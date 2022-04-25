2022 NFL Draft: 10 players who could be traded during 3-day eent

The 2022 NFL offseason has been filled with numerous blockbuster trades, including star quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan.

Now that the NFL Draft is quickly approaching, we’re starting to hear the rumor mill heat up. From a couple star young wide receivers to some other veteran quarterbacks, we’re expecting multiple big-time trades during the three-day event in Las Vegas.

Below, we look at 10 NFL players who could be dealt during the 2022 draft later this week.

N’Keal Harry, wide receiver, New England Patriots

The Patriots will trade Harry during the NFL Draft. That’s almost a foregone conclusion after they acquired fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Said trade likely won’t come until Day 3 given the lack of production we’ve seen from this former Arizona State star and first-round pick.

N’Keal Harry stats (2019-21): 57 receptions, 598 yards, 4 TD, 55% catch rate

Despite these struggles, multiple teams might take a chance that a change of scenery will do Harry well. The 6-foot-4 Harry is still only 24 years old and will count a mere $1.87 million against the cap for an acquiring team.

N’Keal Harry trade landing spots: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

The number of quarterback-needy teams have shrunk big time since it became clear that the 49ers were looking to trade Garoppolo. This list originally included the likes of the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos — all of whom added vastly superior quarterbacks in blockbuster trades earlier this offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo contract: 5 years, $135 million; $26.95 million cap hit in 2022

As you can see above, Garoppolo’s contract could be a deterent when it comes to the 49ers finding a trade partner. With that said, he still has a market. That includes both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Boasting a career 33-14 record as a starter, Garoppolo has a history of success. It could lead to a deal on Day 2 of the draft come Friday.

Jimmy Garoppolo trade landing spots: Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

Grady Jarrett, defensive line, Atlanta Falcons

One of the better defensive tackles in the NFL since Atlanta made him a fifth-round pick back in 2015, it’s becoming increasingly clear that a Grady Jarrett trade could be in the cards here soon. Atlanta is now in full-scale rebuild mode. Meanwhile, paying Jarrett the remainder of his four-year, $68 million contract with the veteran set to hit free agency in 2023 doesn’t make too much sense.

If Jarrett is moved, there’s going to be a ton of teams interested in his services. He’s not scheme specific, meaning the veteran can play in both the 4-3 and 3-4. Despite a down 2021 season (one sack), there’s still a lot to like here. After all, Jarrett recorded a combined 53 quarterback hits and 17.5 sacks from 2018-20.

Grady Jarrett trade landing spots: Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins

Kadarius Toney, wide receiver, New York Giants

First-year Giants head coach Brian Dabol and general manager Joe Schoen don’t have a built-in relationship with holdover players. It’s led to a ton of NFL trade rumors surrounding the Jersey-based team, including this former first-round pick from Florida.

Toney, 23, recorded just 39 receptions for 420 yards in 10 games as a rookie. However, the electric pass-catcher did haul in 68% of his targets. Better quarterback play and an ability to stay healthy could help resurrect his career. Perhaps, the 49ers could make sense if they are forced to trade Deebo Samuel (more on that below).

Kadarius Toney trade landing spots: Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

James Bradberry, cornerback, New York Giants

Speaking of the Giants, they are looking to move this expensive Pro Bowler. Said trade likely wouldn’t cost an acquiring team more than a mid-round selection this week given his $13.5 million cap hit for said team.

Still only 28, Bradberry has been met with a strong trade market. That includes the Kansas City Chiefs being in on his throughout the process. For good reason. We’re talking about a veteran who yielded a 80.1 QB rating when targeted in 2019 and an 81.2 mark in 2020 before taking a step back this past season.

James Bradberry trade landing spots: Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals

DK Metcalf, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks

NFL rumors have heated up big time relating to a potential Metcalf trade from the Seahawks. There’s a couple good reasons for this. Fresh off the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade, Seattle is seemingly in rebuild mode. Meanwhile, Metcalf is eligible for a massive extension. It’s something a team in the Seahawks’ situation might not want to do.

DK Metcalf stats (2019-21): 216 receptions, 3,170 yads, 29 TD, 60% catch rate

If the Seahawks are serious about trading Metcalf, the 2022 NFL Draft might be the best timing. As we’ve seen with the Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill trades, teams are willing to pay a premium for star pass-catching talent. Still only 24, Metcalf defines that to a T. If this deal does happen, it will be Thursday night with Seattle collecting at least another first-round pick and change.

DK Metcalf trade landing spots: New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts

Laremy Tunsil, offensive tackle, Houston Texans

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been steadfast about the team’s unwillingness to trade their franchise left tackle. There’s a couple good reasons for this. Tunsil remains a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Having him protect young quarterback Davis Mills’ blindside makes sense.

On the other hand, Houston is in the initial stages of a rebuild after the Deshaun Watson trade. It’s not about 2022. It’s about 2023 and beyond. If the team can acquire a first-round pick and change for Tunsil, it has to think long and hard about this possibility.

Laremy Tunsil trade landing spots: Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles

Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Cleveland Browns

“The Browns are highly motivated to get this done, preferably before or around draft time. They’ve got six days to create that urgency; they want that $19 million guaranteed money off their salary-cap books. The best way to do that is to trade him.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on potential Baker Mayfield trade

Baker Mayfield contract: $18.86 million cap hit in 2022; free agent in 2023

Obviously, the acquisition of Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Texans impacted Mayfield’s standing in Cleveland. He had requested a trade even before that deal was made official. Much like Garoppolo, the quarterback trade market has thinned out big time. Perhaps, he’s dealt on Day 2 of the draft with the Seahawks continuing to be bandied about.

Baker Mayfield trade landing spots: Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

First-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen did not directly shoot down rumors that the team is looking to pull off a Saquon Barkley trade. This leads us to believe that something could happen on Friday or Saturday.

As noted above, New York’s brass doesn’t have a built-in relationship with Barkley. The former No. 2 pick is also slated to become a free agent next March. Right now, it makes sense for New Yok to cuts its loses and move off the injury-plagued Barkley. If that is indeed the case, multiple teams will come calling about acquiring the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Saquon Barkley trade landing spots: San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver San Francisco 49ers

This would be the blockbuster to end all blockbusters. At the very least, when it comes to non-quarterbacks. As you likely already know, Samuel has requested a trade from the 49ers. He is not baking down on that stance, leading some to believe that San Francisco must honor said trade request in order to avoid unecessary drama as Trey Lance takes over under center.

Coming off an absolutely brilliant 2021 season that saw him register 2,290 total yards (playoffs included), Samuel would interest pretty much anye team in the league. He’s been recently linked to the New York Jets, who are willing to part with the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft as part of a package for Samuel. This deal could go down early Thursday evening, if not before.

Deebo Samuel trade landing spots: New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs

