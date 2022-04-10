NFL teams ‘convinced’ DK Metcalf traded in 2022, 3 likely destinations

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver DK Metcalf are saying all the right things to try and squash NFL trade rumors and speculation. It also seems quite clear that many teams around the National Football League aren’t buying it.
Metcalf is the hottest name being talked about as a trade candidate before the 2022 NFL Draft. In an offseason that saw Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill moved by contenders, many think the next domino is the rebuilding Seahawks trading away their top wide receiver.
He isn’t the only Seahawks’ weapon being talked about for a potential move. Pro Bowl receiver Tyler Lockett would also generate interest, but he is under contract for multiple seasons. Given Seattle needs more draft capital to begin reshaping its roster, many aren’t buying the talk from the Seahawks’ front office.
Instead, per Yahoo Sports’ NFL reporter Charles Robinson, teams are betting on Metcalf catching passes in a different uniform next season.
“A lot of teams are convinced that DK Metcalf isn’t going to be a Seattle Seahawk when the season starts next year….It’s interesting how many people feel almost certain he’s going to end up getting dealt, if not leading up to the draft, maybe on draft day.”NFL insider Charles Robinson on teams expecting a DK Metcalf trade, via You Pod to Win the Game
There are still a few weeks remaining before the NFL Draft. It gives interested teams plenty of time to forecast different Round 1 scenarios, playing out what receivers might be available and whether or not they’d rather pay the price to acquire Metcalf.
Why the Seahawks may consider a DK Metcalf trade
On the surface, the Seahawks trading away a 24-year-old receiver might seem ridiculous. With quarterback Russell Wilson off the books, Seattle’s front office isn’t lacking in cap room. As an NFL executive told Charles Robinson, though, this isn’t the type of situation where teams pay elite-tier money.
“How are you going to pay him? You don’t have a quarterback, you don’t have a Super Bowl window.”NFL executive to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson on why he thinks Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf
The Seahawks will be a bottom-10 team in 2022, wasting the final year of Metcalf’s rookie contract. While they can place the franchise tag on him next offseason, there would still be uncertainty at quarterback. Working against them is also the inflated cost to pay wide receivers.
- DK Metcalf stats (career): 216 receptions, 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in 49 games
Because of new deals for Adams, Hill, Stefon Diggs and Christian Kirk, the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL are now averaging more than $28 million per season. Metcalf won’t approach that average annual salary, but he can easily exceed $22 million.
Seattle already paid Lockett and it might not be cost-efficient for an offense committed to running the football a lot to spend a majority of its money on that side of the ball towards two receivers.
Likely trade destinations
- Green Bay Packers: Even before trading Adams, the Packers were reportedly calling around the league about wide receivers. Green Bay now has one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Metcalf’s size and field make him an exciting option for the Packers. He would provide Aaron Rodgers with an elite receiver, someone who can make contested catches, explode vertically and be a red-zone threat. Acquiring a bonafide star for a first-round pick and a Day 2 selection could be worth it for the win-now Packers.
- Kansas City Chiefs: It’s no secret that Kansas City wants to find a true No. 1 receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are nice additions, but they are complementary weapons. Metcalf is the player who Patrick Mahomes will fall in love with and he’ll trust him in critical situations. The Chiefs are absolutely a team to watch closely if Seattle shops Metcalf.
- New York Jets: The Jets are desperate for a star and they want a wide receiver who can cover 40 yards in a flash. Metcalf’s skills make him the perfect No. 1 receiver for quarterback Zach Wilson. We highly doubt New York would trade a top-10 pick to Seatlte. However, trading down from the 10th spot to the 16-20 range, then flipping it to the Seahawks, is possible.