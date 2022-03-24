James Bradberry on the move? New York Giants willing to take cap hit in trade

In one of the most hectic and active NFL offseasons of our time, the New York Giants, aside from hiring a new general manager and head coach, have been mostly quiet. One potential move on the horizon is trading Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry.

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons the Giants have been hesitant to trade their top corner, is the same reason why his trade market has been slow to develop. Bradberry signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract prior to the start of the 2020 season.

James Bradberry contract (2022): $21.8M cap hit, $11.7 million in dead salary if traded/cut

The Giants can save up to $10.1 million by trading Bradberry, but that leaves behind even more dead money on their 2022 cap number. Plus, they obviously would be losing their No. 1 cornerback.

Of course, the new regime led by general manager Joe Schoen didn’t sign Bradberry to this contract, it was Dave Gettleman who made that decision. Now, the new G-Men front office may be willing to trade Bradberry, even if it means absorbing some of his $13.5 million in base salary to get the job done, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Related: 4 ideal James Bradberry trade landing spots

New York Giants have no reason to pay James Bradberry $21.8M in 2022

Look, unless Big Blue actually feels they can compete for the Super Bowl this season, there’s really no reason for them to pay Bradberry as one of the top-earning CBs in football. He’s good, don’t get me wrong, but he’s not a difference-maker on their defense.

The same goes for Kenny Golladay and his $21.1M cap number for 2022, but at least he can hopefully help Daniel Jones show what he’s worth in what’s likely his final chance to take the reins as the franchise QB in the Big Apple.

Needless to say, just because Bradberry hasn’t been moved yet, it doesn’t mean we couldn’t still see the 28-year-old corner moved before the year begins. If so, the Giants will have to find a new lead corner to take his place in the starting lineup.

Related: Breaking down the 3 paths ahead for James Bradberry and the New York Giants