome.

Carr’s first four drives ended without points. First came a bobbled catch attempt by Juwan Johnson, leading to an interception, and the other three were punts, two of which were 3-and-outs. Their early struggles were contrasted by the Lions scoring touchdowns on each of their first three possessions. For the Saints, who have watched their offense stumble seemingly all season long, witnessing the Lions do whatever they wanted was a tough blow.

With the Saints trailing 21-0 before the first quarter could even end, fans voiced their frustration with Carr and the rest of the team in the only way they could. By booing.

Here in New Orleans, the #Saints are down 21-0 to Detroit and fans are loudly cheering every time Taysom Hill subs in for Derek Carr, then loudly booing when Carr returns. A little edgy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2023

The boo birds are out in NOLA pic.twitter.com/K6LzL1J9E5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Derek Carr In The 1st Quarter:



1-5

6 YDS

1 INT

0.0 RTG pic.twitter.com/iQcCGAoCjx — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) December 3, 2023

Derek Carr walking out to lead another Saints drive today pic.twitter.com/SojPloXPmR — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 3, 2023

Derek Carr has now reached Anthony Davis status in New Orleans. #Saints — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) December 3, 2023

Put Jameis Winston in. I’m done watching Carr. — DeeJay Johnson (@Go_DeeJay21) December 3, 2023

Put Jameis Winston in today! He can take out his anger about Florida State on the Lions! #whodat⚜️ — stan verrett (@stanverrett) December 3, 2023

Every week we watch the Saints without Jameis Winston is a missed opportunity pic.twitter.com/7M59QldjZ2 — FF Mike Kash (@FFMikeKash) December 3, 2023

DEREK CARR IS GETTING US JAYDEN DANIELS pic.twitter.com/xssU4icvjJ — Jayden Daniels is a Saint (@JameisGOAT2) December 3, 2023

Give us Jameis Winston — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 3, 2023

jameis on the sideline watching derek carr throw interceptions every week pic.twitter.com/TU8dD5eBFc — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) December 3, 2023

Derek Carr In The 1st Quarter:



1-5

6 YDS

1 INT

0.0 RTG pic.twitter.com/iQcCGAoCjx — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) December 3, 2023

another week of derek carr not targeting chris olave pic.twitter.com/t1mPmZNDQb — . (@cmccaffrey23) December 3, 2023

Saints run a speed option on third-and-3 with Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara. If you're going to run that play, why wouldn't you run it with Hill and Kamara? — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 3, 2023

Every time, Derek Carr gets involved in an option play, he pitches the ball way too early. He has to invite the defender to him more. He’s done this since Oakland. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 3, 2023

Related: NFL backup quarterback rankings 2023: Who has the best backup QB?