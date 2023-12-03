NFL world reacts to Jordan Love outplaying Patrick Mahomes in controversial Green Bay Packers’ win

No one really gave Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers much of a chance at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Despite being in the midst of a two-game winning streak, the Packers found themselves as near touchdown underdogs against Patrick Mahomes and Co.
Well, the Packers came to play inside the famed Lambeau Field. They took a 14-6 lead into the half before ultimately holding off Kansas City by the score of 27-19.
Love vastly outplayed reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, completing 25-of-36 passes for 267 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. That included connecting with second-year wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson on 11 passes.
For his part, Mahomes was nowhere near as good as his younger counterpart. The two-time Super Bowl champion completed 21-of-33 passes for 210 yards with this ugly interception to Keisean Nixon in the fourth quarter.
Despite some horrible officiating late in the game that gave the Chiefs a first down on a personal foul penalty, Green Bay’s defense stepped up at the end to hold Kansas City without a score.
That came with some help from the officials, too. They missed an obvious pass interference penalty against Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine.
The end of this game was an absolute hot mess. From the officiating to Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco being ejected, drama was the name of the game.
Heck, the final play of the game ended in controversy.
However, the major backstory here was Love’s brilliant performance as Green Bay moved to 6-6 on the season after starting 2-5.
