Tyreek Hill scores 2nd TD of 1st half, gets up to nearly 20 miles-per-hour

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill absolutely went off against the Washington Commanders in the first half of Sunday’s game.

It started with Hill scoring from 78 yards out on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa to open the scoring early in the first half.

Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller was absolutely burnt toast on that. It’s insane just how bad Hill beat him on a simple out route.

Later in the first half Hill scored again. This time, it came from 60 yards out with Fuller also being victimized. ‘

This play saw Hill get up to 19.19 miles-per-hour according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats. No other player on the field was over 14 miles-per-hour. It just goes to show us how much of a freak athlete the star wide receiver is.

Related: Tyreek Hill is a legitimate NFL MVP candidate

Hill finished the first half catching four passes for 152 yards and those two touchdowns. In less than 12 full games, he’s put up 1,476 receiving yards. This has Hill on pace for 2,181 receiving yards. That would break Calvin Johnson’s all-time mark of 1,964.